Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Colorado State University forward Joel Scott goes for a layup in a Mountain West mens basketball championship semifinal March 15. CSU lost to the University of New Mexico 74-61.
Rams' men's basketball loses semifinals heartbreaker to New Mexico

LAS VEGAS - All good things have to come to an end. For the Colorado State men’s basketball team,...

A collection of Buc-ee the Beaver stuffed animals in a display inside the brand-new Buc-ees in Johnstown, Colorado, March 18.
Buc-ee's travel center brings Texas-sized joy to Johnstown

Everything is bigger in Texas — and Colorado, too, now that a new Buc-ee's calls Johnstown home. A...

Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change
Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events...

Rams softball fails to hold off Nevada comeback

Alex Graser, Staff Reporter
March 22, 2024
A+woman+wearing+a+green+and+white+uniform+runs+behind+her+opponent%2C+a+woman+in+a+red+and+white+uniform%2C+during+a+softball+game.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
Colorado State University junior Morgan Coleman attempts to run to second base during the CSU softball game against Iowa State at Ram Field in Fort Collins March 3.

A long, hard-fought game ended in disappointment for CSU Friday evening. CSU gave up seven runs in extra innings to lose the first game of their series against Nevada 13-6.

Cold bats were the downfall of the Rams after a great first inning in which they scored three runs. However, the next four innings would be a part of a long scoring drought. The Rams had 11 hits in the game, one more than Nevada’s 10 hits, but they were unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities. 

“I just think you hit balls hard and they don’t always find a gap or the grass and that’s the way it is.” Ashley York said.  

It was a tough way to lose, as CSU had many opportunities all the way up to the end, but the balls didn’t land in the places they needed to.

“We try to stay very unemotional about that,” Coach Jen Fisher said. “Even though you see a lot of zeros in the middle of the game. I think there were some really hard-hit balls on the ground. I think there were some really good approaches.”  

Even though the Rams lost, they didn’t seem to be too down about it. They viewed it as fuel going into their next game against Nevada.  

“I’m gonna say I’ll take that anger,” Sydney Hornbuckle said. “Wash away the rest and just take that anger and put that into something useful, which is going to be coming out tomorrow.” 

The first inning started out strong for CSU, as they scored three runs to set the pace.

Hornbuckle’s pitching kept the Wolf Pack scoreless for four straight innings. Her day came to an end after a rough couple of innings but she was able to leave her team in a spot where they could potentially win the game. After her seven innings on the mound, she finished the day with five K’s and an ERA of 3.00. She would face 31 batters and only allow five hits and six runs. 

Nevada would start their comeback in the fifth inning by scoring a run on an error and followed it up with home run in the sixth inning.  

CSU was able to capitalize on two bad errors by Nevada, which gave them two runs to pull ahead.

However, Nevada’s bats had already started to get hot. They would score 11 runs over the last two innings to pull ahead over the Rams. 

CSU did have a chance to end the game on a win in the seventh inning when Danielle Serna got a double to force a runner in to tie the game up at 6-6. However, the inning would end with the bases loaded and two outs, as Jailey Wilson struck out, leaving the game tied up.  

The hitting by Nevada in the eighth inning would put the Rams too far down to comeback. CSU gave up seven runs before finally ending the inning. After two strikeouts and a groundout, the game ended. The Wolf Pack got the comeback and the win to finish the day. 

Reach Alex Graser at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @AlexGraser5354.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!
