Souza: Don’t wish your life away with existentialism

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Attendees at the Riley Gaines talk, hosted by Colorado State Universitys student chapter of Turning Point USA and The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, hold up posters and signs for a photo April 3. Defend your daughters; defend your kids, Gaines said.
Askren: Riley Gaines' presence at CSU violates Principles of Community

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does...

Gov. Jared Polis signs HB24-1007 on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol building April 15. The opportunity for people to officially be on the lease gives them protections, Polis said during the signing ceremony.
U+2 ended as Gov. Polis signs bill banning occupancy limits

Those who have opposed the Fort Collins occupancy limit commonly known as U+2 can finally rejoice in...

CSU sued over CORA obstruction in animal mistreatment investigation
CSU sued over CORA obstruction in animal mistreatment investigation

Legal counsel with the Animal Activist Legal Defense Project at the University of Denver Sturm College...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Impact of Technological Innovations on Sports Betting in Colorado: A Primer
The Impact of Technological Innovations on Sports Betting in Colorado: A Primer
April 18, 2024

In the sports betting domain, Colorado stands as a unique arena where technological advancements have significantly reshaped the landscape. As...

Cutting Edge Online Payment Technologies in 2024
April 16, 2024
How to Trade CS2 (CS:GO) Skins in 2024
April 16, 2024
Flower Power Botanicals in Fort Collins Celebrates ‘420’ all April with these amazing Deals & Promotions:
April 15, 2024

Souza: Don’t wish your life away with existentialism

Emma Souza, Collegian Columnist
April 22, 2024
Souza%3A+Dont+wish+your+life+away+with+existentialism
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

What is more human than fearing something inevitable?

Ad

That’s the question I’ve been asking myself whenever I panic over getting older. Why am I scared to die if it happens to everyone? I’m nowhere near close to the end of my life — I’m not even halfway — but it’s something that I think about all the time.

To preface this, I know that I’m not very serious in a lot of my columns, which I think is mostly a good thing. I want to make other people laugh — myself even more. But I’m compelled to write this now because sometimes we need a reminder that we’re not alone in our thoughts.

I love my dying dog. At 15 years of age, she limps about my family’s kitchen in perpetual heart failure. We stopped giving her the heart medication because she shat herself for three days straight, so much so that her white fur turned brown. I joke about her with my friends all the time: “Lucy’s still ticking!” or “God’s little miracle!” And it’s all lighthearted, sure, but that’s only to mask how I actually feel.

But today is only a fleeting moment before it becomes yesterday. Don’t wish your todays into yesterdays.”

Do dogs know when they’re about to die? Because every time my dad comes home, it’s like “God’s little miracle” will exist forever. She skitters around like a puppy again, and I feel like an asshole for thinking her time was up. Does she know how unlucky dog years are? Does she know and just not care?

I have all the time in the world to live compared to Lucy, and I think about my far-away death more than she thinks about her imminent one. What does that say about me?

I also think about Central Park and its benches. There are thousands of them. On almost every bench, there’s a plaque, and on almost every plaque, there’s a dedication. Thousands of eternally memorialized names, stories and relationships — decades of lives — summarized into a handful of letters on a bench. It’s a sad display of grief but a beautiful display of love — these people will always live far beyond their life spans with their names in our minds and on our lips. They are remembered by us even though we didn’t know them at all.

I used to look at future milestones — high school graduation, college — and mourn their completion before I even completed them. I thought that once they happened, I would be one milestone closer to dying, one milestone closer to having none at all. Life was a list of checkboxes, except I only wanted to prolong completion, just so I could exist in a limbo between progression and stagnation.

This way of thinking sucked the joy out of extremely joyful events. Instantly after they finished, after a monumental and irrefutably exciting part of my life, I would feel overwhelming anxiety with that part of my life ending. I couldn’t enjoy growing up because I feared growing old.

Even now, whenever I get too ahead of myself — lost in planning and future events, saying, “I wish it was next week,” or even, “I wish next week never came” — I think about something one of my close friends says all the time: “Do not wish your life away.”

Ad

And she’s right. I was wishing my life away. I was so focused on trying to pause time, speed it up or change it in unchangeable ways to distract myself from an inevitable end. I was spending my time wishing life could move differently, that it could change differently, instead of existing in my time as it passed.

Death still scares me, of course, but it’s different now. I look at Lucy, who’s so old and still wakes up every morning looking at the world like it’s young. I remember the benches in Central Park displaying people who are long gone but spoken into existence every day. Even in stark moments where death’s existence is so evident, love fights to be seen.

I’m still working toward a better acceptance of life’s expiration, but I know that it starts with not wishing my days away. For decades more, there will be a tomorrow. But today is only a fleeting moment before it becomes yesterday. Don’t wish your todays into yesterdays.

Reach Emma Souza at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @_emmasouza.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Collegian Columnists
Attendees at the Riley Gaines talk, hosted by Colorado State Universitys student chapter of Turning Point USA and The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, hold up posters and signs for a photo April 3. Defend your daughters; defend your kids, Gaines said.
Askren: Riley Gaines' presence at CSU violates Principles of Community
Rhoads: Working in a restaurant is more than a job; its a community
Rhoads: Working in a restaurant is more than a job; it's a community
Proulx: CSU sabe que muchos no pueden terminar la universidad en 4 años, pero no le importa
Proulx: CSU sabe que muchos no pueden terminar la universidad en 4 años, pero no le importa
Pavelko: Asian fusion restaurants harm traditional Asian cuisine
Pavelko: Asian fusion restaurants harm traditional Asian cuisine
Souza: Picky eaters should at least try new foods
Souza: Picky eaters should at least try new foods
Proulx: Bidens temporary port in Gaza is nowhere near enough
Proulx: Biden's temporary port in Gaza is nowhere near enough
More in Homepage
Colorado State University outfielder Hailey Smith celebrates a home run with her team during the Rams doubleheader against San Jose State University at the CSU Softball Complex April 21. The Rams won both games, 16-0 and 14-0.
Rams softball dominates in shutout series against San Jose State
Colorado State University football players face off at the line of scrimmage during the second half of the CSU Green vs. Gold game at Canvas Stadium April 20.
Green, gold, white: CSU football springs into last preseason scrimmage
Courtesy of the Clapp Lab
Virtual reality technology pioneered by CSU spans internationally
Colorado State University 2006 Hall of Fame Inductee and volleyball player Angela Knopf poses for a portrait outside of Canvas Stadium, April 9.
Looking back on CSU hall of famers decorating Moby Arena walls
Graphic of a person listening to music on their headphones with music notes floating in the air around them.
Maggie Rogers' new album explores narrative lyrics
MaveRick Smith takes a breath during the end of their performance at Colorado State University’s annual drag show April 14.
Gallery: CSU annual drag show raises LGBTQIA+ scholarship funds
More in Opinion
Seriously: CSU to offer new class Swearing Across Languages
Seriously: CSU to offer new class Swearing Across Languages
LTTE: Bill HB24-1322 opens door for more Colorado Medicaid members
LTTE: Bill HB24-1322 opens door for more Colorado Medicaid members
Seriously: Clark renovation plans change to McDonalds PlayPlace
Seriously: Clark renovation plans change to McDonald's PlayPlace
Seriously: Latest dine-and-dash regimen just dropped
Seriously: Latest dine-and-dash regimen just dropped
Lopez: AI is more of a resource than something to be penalized for
Lopez: AI is more of a resource than something to be penalized for
Pavelko: Campus is better when its warm outside
Pavelko: Campus is better when it's warm outside
About the Contributor
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration director for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her third year in this position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team at The Collegian. As the illustration director, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique illustrations every week for the readers. Bonner is a fourth-year at Colorado State University studying electronic arts. She loves illustrating and comic making and has recently found enjoyment in experimental video, pottery and graphic design. Outside of illustration and electronic art, Bonner spends her free time crocheting and bead making. She is usually working on a blanket or making jewelry when she is not drawing, illustrating or brainstorming.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *