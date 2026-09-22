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‘Our hope is that he can play’: Hejny injury timeline uncertain as CSU looks to 1st road game

Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
September 22, 2026
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
Colorado State University quarterback Hauss Hejny (8) runs with the ball under pressure from Brigham Young University cornerback Jayven Williams (15) during the first quarter of CSU’s game against BYU Sept. 19. CSU lost the game 41-23.

A season can change in a heartbeat.

Colorado State football is experiencing their first hiccup of the season in what has now become the biggest question mark entering their final nonconference matchup: the health of starting quarterback Hauss Hejny.

During CSU’s Week 3 41-23 loss against the now No. 9 ranked BYU, Hejny came up limping on a third-down pass play in the first quarter. He attempted to stay in the game, played three snaps on the next offensive drive and then was not seen the rest of the game after being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Head coach Jim Mora did not give an official injury diagnosis or timeline for Hejny but made it known that he needs to be able to be himself if he wants to play on the road against UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 26.

“(Hejny) was in treatment after the game, he was in treatment most of the day yesterday (and) he’s going to do everything he can to be ready to play,” Mora said. “Our hope is that he can play. If he can’t play, then K’saan (Farrar) and Darius (Curry) will be ready to go. … The most important thing is that if he does play, he is able to protect himself and do the things that make him special as a quarterback — otherwise it doesn’t make sense to play him.”

In relief of Hejny against the Cougars, Farrar was 13-for-23 passing with 70 yards, no touchdowns and an interception before also getting hurt early in the fourth quarter. Mora said he was poked in the eye on a first-down scramble.

That leaves the Rams potentially down to the third-string redshirt sophomore Curry, who was solid in his garbage-time stint. In less than a quarter of play, he passed for 70 yards and a scored touchdown.

“(Curry) is a special young man,” Mora said after the loss against BYU. “I mean the way he’s handled having two transfers come in and take over a team that he led at the end of the year was probably humbling for him. … This week in practice, he took one two-minute drive with the (first team) offense.”

Curry has experience leading this squad, even through a bad 2025 season. Offensive coordinator Pryce Tracy may now have to change up some of the playcalling in comparison to Weeks 1 and 2, when the Rams looked for the big play every chance they could.

As Hejny’s status is more uncertain than Farrar’s, it appears likely Farrar or Curry may lead the squad in San Antonio, but Mora said he knows they are both capable.

“There’s a lot of confidence in Darius that if he doesn’t get a maximum amount of reps, he can still go out and perform,” Mora said. “We’re not going to protect (Farrar) — we’re going to take the wheels off if he has to play and let him go. So whenever he’s out there, we’re just going to run our offense.”

While there has yet to be an official update on the status of the Rams’ quarterbacks, the game goes far beyond that.

UTSA and CSU both boast a 2-1 record. The Roadrunners come in having beat University of Texas Rio Grande Valley as well as CSU’s Pac-12 foe Texas State. Their loss came at the hands of No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns. 

For the Rams, it will be a bounce-back effort on the road for the first time this season after being handed their first loss by BYU in Canvas Stadium. With lots to learn and improve on, Mora and his staff still keep the same mentality: It’s about us.

“As a team, in terms of learning and understanding what happened against (BYU) and why it happened, we’re in the process of making the adjustments we need to make as a staff,” Mora said. “You (have) got to handle this week the right way, from an emotional approach, from a physical approach (and) from a scheme approach. … Some people say we’ve put that game away. I think we’ve put the results of the game away, but I don’t want the bad taste that was in our mouth after the game to go away.”

The Rams and Roadrunners faced off in 2025, resulting in a 17-16 win for UTSA. It was during this matchup that former starting quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi was benched; he did not play another snap as a Ram. 

With the Rams in a similar boat, this time in the Roadrunners’ house, UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor knows there’s an opportunity to pounce, and the Rams want to ensure a different starting quarterback doesn’t leave them vulnerable.

“I used the statement last week in here that I thought that BYU is like the blueprint for the program,” Mora said. “We’ll get there. We’ll absolutely get there cause we have people that are committed to it.”

Reach Devin Imsirpasic at sports@collegian.com or on social media @DImsirpasic.

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About the Contributors
Devin Imsirpasic
Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
Devin Imsirpasic is a third-year journalism student entering his third year with The Collegian, now starting his new role as sports editor. He is excited to use what he has learned as a reporter on staff for two years to elevate The Collegian’s sports desk and enter a new leadership role to help others. Born in Walnut Creek, California, Imsirpasic developed a relentless passion for sports at a very young age through both playing and watching sports, specifically basketball. As the years went by, he realized his lifelong passion for sports could be turned into a career, and began working in sports journalism in high school as a broadcaster. Gaining experience in the field early on, he has delved deep into the multimedia sports scene in order to acquire as much knowledge as possible, while also getting to experience the different aspects of sports writing, broadcasting and radio. Imsirpasic has been a member of Rocky Mountain Student Media since his first days on campus as a first-year, and now holds positions with various branches outside of The Collegian, including KCSU and CTV. He strives to continue growing as a sports journalist with an eagerness to learn, while also building relationships throughout Colorado State Athletics and Rocky Mountain Student Media to help put out the best products for sports fans — just as he would want himself. When not working on a new story, you can find Imsirpasic watching and criticizing his favorite Bay Area sports teams, playing basketball anywhere or spending quality time outdoors with friends and family.
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 