Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
EMDR therapy: What it is, how it works
EMDR therapy: What it is, how it works

Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy has been a widespread practice in recent years...

Photo courtesy of Garrett Mogel
Last-minute leisure: 5 road trips 5 hours from Fort Collins

Spring semester moves at the speed of light. Amid the panic of midterms and the hustle toward graduation,...

(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
CSU running back Avery Morrow found guilty of 3rd-degree assault

Colorado State University running back Avery Morrow was found guilty of third-degree assault Feb. 29,...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
March 7, 2024

Ever wondered, amid all this digital currency buzz, what is the value of Ethereum today? It's a question that sparks the curiosity of many,...

How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024
Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024

3 home runs in 1st inning propel CSU softball to 10-game win streak

Luke Hojnowski, Staff Reporter
March 11, 2024
Peyton+Allen+holds+up+her+arms+in+an+X+formation+after+hitting+a+double+during+the+CSU+vs.+Drake+softball+game+on+March+11.+CSU+won+10-3.
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
Peyton Allen holds up her arms in an “X” formation after hitting a double during the CSU vs. Drake softball game on March 11. CSU won 10-3.

The bats remain hot.

Ashley York, Peyton Allen and Molly Gates all crushed home runs in the first inning, leading Colorado State softball past Drake 10-3 Monday afternoon.

Ad

This was the second time these two teams played during the Colorado State Rams Invitational, the first resulting in a 10-run mercy rule in favor of the Rams Saturday afternoon.

“The maturity of this team and the hitters that have been with our program for several years now they have such a great approach,” coach Jen Fisher said. “Coach (Shana) Easley does a tremendous job preparing them, she’s got the scouting reports, we’re simulating pitchers, we’re trying to really help the team prepare in the best possible way.”

Tying their season-high 14 hits, it almost seemed like every ball was put into play.

Part of the offensive surge came from Gates, not only crushing a home run to take the starting pitcher for Drake out of the game, but also picking up a double and single, driving in two RBIs for the Rams.

“I’m always thinking something hard up the middle,” Gates said. “I’m just trying to advance my runners and score runs with runners on. With nobody on, I’m just trying to get on base anyway I can.”

Her domination doesn’t come as a surprise considering her veteran status on this team, but she believes the success so far this season is driven from the team chemistry.

Which is certainly a positive factor for the Rams considering they have six seniors in their starting lineup.

“We’ve been really playing together,” Gates said. “We’ve been putting in a lot of work behind the scenes, and yeah we’re very senior heavy so we’re just super connected this year I think and we’re on a mission and no one can get in our way right now.”

The Bulldogs scored an unearned run in the second inning and an earned run in the third off of starting pitcher Giselle Bentley to breathe life back into the Drake dugout. However, first-year pitcher Reagan Wick came in and held them to only one run through five innings.

Ad

“My mindset was just trusting my defense,” Wick said. “Knowing I need to hit my spots and trust my defense behind me and know that they will make a play.”

Despite the two errors on the field for the Rams, the fielding is what got the Rams out of a few jams with diving plays allowing the pitchers to keep throwing balls in the zone. 

The deep rotation has allowed the offense to thrive, but also give Fisher some flexibility knowing she can bring in multiple options at any point during the game.

A healthy mix of solid offense and defense has allowed the Rams to continue their undefeated home record alive, and Fisher believes her team needs their own term for ‘Moby Madness’. 

“I think with the stadium being new with the lights and everything there’s a lot of excitement, ” Fisher said. “Our team is starting to understand what Moby Madness feels like, I don’t quite have a name for it yet, but I definitely think they like to play well at home.”

Reach Luke Hojnowski at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @lukehojo.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Jailey Wilson slides into home plate during the CSU vs. Maine softball game on March 10, 2024. (CSU won 17-1)
Rams remain unbeaten at home, near perfection in doubleheader
Woman playing basketball on the court.
Tournament preview: Looking at how CSU women's basketball matches up against competition
Two CSU players give each other a handshake after a well-made play during the CSU vs. University of Maine softball game on March 9. (CSU won 6-2)
Rams softball wins in doubleheader against Maine, Drake
Senior Emery Herman (4) talks to her teammates before the start of the game.
NCAA volleyball approves double contact, 2 liberos per set rule changes
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Breaking news: Fire, medical emergency reported in Chemistry Research Building
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Facilities Management, BSOF constitution
More in NCAA
McKenna Hofschild takes the ball to CSUs side of the court during the CSU vs Wyoming womens basketball game on Feb. 17, 2024. (CSU won75-70)
Gratitude, grit shine through at women's basketball senior night
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
CSU running back Avery Morrow found guilty of 3rd-degree assault
A woman wearing a green and white uniform runs from second to third base while playing softball.
Rams lead comeback win to cap off 5-0 weekend
Colorado State University softball players Maya Matsubara (2),Kaylynn English (28) and Molly Gates (4) walk back to the dugout after all getting home during the CSU game against Manhattan College March 2. CSU won 13-5.
Rams sweep Manhattan College, extend win streak to 4 straight
A man in a green uniform shoots a basketball into the air. Another man in white is behind him. Theres a crowd in the stands.
Rams finish strong in Isaiah Stevens' final home game with win over Wyoming
Senior Maya Matsubara (2) prepares to swing during Colorado State Universitys first game of the day against Iowa State.
Rams reduce Cyclones to evening breeze in home-opening wins
More in Softball
Sydney Hornbuckle throws a pitch against San Diego State University at Ram Field March 19, 2023. Colorado State University secured a 3-2 win over the Aztecs to finish the weekend series 2-1.
Behind the battery: Looking into CSU softball's pitching, catching squad
Courtesy of Colorado State Athletics
Online exclusive: 'Out for blood': Hailey Smith looks to hit softball season out of park
Courtesy of CSU Athletics
'Out for blood': Hailey Smith looks to hit softball season out of park
A complete list of CSUs 1st-year student signings
A complete list of CSU's 1st-year student signings
The Colorado State University softball team gathers around the pitching circle at Ram Field before the teams first-ever night game April 1. CSU celebrated the grand opening of Ram Field Saturday after a renovation supported by the Bohemian Foundations $5 million donation to the university in 2022.
CSU softball knocked out of MW tournament in shutout loss
Sydney Hornbuckle (5) throws a pitch against San Diego State University at Ram Field March 19, 2023. Colorado State University secured a 3-2 win over the Aztecs.
Hornbuckle twins' softball connection comes from their roots


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *