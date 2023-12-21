Top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Parcells: Devaluing some academic fields has sexist, elitist implications

Hannah Parcells, News Editor
January 25, 2024
Collegian | Preston Box

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

As college students, we are surrounded by people with different goals, passions and talents. A college campus is one of the few places where you get to interact with people from multiple different fields of study almost constantly. 

However, this comes with a rather glaring problem: the tendency to compare fields of study and perpetuate the undervaluation of some professions over others. 

Someone’s major is often a part of their identity as a student. It serves as a descriptor for them as a person on campus, so when we compare the values of fields of study, we are also comparing the people within them.

Whether it’s the subtle suggestion that STEM disciplines are more prestigious or the societal assumption that certain fields are inherently superior, these comparisons undermine the talents and contributions of students across all disciplines.

These comparisons stem from dangerous biases and are so commonplace that we’ve become used to them. One such bias is the idea that studying the humanities is inherently easier or less valuable, as if the fields of history, literature and education aren’t vital to a functioning society.

One of the most prominent and most harmful is a gender bias that undermines the importance of areas of study that are predominantly perceived as feminine.

Gender connotations in fields of study are not a new phenomenon. In fact, the main focus of the fight for gender equality has been to dismantle the idea that a field of study is more suited for one gender over the other.

One of the most common examples of this is the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Traditionally, STEM fields have been perceived as more masculine, but there has been a prominent effort to change that perception. Organizations such as Women in STEM and Girls Who Code exist with the goal of challenging that stereotype and elevating women in those fields.

Despite the progress made in STEM fields regarding gender equality, new biases have emerged between the fields themselves. These biases are especially prominent in discussions comparing majors on campus.

Fields such as engineering and technology are often seen as more masculine, while fields such as psychology and biology are perceived as more feminine. This internal shift has led to judgments similar to preexisting judgments outside of STEM.

Biology is perceived as easy compared to physics or chemistry. Psychology is often dubbed a soft science and, in some cases, isn’t classified as a STEM field at all.

These fields weren’t always treated this way. But is it a coincidence that they are today when women make up more than half of recent graduates in biology and more than 75% of recent graduates in psychology?

Biology and psychology are not unique. There is a pattern of devaluing fields perceived as feminine. Nursing, education and social work are all traditionally associated with women and often get less societal recognition. 

These biases are rooted in historical gender stereotypes that persist on different levels to this day. Research has found that parents and educators see women as less qualified when it comes to math-oriented subjects. Children internalize these biases, and they shape how we perceive different fields of study later in life.

The devaluation of certain professions is a byproduct of how we treat majors at the undergraduate level. When we perpetuate gender stereotypes by comparing majors, whether consciously or unconsciously, we contribute to a cycle of devaluing both the broader field and those within it.

Every field contributes to society, and no field should be considered inherently superior or inferior based on gender biases. It’s crucial for college students to actively challenge and resist these notions in academic environments. 

Students should not have to defend the value of their chosen field. Rather than comparing the perceived difficulty or importance of different majors, students should celebrate the different passions and skills that exist across all majors on campus. Let every student feel proud of their chosen path without fear of judgment.

As students, our voices are influential in shaping future societal norms. We must engage in conversations that uplift fields of study rather than put them down. And celebrate the interests of your fellow students, even if their interests are different from your own. 

Being on a college campus provides us with the unique opportunity to learn about subjects and areas of study we would not ordinarily be exposed to. Instead of making judgments rooted in personal biases, use the opportunity to appreciate the work done in those fields. 

Recognizing the value of each field, regardless of gender associations or perceived difficulty, is a step toward fostering a more inclusive, equitable and supportive culture on campus.

Reach Hannah Parcells at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @hannahparcells
About the Contributor
Trin Bonner, Illustration Editor
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her third year in this position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team at The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique illustrations every week for the readers. Bonner is a fourth-year at Colorado State University studying electronic arts. She loves illustrating and comic making and has recently found enjoyment in experimental video, pottery and graphic design. Outside of illustration and electronic art, Bonner spends her free time crocheting and bead making. She is usually working on a blanket or making jewelry when she is not drawing, illustrating or brainstorming.


