Meet the opinion desk: A crucial space for student voices

Welcome to the opinion desk, readers and future contributors!

My name is Emma Souza, The Collegian’s returning opinion editor. It is with great excitement and open arms that I introduce you to one of the best homes I’ve ever had. Cheesy, yes, but here you can say those types of things.

The opinion desk has seen it all: op-eds and essays, satire and sex columns — we embrace the dynamic voices of our student body, adapt to the ever-changing collegiate zeitgeist and connect with each other through our columns.

Like every desk at The Collegian, writing for the opinion desk goes beyond just putting pen to paper. It is an expression and a freedom — one that you will begin to chase over and over and over again. I can assuredly say that although I have written for a variety of places, nothing ever feels quite as inviting and addicting as opinion writing.

But don’t just take my word for it. The Letters to the Editor inbox is open 24/7, with instructions for how to submit online. The opinion desk requires a variety of voices and backgrounds to flourish; it sits at the core of what we do. But I’d also equally pitch that for as much as we need you, you also need the opinion desk.

In a sea of opportunities at Colorado State University, opinion writing may seem unassuming at first. And while opinion is a small — but mighty — corner of the internet for you to voice your beliefs on campus, state or global levels, opinion is actually so much more than just a stance.

Opinion writing channels both a reflection of the world and a reflection of you. It urges us to look inward, to rearrange priorities and to determine what we feel and articulate it so poignantly that others can’t help but react. Some will agree; some will definitely disagree — and they’ll always let you know it. Opinion writing teaches us how to express ourselves in a way that other types of writing don’t always unlock. In order to create a dialogue, we are first required to fundamentally understand ourselves. It’s a process in which everyone stands to gain.

I am proud of The Collegian’s opinion desk and its columnists because they are proof that perspectives hold power — and that sharing them incites the connection and reflection that makes us human. So as the opinion desk ebbs and flows alongside the fabric of CSU’s student body, it seeks to continue uplifting the voices that make our school so rich.

Thanks for talking,

Emma Souza, opinion editor