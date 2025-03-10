Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU men’s basketball to compete in NCAA Tournament against No. 5 Memphis

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
March 18, 2025
Collegian | Paige Molenkamp
Nique Clifford and CSU men’s basketball celebrate after claiming the first MW championship in 22 years. Colorado State University defeated Boise State in the title game 69-56 March 15.

After Colorado State men’s basketball worked relentlessly, going from seventh in the preseason ranking to winning the entire conference, there is only one way to properly celebrate: dancing. 

Following the win, CSU was announced as the No. 12 seed in the West region and will face off against No. 5 Memphis. The first round for the Rams is set for noon MST Friday, March 21 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The Rams knew they had a shot at an at-large bid going into the Mountain West Tournament, but also that they would not only have to showcase their chemistry on the court but make a deep run.

CSU did have its struggles at times whether it was offensive inefficiency against Nevada, fizzling out against Utah State or struggling to find consistency early on against Boise State. But with every game, the Rams learned from their previous mistakes resulting in a 69-56 win over BSU and an automatic NCAA Tournament bid

Like the Rams, the Tigers are on a hot streak. They have won their past eight games and have a 29-5 record overall. 

Yet it is hard to mention MEM without bringing up PJ Haggerty in the same sentence.

Haggerty — a 6-foot-3 redshirt sophomore — averages 21.8 points per game, placing him third in the NCAA for PPG. In a game against Wichita State, he scored 42 of the 83 points — 16 of which were field goals — and one block. 

Nique Clifford dunking the ball in the semifinal game of the Mountain West Tournament, Colorado State University took on Utah State March 13. CSU won (Collegian | Paige Molenkamp )

In the Tigers’ most recent game against UAB — the final game in the American Athletic Tournament — Haggerty scored a team-high 23, along with seven rebounds and two assists. 

Right there with him was Dain Dainja. Dainja chipped in 22 points of his own, and averaged 14.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season.  

As the Rams and Tigers prepare to face off, one thing is for certain: it will be a battle of the guards. 

For CSU, Nique Clifford has been the most consistent player on the team, debuting the peak of his skills thus far in the MW Tournament. In every single game the Rams played throughout the tournament, Clifford scored the most points and achieved a double-double in two of three games. 

When struggling with offensive consistency in the first round of the tournament, the Rams knew they had to play to their strengths, and their biggest one was their 6-foot-6 guard. The NBA prospect has led his team to victory, and there is no doubt that he will play a large part in CSU’s upcoming game. 

Although 1-on-1 matchups are a natural part of the game, basketball is a team sport and this coming game is when the Rams need to capitalize on the consistency and support from the bench. 

Fans saw CSU sharpen its play by the time it played BSU, as all active players were able to score. Although the game ran through Clifford, Ethan Morton and Bowen Born — the two who scored the first ten points for CSU against BSU — had the chance to showcase their skills throughout the tournament. 

Rashaan Mbemba and Kyan Evans helped lead the game against UNR, each having four rebounds with Evans scoring the most 3s of the game — going 3-of-6. Jalen Lake then took over in the next game against USU who shot 62.5% from the field, while Evans still maintained a key place in shooting 3s — sinking 4-of-5. 

To secure their spot in future rounds of the NCAA Tournament, each of the Ram needs to continue to produce the work they displayed throughout the tournament to not burn out throughout the game or take too long getting started. 

CSU has displayed the ultimate comeback story, building momentum on its hot ten-game streak, and — despite being the lower seed — is a team that nobody wants to play. 

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on X @sophgwebb.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Coach Niko Medved and CSU men's basketball celebrate after claiming the first MW championship in 22 years. Colorado State University defeated Boise State in the title game 69-56 March 15.
Season to believe: Nique Clifford, CSU men’s basketball capture long-awaited MW crown
Jalen Lake (15) pulls up for a jumper in Colorado State University's resounding 69-56 MW finals victory over Boise State March 15.
Key takeaways: CSU men’s basketball wins MW championship, secures NCAA Tournament bid
Kyan Evans (0) motions upwards in Colorado State University's MW semifinals game against Utah State Friday. CSU won 83-72 and advanced to the championship round.
CSU men's basketball rolls early, hangs on late in MW semifinals victory over Utah State
More in Homepage
Reagan Wick pitching the ball on the mound March 14 in game against UNLV. Reagan was the main pitcher against UNLV, helping CSU win 9-5,
Abby Edwards leads CSU softball to win conference series opener against UNLV 
Chad Miller, associate professor at Colorado State University, begins his talk, "Tiptoeing Through the Tulips: Exploring a Colorful History," at the Fort Collins Welcome Center March 12. In 1636, tulip prices rose quickly and then plummeted the next year, demonstrating a market trend known as "tulip mania," Miller explained.
Ram Talks: Chad Miller discusses tulips' enduring impact on status, history
Yoseline Rivera, an Associated Students of Colorado State University senator representing El Centro, speaks about the importance of Cultural Resource Centers and DEIA principles Feb. 19. "Now I'm fighting to keep my CRC alive," she said. "We demand that CSU takes immediate steps to preserve these events and programs, ensuring that the invaluable work students have put in is not discarded."
ASCSU senate funds campus initiatives, increases transparency
More in Men's Basketball
Nique Clifford (10) keeps the ball away from defenders in Colorado State University's MW semifinals game against Utah State. CSU won 83-72.
Key takeaways: CSU men's basketball endures Utah State comeback in MW semifinals win
Keshawn Williams (11) celebrates as he catches up with his team in Colorado State University's men's baskektball's MW quarterfinals game against Nevada March 13. CSU won 67-59.
Nique Clifford shines in CSU men's basketball's MW quarterfinals win over Nevada
Kyan Evans (0) pulls up for a 3-pointer in Colorado State University's MW quarterfinals game against Nevada March 13. CSU won 67-59.
Key takeaways from CSU men's basketball's MW quarterfinals win against Nevada
About the Contributor
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
Sophie Webb is back at The Collegian for her third semester, taking on the sports editor role. As a first-year student at CSU, she is pursuing a journalism and media communication degree. After beginning her journalism career in high school, she joined The Collegian in her senior year, contributing to several desks including sports, arts and entertainment, news and life and culture. In her first year at CSU, she dedicated the majority of her time to being a beat writer for women’s volleyball and basketball and found a passion for sports writing. As an editor, she now aims to help other writers discover their own passions. Webb’s favorite parts about working for the sports desk are covering tight, nail-biting games and interviewing athletes for feature stories. She gets to learn about the person behind the jersey, making her appreciate the game that much more. Her goal is to carve a place for herself at The Collegian and immerse herself in sports along with learning the ins and outs of CSU Athletics so she can act as a resource for sports writers. She eventually wants to pursue a career within the field and hopes to make an impact. Webb is excited to explore all aspects of journalism and media and is eager to grow both as a writer and as a professional during her time at CSU.