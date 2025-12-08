Gallery: CSU men’s basketball earns Rocky Mountain Showdown redemption

A Colorado State University fan gets ready to cheer on the Rams before their game against the University of Colorado Boulder Dec. 6. CSU won 91-86, with 8,083 fans in attendance.
Collegian | Erica Pickering
The Colorado State University Golden Poms team supports the men’s basketball team’s game against the University of Colorado Boulder in Moby Arena Dec. 6. CSU won the Rocky Mountain Showdown 91-86, coming back from last year’s 72-55 loss.
Collegian | Erica Pickering
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Josh Pascarelli (1) prepares to dribble the ball toward the basket during CSU’s game against the University of Colorado Boulder Dec. 6. Pascarelli scored 26 points against CU Boulder.
Collegian | Erica Pickering
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) fights against the University of Colorado Boulder’s defense during the game Dec. 6. Rechsteiner scored 11 points and tallied six assists through the game.
Collegian | Erica Pickering
Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) shoots the ball during CSU’s game against the University of Colorado Boulder in Moby Arena Dec. 6.
Collegian | Erica Pickering
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jojo McIver (8) drives the ball across the court during CSU’s game against the University of Colorado Boulder Dec. 6.
Collegian | Erica Pickering
Colorado State University head football coach Jim Mora gives an upbeat speech during halftime at the men’s basketball Rocky Mountain Showdown Dec. 6. Mora was announced as the new head coach of the football program after previous head coach Jay Norvell was let go mid-season.
Collegian | Erica Pickering
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) fights against the University of Colorado Boulder’s defense during the Rocky Mountain Showdown Dec. 6.
Collegian | Erica Pickering
Colorado State University men’s basketball center Nikola Djapa (23) boxes out a University of Colorado Boulder player during the Rocky Mountain Showdown Dec. 6.
Collegian | Erica Pickering
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jevin Muniz (55) prepares to drive past the University of Colorado Boulder’s defense during the Rocky Mountain Showdown Dec. 6. Muniz put up 12 points and four assists.
Collegian | Erica Pickering
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) dribbles down the court during CSU’s game against the University of Colorado Boulder Dec. 6.
Collegian | Erica Pickering
Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) lines up a shot during CSU’s game against the University of Colorado Boulder Dec. 6. Booth scored six points and made two assists during the game.
Collegian | Erica Pickering
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) looks for a teammate to pass to while facing pressure from the University of Colorado Boulder’s defense Dec. 6.
Collegian | Erica Pickering
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Josh Pascarelli (1) drives the ball to the basket during CSU’s game against the University of Colorado Boulder Dec. 6. The Rams won against the Buffaloes 91-86.
Collegian | Erica Pickering
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jase Butler (4) celebrates CSU’s win against the University of Colorado Boulder Dec. 6. Butler put 10 points on the board during the game.
