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Breaking: Man arrested in relation to fatal Tour de Fat crash

Chloe Rios, News Editor
October 16, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available. 

A man has been arrested following a fatal crash outside of Walrus Ice Cream during the annual Tour de Fat bicycle parade Aug. 29. Following an investigation by Fort Collins Police Services, 88-year-old Van Lemaster of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was booked into Larimer County Jail Friday morning with one count of vehicular homicide, which is a Class 4 felony; four counts of vehicular assault, which is a Class 5 Felony; and two counts of reckless endangerment, a Class 2 Misdemeanor, according to a press release from FCPS. The release also stated that “investigators ruled out impairment as a factor in the collision.”

As of now, these charges are accusations, and Lemaster is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in court.

“This was an incredibly tragic crash that affected many in our community,” Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a press release. “Our entire agency will continue to be there for all who were impacted and support them as this case progresses through the criminal justice system. I’m grateful for the diligence, professionalism and thoroughness that our agency displayed while both responding to this incident and the subsequent investigation.”

In total six people were injured from the crash, including Lemaster; one of the pedestrians, 33-year-old Joshua Robert Douglass of Denver, Colorado, was pronounced dead, according to a Sept. 1 Facebook post from Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

Reach Chloe Rios at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributors
Chloe Rios
Chloe Rios, News Editor
As she enters her second year at The Collegian, Chloe Rios is thrilled to be stepping into the role of news editor. Rios first fell in love with journalism at her high school’s newspaper and hasn’t looked back since, joining The Collegian team as soon as she could. During her first year with The Collegian, Rios reported for the news, life and culture, arts and entertainment and science desks, and served as the student government beat reporter throughout her second semester of college. She particularly enjoys analyzing the impacts of political decisions on the Colorado State University and Fort Collins communities and getting to share the stories of various communities and people, as she is passionate about media representation. As news editor, Rios is excited to improve and expand the desk’s coverage.  Rios is committed to upholding The Collegian’s longstanding role in the Fort Collins community by producing coverage that is important, truthful and ethical. She doesn’t take her work lightly and believes journalistic storytelling is one of the most important and powerful crafts there is. Because of this, she plans to pursue a career in journalism post-graduation. A sophomore at CSU, Rios is pursuing a degree in journalism and media communication with a minor in political science. Rios is a proud Reisher Scholar and a member of Key Communities and the university’s Honors Program, in which she works as a mentor to first-year students. Rios has also previously worked as an undergraduate researcher. When not reporting or in a lecture hall, you will likely find her painting, lost in a good book, finding new ways to style her hair or spending quality time with her friends, family and dogs.  Rios credits her time as a student-journalist for making her into the person she is today and is excited to see what will come next.
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Design Director
Alli Adams is The Collegian’s first design director in several years, and she is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers, friends and family. In her third year at the paper and second year in charge of Collegian illustrations, she’s determined to carry on the tradition of keeping the paper organized and visually appealing, creating fun doodles and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the design director, Adams oversees both illustration and page design. In this role, she exchanges innovative ideas with her fellow editors and collaborates with a team of extremely talented artists and designers. In charge of the final print layout, weekly comics and creating some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over an Adobe product and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found brainstorming the next layout, playing her favorite games or working on her passion projects. As an electronic arts and graphic design major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs and pages. She couldn’t be prouder when watching the newest edition hit the stands, and nothing makes her smile more than people getting a good chuckle out of her jokes. She promises to keep at it until her hands give out.