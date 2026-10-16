Breaking: Man arrested in relation to fatal Tour de Fat crash

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.
A man has been arrested following a fatal crash outside of Walrus Ice Cream during the annual Tour de Fat bicycle parade Aug. 29. Following an investigation by Fort Collins Police Services, 88-year-old Van Lemaster of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was booked into Larimer County Jail Friday morning with one count of vehicular homicide, which is a Class 4 felony; four counts of vehicular assault, which is a Class 5 Felony; and two counts of reckless endangerment, a Class 2 Misdemeanor, according to a press release from FCPS. The release also stated that “investigators ruled out impairment as a factor in the collision.”
As of now, these charges are accusations, and Lemaster is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in court.
“This was an incredibly tragic crash that affected many in our community,” Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a press release. “Our entire agency will continue to be there for all who were impacted and support them as this case progresses through the criminal justice system. I’m grateful for the diligence, professionalism and thoroughness that our agency displayed while both responding to this incident and the subsequent investigation.”
In total six people were injured from the crash, including Lemaster; one of the pedestrians, 33-year-old Joshua Robert Douglass of Denver, Colorado, was pronounced dead, according to a Sept. 1 Facebook post from Larimer County Coroner’s Office.
Reach Chloe Rios at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.