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Meet the opinion desk: A crucial space for student voices

Emma Souza, Opinion Editor
August 25, 2026

Welcome to the opinion desk, readers and future contributors!

My name is Emma Souza, The Collegian’s returning opinion editor. It is with great excitement and open arms that I introduce you to one of the best homes I’ve ever had. Cheesy, yes, but here you can say those types of things.

The opinion desk has seen it all: op-eds and essays, satire and sex columns — we embrace the dynamic voices of our student body, adapt to the ever-changing collegiate zeitgeist and connect with each other through our columns. 

Like every desk at The Collegian, writing for the opinion desk goes beyond just putting pen to paper. It is an expression and a freedom — one that you will begin to chase over and over and over again. I can assuredly say that although I have written for a variety of places, nothing ever feels quite as inviting and addicting as opinion writing.

But don’t just take my word for it. The Letters to the Editor inbox is open 24/7, with instructions for how to submit online. The opinion desk requires a variety of voices and backgrounds to flourish; it sits at the core of what we do. But I’d also equally pitch that for as much as we need you, you also need the opinion desk.

In a sea of opportunities at Colorado State University, opinion writing may seem unassuming at first. And while opinion is a small — but mighty — corner of the internet for you to voice your beliefs on campus, state or global levels, opinion is actually so much more than just a stance. 

Opinion writing channels both a reflection of the world and a reflection of you. It urges us to look inward, to rearrange priorities and to determine what we feel and articulate it so poignantly that others can’t help but react. Some will agree; some will definitely disagree — and they’ll always let you know it. Opinion writing teaches us how to express ourselves in a way that other types of writing don’t always unlock. In order to create a dialogue, we are first required to fundamentally understand ourselves. It’s a process in which everyone stands to gain.

I am proud of The Collegian’s opinion desk and its columnists because they are proof that perspectives hold power — and that sharing them incites the connection and reflection that makes us human. So as the opinion desk ebbs and flows alongside the fabric of CSU’s student body, it seeks to continue uplifting the voices that make our school so rich.

Thanks for talking,

Emma Souza, opinion editor

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About the Contributor
Emma Souza
Emma Souza, Opinion Editor
Entering her third year at The Collegian and her first as opinion editor, Emma Souza is eager to continue building a platform where every opinion can flourish. Souza has a passion for storytelling of all kinds, reflected in her journalism and media communication major and her minor in creative writing. Perhaps her biggest passion, however, is sharing unsolicited opinions — a joy that her anxious first-year self never would have imagined publicly indulging in but nonetheless publishing weekly in print. Though she initially joined The Collegian to improve her satire chops, Souza quickly found herself gravitating toward columns about campus, statewide and nationwide issues. While she still writes the occasional Seriously — The Collegian‘s satire column — Souza mostly utilizes her platform to highlight a multitude of pressing issues and fresh perspectives around campus. Originally from Minneapolis, Souza enjoys trying new restaurants, curating playlists, thrifting and picnicking in her free time. She constantly frequents coffee shops, parks and local gems in hopes of finding the next story to tell. This year, Souza encourages writers to use their platform to spark meaningful dialogue and cultivate new narratives around the Colorado State University campus. Souza believes that promoting diverse opinions is key to a strong newspaper and an even stronger sense of empathy. She is excited to foster an environment within the opinion desk where every voice can thrive.