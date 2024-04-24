Patients+with+MS+find+help+at+Sensorimotor+Neuroimaging+Laboratory

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Attendees at the Riley Gaines talk, hosted by Colorado State Universitys student chapter of Turning Point USA and The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, hold up posters and signs for a photo April 3. Defend your daughters; defend your kids, Gaines said.
Askren: Riley Gaines' presence at CSU violates Principles of Community

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does...

Gov. Jared Polis signs HB24-1007 on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol building April 15. The opportunity for people to officially be on the lease gives them protections, Polis said during the signing ceremony.
U+2 ended as Gov. Polis signs bill banning occupancy limits

Those who have opposed the Fort Collins occupancy limit commonly known as U+2 can finally rejoice in...

LTTE: Bill HB24-1322 opens door for more Colorado Medicaid members
LTTE: Bill HB24-1322 opens door for more Colorado Medicaid members

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
From the Rockies to the Races: Why College Students Are Joining the Celebrity-Packed Kentucky Derby
From the Rockies to the Races: Why College Students Are Joining the Celebrity-Packed Kentucky Derby
April 24, 2024

The Kentucky Derby, often celebrated as “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” transcends mere horse racing to become a staple of American...

The Impact of Technological Innovations on Sports Betting in Colorado: A Primer
April 18, 2024
Cutting Edge Online Payment Technologies in 2024
April 16, 2024
How to Trade CS2 (CS:GO) Skins in 2024
April 16, 2024

Patients with MS find help at Sensorimotor Neuroimaging Laboratory

Cait Mckinzie, Staff Photographer
April 25, 2024
Study+participant+Jonna+Patton+gets+ready+to+walk+on+a+split-belt+treadmill+March+20.+For+a+few+moments%2C+Patton+was+instructed+to+hold+her+arms+out+and+stay+still+so+the+sensors+could+process+her+resting+brain+activity+before+she+started+to+walk.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Study participant Jonna Patton gets ready to walk on a split-belt treadmill March 20. For a few moments, Patton was instructed to hold her arms out and stay still so the sensors could process her resting brain activity before she started to walk.
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • Study participant Jonna Patton gets ready to walk on a split-belt treadmill March 20. For a few moments, Patton was instructed to hold her arms out and stay still so the sensors could process her resting brain activity before she started to walk.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Patients+with+MS+find+help+at+Sensorimotor+Neuroimaging+Laboratory

  • Study participant Jonna Patton walks on a split-belt treadmill with reflective sensors on her legs, allowing details of her gait to be monitored as it changes March 20.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Patients+with+MS+find+help+at+Sensorimotor+Neuroimaging+Laboratory

  • Andrew Hagen places reflective sensors on study participant Jonna Patton’s legs March 20. The sensors were then caught by cameras set up around the room as she walked, providing a high-fidelity model of her legs and walking gait on a screen.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Patients+with+MS+find+help+at+Sensorimotor+Neuroimaging+Laboratory

  • Study participant Jonna Patton gets ready to walk on a split-belt treadmill after being set up with the necessary equipment March 20.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Patients+with+MS+find+help+at+Sensorimotor+Neuroimaging+Laboratory

  • Andrew Hagen moves hair out of the way of the sensors on Jonna Patton’s monitoring cap to ensure they are able to get a clean signal March 20. “It’s sending an infrared light through the brain and being measured on the other side to measure what the changes are,” Hagen said.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Patients+with+MS+find+help+at+Sensorimotor+Neuroimaging+Laboratory

  • Andrew Hagen moves hair out of the way of the sensors on Jonna Patton’s monitoring cap to ensure they are able to get a clean signal March 20. Hair can get in the way of the sensors’ ability to properly send light to the scalp, meaning they would be less likely to give an accurate reading.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Patients+with+MS+find+help+at+Sensorimotor+Neuroimaging+Laboratory

  • Andrew Hagen moves hair out of the way of the sensors on Jonna Patton’s monitoring cap to ensure they are able to get a clean signal March 20. Hair can restrict the sensors’ ability to properly send light to the scalp, meaning they would be less likely to give an accurate reading.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Patients+with+MS+find+help+at+Sensorimotor+Neuroimaging+Laboratory

  • Andrew Hagen moves hair out of the way of the sensors on Jonna Patton’s monitoring cap to ensure they are able to get a clean signal March 20. Hair can restrict the sensors’ ability to properly send light to the scalp, meaning they would be less likely to give an accurate reading.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Patients+with+MS+find+help+at+Sensorimotor+Neuroimaging+Laboratory

  • Andrew Hagen adjusts sensors on Jonna Patton’s monitoring cap to ensure they are able to get a clean signal March 20.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Patients+with+MS+find+help+at+Sensorimotor+Neuroimaging+Laboratory

  • Andrew Hagen adjusts sensors on Jonna Patton’s monitoring cap to ensure they are able to get a clean signal March 20.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Patients+with+MS+find+help+at+Sensorimotor+Neuroimaging+Laboratory

  • Jonna Patton sits still to allow Hagen to test the monitoring cap on her head before she is able to walk on a split-belt treadmill March 20.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Patients+with+MS+find+help+at+Sensorimotor+Neuroimaging+Laboratory

  • Graduate student Andrew Hagen goes over information and consent documents with study participant Jonna Patton before beginning testing March 20. “Having true informed consent is really important for conducting research that is benefiting people and not harming them,” Hagen said.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Patients+with+MS+find+help+at+Sensorimotor+Neuroimaging+Laboratory

  • Jonna Patton walks up and down a hallway with monitoring equipment to get control data before walking on a split-belt treadmill March 20. “I’m determined to keep pushing, to get back things I feel like I’ve lost,” Patton said.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Patients+with+MS+find+help+at+Sensorimotor+Neuroimaging+Laboratory

  • Jonna Patton goes over information and consent documents before beginning trials in a multiple sclerosis study March 20.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Patients+with+MS+find+help+at+Sensorimotor+Neuroimaging+Laboratory

  • Postdoctoral research fellow Kristin Johnson sets up an imaging cap March 20. “I help Andy with setup primarily,” Johnson said. “And we kind of all help each other with study design, making sure that we’ve got the best approach to really answer the questions we’re trying to answer.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Patients+with+MS+find+help+at+Sensorimotor+Neuroimaging+Laboratory

  • Postdoctoral research fellow Kristin Johnson sets up an imaging cap March 20.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Patients+with+MS+find+help+at+Sensorimotor+Neuroimaging+Laboratory
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

Any time a human moves, dozens, hundreds, thousands of neurons fire. Every step, every hand gesture, every blink, nerves carry impulses from the brain, through the body and back.

At Colorado State University’s Sensorimotor Neuroimaging Laboratory, researchers investigate reasons the body may struggle with movement. Conditions like multiple sclerosis are commonly the subject of study due to their extreme impact on the body’s ability to move.

Ad

Multiple sclerosis is a type of autoimmune condition in which immune cells attack the sheaths that insulate nerves. When this insulation is damaged, signals sent to and from the brain are unable to be communicated as clearly, leading to poor sensation in affected areas. Graduate student Chris Patrick, a member of the neuroimaging lab, explained the issue using Interstate 25.

“If you think of Fort Collins as the brain and Denver as the muscle, as we send cars down I-25, they go really fast, right?” Patrick said. “They get to Denver, which is the muscle, and that essentially tells it what to do.”

In Patrick’s analogy, the road represents the nerves that help send messages to the rest of the body.

“In MS, the road in this scenario is damaged,” Patrick said. “We can think of this as being like potholes or cracks that cover the entire way down to Denver. And because that road now has this road damage, the cars can’t travel as quickly down the road.”

Headed by graduate student Andrew Hagen, the lab’s split-belt treadmill study uses a treadmill with two belts to investigate possible ways to rehabilitate the effects of this damage. Study participants, both in the control group and in the group of people with MS, are observed as their brain instructs their legs adjust to the different speeds.

“We introduce a new pattern of walking, and (the brain) can adjust and augment that, but once we go back to normal ground, we start to remit back to the old pattern,” Hagen said. “We’re trying to understand how we can actually make this last longer.”

Study participant Jonna Patton, whose initial diagnosis was in February 1992, was part of a previous test of the split-belt treadmill and is participating in the current one. She said she remembered going home to her husband and telling him about how amazing it felt to walk the way she used to.

“It is mind blowing to see and feel my right leg moving as well as my left leg,” Patton said. “I don’t remember the last time I walked like that.”

People with MS tend to have a side of their body that is more impaired than the other, and Patton’s symptoms have mostly progressed on her right side. MS has changed the way she is able to walk, and she said she feels she has lost the “pep in her step.”

Ad

“As things get worse, I’m able to do less, but I’ve learned that it’s not just MS,” Patton said. “I need to keep exercising. I need it because I’ve noticed that when I get weaker, it’s like, ‘Is it MS that’s worse, or is it that I’ve gotten weak on my right side?’”

Hagen said the team is always excited to have Patton come in as a participant.

“(Jonna) is fantastic and one of the prime types of people we’re interested in studying,” Hagen said. “She talked about how she felt her right leg going like her left and how she doesn’t ever feel like that. That’s exactly what we’re trying to do here — (trying) to make those two legs walk more similarly, which, as Jonna mentioned, really impacts how she walks (and) her mobility.”

The goal for this study is to gather information on how the brain adjusts to new walking patterns with the hope that there could be implications for physical therapy techniques.

“Things like this information are helpful for physical therapy,” Hagen said. “Informing them that, ‘Hey, maybe if we can improve the force that they’re producing, we can actually improve these walking rehab outcomes as well.’”

The Sensorimotor Neuroimaging Lab will continue this study for the foreseeable future. Hagen said they plan to get at least 30 people without MS and at least 30 people with MS to get as much data as possible.

“I think it’s awesome what they do here,” Patton said. “(They’re) just trying to make a difference. I’m very grateful for that.”

Reach Cait Mckinzie at science@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Colorado State womens golf player Kara Kaneshiro looks at her ball in the air at the Ptarmigan Country Club Sept 25.
CSU Women's Golf to play in NCAA Regionals
Sound of Honeys lead singer Emma Rose joins Jesus Christ Taxi Driver for their headlining performance at the Aggie Theatre for the annual FoCoMX festival on April 19.
FoCoMX brings concert exposure to seasoned bands, newcomers
Many organizations set up tables on the Lory Student Center West Lawn for the Earth Day Festival April 22.
Earth Day Festival unites in promoting sustainability, awareness
The Fort Collins Rescue Mission sign stands at its location and displays its mission statement, Changing Lives in the Name of Christ March 18.
Sheltered by compassion: Reviewing refuges for unhoused people in NoCo
Passover Seder sees holiday celebrations with friends, family
Passover Seder sees holiday celebrations with friends, family
Women high five and talk with one another.
MW tennis preview: How CSU stacks up against rest of conference
More in Research
Courtesy of the Clapp Lab
Virtual reality technology pioneered by CSU spans internationally
A rye loaf, rosemary sourdough loaf and baguette are shown stacked on top of each other April 8. The Bread Chic, a Fort Collins bakery, offers freshly baked pastries and bread every day of the week.
Sourdough bread is beneficial for gut health, immune system
Overlooked woman scientist revealed climate breakthrough in 1856
Overlooked woman scientist revealed climate breakthrough in 1856
Theory of epigenetic trauma explores impact of historical racism
Theory of epigenetic trauma explores impact of historical racism
Flowers in the CSU Annual Flower Trial Garden Aug. 22, 2023.
CSU Annual Flower Trial Garden is nature's laboratory
Photo courtesy of Will DeMott
Island scrub jays are 'serious homebodies,' research finds
More in Science
Is ketamine the Rocky Mountain miracle for mental health?
Is ketamine the Rocky Mountain miracle for mental health?
Cornfield grasshopper (Sphenarium purpurascens) product.
CSU researchers, Entomology Club explore entomophagy — eating bugs
Solar eclipses kindled these 4 ancient myths worldwide
Solar eclipses kindled these 4 ancient myths worldwide
What is a highly sensitive person?
What is a highly sensitive person?
April Fools: Psychology undergraduates now required to provide counseling services
April Fools': Psychology undergraduates now required to provide counseling services
April Fools: Amy Parsons private jet emissions outdo Taylor Swifts
April Fools': Amy Parsons' private jet emissions outdo Taylor Swift's


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *