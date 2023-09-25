Today's top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Parcells: Womens sports attendance world record is sign of change
Parcells: Women's sports attendance world record is sign of change

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does...

(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Man wanted in Fort Collins for indecent exposure

The collaboration between the Fort Collins Police Services and the Loveland Police Department has taken...

Laurel Village with Durward and Westfall in the background
'They don't need $7,000 from my struggling pocket': CSU RAs forced to pay back awarded financial aid

Some Colorado State University resident assistants are having to pay back the university part of their...

Gallery: CSU vs. Utah Tech football

Cait McKinzie, Staff Photographer
October 5, 2023
  • Colorado State University football players celebrate with fans at the end of their game against the Utah Tech University Trailblazers Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Fans start to leave Canvas Stadium before halftime and after the second lightning warning Sept. 30.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Fans start to leave Canvas Stadium before halftime Sept. 30.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Colorado State University fans start to leave the stadium Sept. 30.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Canvas Stadium starts to empty out after halftime Sept. 30.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Canvas Stadium’s top rows stand mostly empty Sept. 30.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Despite a committed row of football fans, Canvas Stadium has more empty seats than full ones after halftime Sept. 30.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Canvas Stadium starts to lose fans after halftime Sept. 30.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Redshirt sophomore Vann Schield (28) takes a moment before the Colorado State University football game against Utah Tech University starts Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Colorado State University students high-five the CSU Marching Band performers Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20 against Utah Tech University.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Colorado State University quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) celebrates with CSU fans after the game against Utah Tech University Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Colorado State University football players congratulate each other at the end of their game Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20 against Utah Tech University.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Colorado State University football players celebrate after a touchdown Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20 against Utah Tech University.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Colorado State University football players fight against Utah Tech University Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Colorado State University defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara (8) runs for the Utah Tech University quarterback Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Colorado State University students cheer on their football players Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20 against Utah Tech University.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • A Colorado State University cheerleader watches the crowd in between routines Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20 against Utah Tech University.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Colorado State University football players charge Utah Tech University’s defensive line Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Colorado State University wide receiver Tory Horton (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20 against Utah Tech University.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Colorado State University football players push against Utah Tech University’s defense Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Redshirt sophomore Cameron Jackson (65) cheers as the Colorado State University Marching Band plays the university’s fight song Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20 against Utah Tech University.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Colorado State University students cheer on their football players as they face off against the Utah Tech University Trailblazers Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Colorado State University punter Paddy Turner (41) scores a field goal after a touchdown Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20 against Utah Tech University.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Colorado State University’s cheer team keeps the crowd loud in between plays Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20 against Utah Tech University.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football

  • Colorado State University students cheer on their football players as they face off against the Utah Tech University Trailblazers Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

    Gallery%3A+CSU+vs.+Utah+Tech+football
