Biologists+enlist+climbers+in+bat+conservation+effort

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Attendees at the Riley Gaines talk, hosted by Colorado State Universitys student chapter of Turning Point USA and The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, hold up posters and signs for a photo April 3. Defend your daughters; defend your kids, Gaines said.
Askren: Riley Gaines' presence at CSU violates Principles of Community

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does...

Gov. Jared Polis signs HB24-1007 on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol building April 15. The opportunity for people to officially be on the lease gives them protections, Polis said during the signing ceremony.
U+2 ended as Gov. Polis signs bill banning occupancy limits

Those who have opposed the Fort Collins occupancy limit commonly known as U+2 can finally rejoice in...

LTTE: Bill HB24-1322 opens door for more Colorado Medicaid members
LTTE: Bill HB24-1322 opens door for more Colorado Medicaid members

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
From the Rockies to the Races: Why College Students Are Joining the Celebrity-Packed Kentucky Derby
From the Rockies to the Races: Why College Students Are Joining the Celebrity-Packed Kentucky Derby
April 24, 2024

The Kentucky Derby, often celebrated as “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” transcends mere horse racing to become a staple of American...

The Impact of Technological Innovations on Sports Betting in Colorado: A Primer
April 18, 2024
Cutting Edge Online Payment Technologies in 2024
April 16, 2024
How to Trade CS2 (CS:GO) Skins in 2024
April 16, 2024

Biologists enlist climbers in bat conservation effort

Katie Fisher, Staff Reporter
April 25, 2024
Biologists+enlist+climbers+in+bat+conservation+effort
Collegian | Courtesy of Robert Schorr

Many may think of bats as bloodthirsty creatures, conjuring up popular culture images of vampires and Dracula. But the stereotype couldn’t be further from the truth, as one group at Colorado State University is trying to express through collaborative conservation.

Climbers for Bat Conservation is a collaborative effort between biologists, rock climbers and land managers to locate, track and record bat colony locations by utilizing climbers as a resource to reach previously untapped colonies.

Ad

“We’ve always known that bats roost along cliffs, but we didn’t know how to access them,” CSU research zoologist and CBC Director Robert Schorr said.

Schorr emphasized the need for bat research, as bats are a valuable asset to both the natural ecosystem and human economies; they save the agricultural industry $23 billion annually through pest management. They also act as pollinators of bananas, mangos and agave, from which tequila is made.

Vampire bats also have a chemical compound in their saliva that has been used with heart surgery patients to reduce blood clots.

Despite all this, minimal research is available on basic bat ecology and roosting habitats, according to CBC’s website. Schorr is trying to change this through ongoing collaborative work with climbers while not taking away from climbers’ use of outdoor recreation spaces.

“We didn’t want to scare climbers, so when they have meetings, (we go) and talk with them about why we want the information,” Schorr said, putting emphasis on transparency with climbers, as CBC’s retrieval of the information will not prevent climbers from continuing to climb near reported colonies.

Since its inception, the collaborative has worked closely with the Northern Colorado Climbers Coalition, resulting in a positive relationship between climbers and conservationists.

“Climbers for Bat Conservation is a great way for bat biologists and climbers to work together instead of having more of a contentious relationship where biologists think climbers are getting in the way of the work,” NCCC President Bennett Scott said.

This positive relationship has also been measured beyond Colorado. Emily Gross, a graduate student in environmental leadership, completed her research project this past summer and fall volunteering for CBC at Red River Gorge, Kentucky, an area renowned for its world-class climbing.

“(I conducted) semistructured interviews with rock climbers to learn more about what motivates them to record a bat and then also what’s keeping them from reporting,” Gross said.

Ad

Gross’ research will be used to implement outreach programs to further expand the program for future uses. But one theme continued to run through her findings.

“We know that climbers really value community,” Gross said. “And having buy-in from the community for our conservation efforts is really important. Addressing that access and navigating that as both a land manager and a biologist is very important.”

The responses the organization has received so far to its bat tracking program have been greater than Schorr ever thought it could reach, totaling over 300 to date.

“We have records from further away than I ever thought we would,” Schorr said. “We have records from Cuba now. We have records from Italy, Kenya, Bulgaria (and) Norway. I never expected it to have that broad (of a) scope.”

Looking forward to the future, the organization still has work to do, which includes implementing a program to check up on bat colonies that climbers report sighting.

“We’re still trying to grow the organization,” Schorr said. “Ideally, we would find the funding, (and) we would have a branch of climbers that would follow up on where other climbers have seen bats to climb and see how those bats are doing.”

Even though the organization is still in its infancy, Schorr emphasized the ability of climbers to get involved right away, especially through submitting bat locations on their website.

“Right now, the best way to get involved until we can get a bigger organization established is if you’re a climber,” Schorr said. “Let us know if you’ve seen bats.”

Reach Katie Fisher at science@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Colorado State womens golf player Kara Kaneshiro looks at her ball in the air at the Ptarmigan Country Club Sept 25.
CSU Women's Golf to play in NCAA Regionals
Sound of Honeys lead singer Emma Rose joins Jesus Christ Taxi Driver for their headlining performance at the Aggie Theatre for the annual FoCoMX festival on April 19.
FoCoMX brings concert exposure to seasoned bands, newcomers
Many organizations set up tables on the Lory Student Center West Lawn for the Earth Day Festival April 22.
Earth Day Festival unites in promoting sustainability, awareness
The Fort Collins Rescue Mission sign stands at its location and displays its mission statement, Changing Lives in the Name of Christ March 18.
Sheltered by compassion: Reviewing refuges for unhoused people in NoCo
Passover Seder sees holiday celebrations with friends, family
Passover Seder sees holiday celebrations with friends, family
Women high five and talk with one another.
MW tennis preview: How CSU stacks up against rest of conference
More in Research
Courtesy of the Clapp Lab
Virtual reality technology pioneered by CSU spans internationally
A rye loaf, rosemary sourdough loaf and baguette are shown stacked on top of each other April 8. The Bread Chic, a Fort Collins bakery, offers freshly baked pastries and bread every day of the week.
Sourdough bread is beneficial for gut health, immune system
Overlooked woman scientist revealed climate breakthrough in 1856
Overlooked woman scientist revealed climate breakthrough in 1856
Theory of epigenetic trauma explores impact of historical racism
Theory of epigenetic trauma explores impact of historical racism
Flowers in the CSU Annual Flower Trial Garden Aug. 22, 2023.
CSU Annual Flower Trial Garden is nature's laboratory
Photo courtesy of Will DeMott
Island scrub jays are 'serious homebodies,' research finds
More in Science
Is ketamine the Rocky Mountain miracle for mental health?
Is ketamine the Rocky Mountain miracle for mental health?
Cornfield grasshopper (Sphenarium purpurascens) product.
CSU researchers, Entomology Club explore entomophagy — eating bugs
Solar eclipses kindled these 4 ancient myths worldwide
Solar eclipses kindled these 4 ancient myths worldwide
What is a highly sensitive person?
What is a highly sensitive person?
April Fools: Psychology undergraduates now required to provide counseling services
April Fools': Psychology undergraduates now required to provide counseling services
April Fools: Amy Parsons private jet emissions outdo Taylor Swifts
April Fools': Amy Parsons' private jet emissions outdo Taylor Swift's


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *