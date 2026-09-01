CSU football prepares for season opener against Wyoming, Mora hones focus on winning Week 1

Every time Colorado State football takes the stage against Wyoming in a Border War matchup, what most fans can’t help but talk about is the storied 125-yearlong rivalry between the teams and the bad blood shared amongst the two schools.

This year, however, under the reins of head coach Jim Mora, a factor more important than the rivalry is taking precedent: come out of game one victorious in a new Pac-12 era.

“It is my experience, that the best thing you can do with any game, so that you avoid ups and downs during a season that you see with teams, is to keep it about us,” Mora said in a press conference Monday. “Not about the things that we can’t control (and) the noise that’s outside. I’ve been involved with some pretty significant rivalries, and I’ve always felt like the best thing we can do is just be the best that we can be on that day.”

Mora brings a strong coaching background to Fort Collins, having 42 years of experience around the block — including various NFL stops.

For Mora, it’s more important his entire team is prepared rather than focusing on anything individualistic as he gets ready for his very first game as head coach of the Rams.

“I don’t think about me,” Mora said. “I think about our coaches and particularly our players. That’s where my focus is. I’ve been doing this for a long, long time and I’ve had many, many first games. And so that experience is real. It’s more important to me that our coaches and our players walk onto that field on Saturday with confidence.”

The Border War matchup always means more than most other games for the Rams, even in a 2026 season in which the two are no longer in the same conference.

But for this particular squad, they want to rinse out the bad taste from their prior battle with the Cowboys. Last season, the Rams were shutout 28-0 in Laramie and surrendered the Bronze Boot. The loss dropped CSU to 2-6 for the season and ended up as the catalyst for a continuous down spiral for the 2025 season.

While the Rams have a largely new roster in comparison to last season, the returning players are sure to not forget what Wyoming took from them in their last meeting. And while CSU thinks about their revenge, Wyoming stacks up as a true test as they prepare for their season opener in the retooled Mountain West.

“They’re tough; they’re physical; they’re disciplined; (and) they play smart football,” Mora said regarding the Cowboys. “I respect the way they play football; I love the way they play football. … They play football the way it was meant to be played, and that’s tough, hard-nosed, disciplined, smart football.”

The Cowboys bring a revamped roster to Canvas Stadium, headlined by new starting quarterback Tyler Hughes, a senior transfer from William & Mary. Hughes was named starter following fall camp, where he beat out several others who had been competing for the role. Wyoming also comes in with a fairly large roster turnaround, including over 20 transfers spanning from all levels of collegiate football, alongside some potential immediate-impact freshmen. Add on the returning core pieces like running back Samuel Harris — the team’s leading rusher in 2025 — and wide receiver Jackson Holman, and the Cowboys have real firepower to throw the Rams’ way.

CSU has also had a large roster and coaching staff overhaul since the end of last season, and this new group has now had spring and fall camps to familiarize themselves with one another.

For CSU, the big question that has not yet been answered is who will lead the offensive unit out on the field as quarterback Saturday, Sept. 5.

“We will let (fans) know when we ultimately decide for sure, which will be sometime right after kickoff,” Mora said when asked about naming a starting quarterback. “We do that not to be coy, it’s not to be cute, it’s certainly not to mislead the people that support CSU. I just don’t understand why you would ever want to give your opponent a competitive advantage. That’s strictly it.”

The starting quarterback isn’t the only aspect that matters for the Rams, as their increase in roster depth through the offseason will look to help as the season goes on. The running back room looks to be a committee of backs, including Mel Brown, Oliver Lundberg, Durell Robinson and new first-year commit Jayden Fox.

On the defensive side of the ball, UConn transfer Oumar Diomande stands out as the main anchor of a revamped defense and hopes to follow in the footsteps of last year’s nation leader in tackles, Owen Long, as the primary voice on defense. With Wyoming being a team that likes to run the ball for long periods of time, the defensive line and linebackers will be important for CSU’s success on kickoff.

Pryce Tracy, offensive coordinator for the Rams, will call plays for the offense for the first time in Week 1, and regardless of who will be the starting quarterback, CSU will aim to opt for a balanced run-pass attack to open the year.

With many questions still to be answered regarding the new 2026 team, alongside the intensity of the Border War rivalry heating up, one thing remains the same for CSU: Focus on themselves.

“I want to see a tough, smart, disciplined, physical football team that plays with a lot of poise,” Mora said. “A team that understands how to fight through adversity, that understands how to handle success and that excels in critical moments. … (A team) that doesn’t look at the scoreboard — it just thinks about the next play.”

Reach Devin Imsirpasic at sports@collegian.com or on social media @DImsirpasic.