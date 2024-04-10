Seriously: Latest dine-and-dash regimen just dropped

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Taylor swifts commands campus from her God-like position in the sky April 1.
April Fools': Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to CSU, funds diverted from Clark renovation

Editor’s Note: This is a satire for April Fools’ Day. Real names and the events surrounding them...

Sophomore Caleb Goodie (86) reaches to catch the ball before being tackled at a spring football practice.
Spring camp: Continuity, depth have Rams in unfamiliar position

With so many familiar faces attending spring ball, Colorado State football is in a position different...

Colorado State University students celebrate Niko Medveds 100 wins at CSU at the mens basketball game against Denver University Dec. 6, 2023. CSU won 90-80.
2024 CSU men's basketball transfer portal tracker

Editors Note: This post will continue to be updated as new players announce where they will be playing...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
African American female student studying from home during lockdown
Pediatric NP Online Programs: Alleviating Gaps in Colorado's Healthcare System
April 10, 2024

In Colorado's intricate healthcare sector, the provision of specialized care to its pediatric population remains a challenge. Pediatric Nurse...

Rocky Mountain Success: Online RN to MSN Programs Making Strides in Colorado
April 10, 2024
Innovations in Virtual Education: Advancing MSN PMHNP Training in Colorado's Online Programs
April 10, 2024
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
April 1, 2024

Seriously: Latest dine-and-dash regimen just dropped

Addy Dollaghan, Collegian Columnist
April 11, 2024
Seriously%3A+Latest+dine-and-dash+regimen+just+dropped

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended.

On Wednesday night in Fort Collins, a restaurant packed to the gills with patrons suffered a massive financial loss when a group of 10 individuals flawlessly executed the age-old dine and dash.

Ad

Throughout the evening, members of the group would “use the restroom” and then sneak out the front door of the Houver Priced Cuisine establishment. They timed their exits tactfully and spaced them out to not draw suspicion. The first nine had no issues, but pressure rested on the strong shoulders of the last member. If he failed to escape, the plan would collapse, and the group would be forced to pay.

“The plates were practically licked clean,” said Audi R. Royce, a waitress at Houver Priced Cuisine. “I got suspicious around person five. The table was almost half empty and had been for half an hour. Red flags were raised for sure.”

The 10th patron, who will remain unnamed because he is a minor, managed to escape by the skin of his teeth. Royce notified other wait staff of her suspicions, and when the man stood, a waiter started walking toward him, and he bolted.

“Yeah, I was the one responsible for the escape of the 10th guy. Is that what we’re calling him? Great. I mean, the kid is a fitness prodigy. The second he walked into my studio, I knew he’d be a success in whatever he chose to do with his natural athleticism. He chose dining and dashing, which is great publicity for me.” -Franc Ritz, Ritz’s Kingdom owner

He speared the last piece of his steak and began his escape. Witnesses said they saw him take a moment to survey his escape route, and then he got into a sprinter’s stance and took off. He weaved through tables and crowded walkways, dodging wait staff as they attempted to grab him.

“At one point, he did a spin move, which was pretty sick — I won’t lie,” witness Riche Dick said. “Then once he was at the door, he looked back at the restaurant, yelled out some guy’s name, took a giant bite of his steak and took off.”

“It sucks because I maxed out my credit cards, and my parents said if I touch my trust fund again, they’re kicking me out,” Royce said through tears. “I need that money. Also, I’m going to Ram Band on Thursday. How the hell am I supposed to do that when a party of 10 ditched?” 

After Wednesday, Houver Priced Cuisine worked with the police to uncover who exactly took part in the coup. Four were apprehended, and the other six remain at large. Current suspects include former members of the Hype House and a few nepo babies.

While the suspects remain the subject of controversy, everyone is asking: Whose name did that 10th patron yell out? And why?

After tirelessly interviewing witnesses and going over CCTV footage, police came away with a name: Franc Ritz, descendant of César Ritz of The Ritz-Carlton hotel chain and Los Angeles’ hottest celebrity trainer trying to make his mark within the Fort Collins community. He’s known primarily as an outspoken Ozempic ambassador and claims he’s responsible for three of the Kardashians’ “smokin’ hot bods.” He refused to specify which three, however.

Ad

Shockingly, Franc Ritz took full responsibility for the 10th customer’s escape. In a press conference Monday, Franc Ritz explained his role in the event and even provided a few fitness pointers.

“Yeah, I was the one responsible for the escape of the 10th guy,” Franc Ritz said. “Is that what we’re calling him? Great. I mean, the kid is a fitness prodigy. The second he walked into my studio, I knew he’d be a success in whatever he chose to do with his natural athleticism. He chose dining and dashing, which is great publicity for me.”

Franc Ritz had been training the teen for over a year in his fitness studio, Ritz’s Kingdom. According to the website, the primary principles of the studio are the following:

  1. Listen to Franc Ritz.
  2. Don’t be ugly.
  3. If you’re not vlogging your workout, it doesn’t count.
    • It also doesn’t count unless it’s filmed with an obnoxiously large tripod and a ring light.
  4. At least one celebrity contact is needed in order to join. 
    • You must be able to call the aforementioned celebrity at any time. If they don’t pick up, walk yourself out, close the 15-foot glass door behind you, return to the podunk shack where your mother squeezed you out and never step foot in Ritz’s Kingdom again.

Throughout their workouts, Franc Ritz incorporated basic exercises like bench presses and tricep dips along with more specialized movements.

“One of my favorites is literally called ‘the dine and dash,'” Franc Ritz said. “The exerciser sits on a chair and must mime eating. When they hear a whistle, they have to sprint to a designated finish line. It works on improving speed, fast-twitch muscle development and reaction time. As they get more advanced, we Pavlov ‘em and blow the whistle as someone says, ‘I’ll be right back with the check.’ Over time, they learn to run at the words alone. We also add obstacles as they get faster for a more realistic scenario and to improve agility.”

It’s unknown whether the group will be charged or prosecuted for their crimes. However, Franc Ritz made it known that he wholeheartedly believes in his program, and he’ll be conducting an intensive dining and dashing clinic over the course of a week for $5,000 a person. 

“It’s not that expensive if you really think about it,” Franc Ritz said. “If you rack up a dinner bill of $1,000 five times and use my program to run, you’ve already saved that much money. It really pays itself off.”

Reach Addy Dollaghan at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @ADollaghan.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
W. Kamau Bell sparks conversation on race, culture, democracy
W. Kamau Bell sparks conversation on race, culture, democracy
CSU sued over CORA obstruction in animal mistreatment investigation
CSU sued over CORA obstruction in animal mistreatment investigation
SNAP, Rams Against Hunger continue to provide for students
SNAP, Rams Against Hunger continue to provide for students
Cornfield grasshopper (Sphenarium purpurascens) product.
CSU researchers, Entomology Club explore entomophagy — eating bugs
Chef Su Wong demonstrates how to prepare dough for pork cha siu bao during a Cantonese Dim Sum class at the Cooking Studio located in downtown Fort Collins, April 4.
Gallery: The culinary masterminds of Old Town’s The Cooking Studio
Learn to make simple Japanese curry
Learn to make simple Japanese curry
More in Opinion
Rhoads: Working in a restaurant is more than a job; its a community
Rhoads: Working in a restaurant is more than a job; it's a community
Proulx: CSU sabe que muchos no pueden terminar la universidad en 4 años, pero no le importa
Proulx: CSU sabe que muchos no pueden terminar la universidad en 4 años, pero no le importa
Pavelko: Asian fusion restaurants harm traditional Asian cuisine
Pavelko: Asian fusion restaurants harm traditional Asian cuisine
Souza: Picky eaters should at least try new foods
Souza: Picky eaters should at least try new foods
Proulx: Bidens temporary port in Gaza is nowhere near enough
Proulx: Biden's temporary port in Gaza is nowhere near enough
Lopez: AI is more of a resource than something to be penalized for
Lopez: AI is more of a resource than something to be penalized for
More in Seriously
Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change
Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change
Seriously: The aftermath of Nikki Haley suspending presidential campaign
Seriously: The aftermath of Nikki Haley suspending presidential campaign
Seriously: A letter from your neighborhood bear
Seriously: A letter from your neighborhood bear
Seriously: Taylor Swift discusses her CO2 emissions in interview
Seriously: Taylor Swift discusses her CO2 emissions in interview
Seriously: CSU student is convinced her roommate is a vampire
Seriously: CSU student is convinced her roommate is a vampire
Seriously: CSUs newest fraternity is abstinence only
Seriously: CSU's newest fraternity is abstinence only


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *