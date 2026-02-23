Gallery: CSU men’s basketball hits stride against SDSU
Lauren Mascardo, Staff Photographer
February 23, 2026
Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) dribbles the ball through San Diego State University’s defense in hopes to score for the Rams Feb. 21. CSU won 83-74.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) dunks the ball against San Diego State University Feb. 21. The Rams won against San Diego State 83-74. Booth put 22 points on the board for the Rams during the game.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
The Colorado State University cheer team poses for a photo at CSU’s Orange Out game against San Diego State University Feb. 21. CSU won 83-74.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) attacks the rim and dunks, adding momentum to CSU’s rematch against San Diego State Feb. 21. The Rams won 83-74, coming back from a 73-50 loss against SDSU earlier in the season.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jase Butler (4) throws the ball hoping to score while being pressured by San Diego State University’s defense Feb. 21. Butler was the highest scoring player for CSU this game, putting up 25 points.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jevin Muniz (55) jumps and shoots the ball over San Diego State University’s defense Feb. 21.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University fans cheer after Carey Booth (0) scores for the Rams in their Orange Out game against San Diego State University Feb. 21. CSU won against SDSU 83-74.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) shoots the ball during CSU’s Orange Out game against San Diego State University Feb. 21.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Kyle Jorgensen (35) jumps to push the ball into the hoop while taking pressure from San Diego State University’s defense Feb. 21.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jace Butler (4) jumps with the ball to look for a shot against San Diego State University Feb. 21. Butler scored 25 points for the Rams during the game.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Kyle Jorgensen (35) shoots the ball over San Diego State University’s defense at the Orange Out game in Moby Arena Feb. 21. CSU won against SDSU 83-74.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
The Colorado State University cheer team does a halftime performance at the men’s basketball Orange Out game against San Diego State University Feb. 21.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Kyle Jorgensen (35) looks for an opening to shoot past San Diego State University’s defense Feb. 21.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
The Colorado State University men’s basketball team plays their annual Orange Out game in Moby Arena Feb. 21.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Ram fans cheer after the Colorado State University men’s basketball team scores against San Diego State University Feb. 21.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) jumps to shoot from outside of the paint during CSU’s game against San Diego State University Feb. 21. Rechsteiner scored 16 points during the game.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) jumps and slams the ball into the net to score against San Diego State University Feb. 21.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jase Butler (4) fights to keep possession of the ball against San Diego State University’s defense Feb. 21.
