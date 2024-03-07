Top stories
Rams softball goes winless in disappointing Nevada series

Alex Graser, Staff Reporter
March 23, 2024
The Colorado State University softball team cheers on their players during the CSU vs. University of Nevada, Reno softball game on March 23, 2024. CSU lost 10-7.

Colorado State softball’s doubleheader against Nevada on Saturday went poorly for CSU as in the first game the Rams lost 4-0 and in the second game they lost 10-7. 

The first game went great on the mound for the Rams, but base hits came at a premium as there were only five base hits for CSU for the entire game. The lack of production by the offense is what took the Rams out of the game.

Nevada was able to pick apart the Rams batting order by walking the best batters and attacking the players they thought they could get out.  

“(Nevada’s) got good pitching, solid hitting, their pitchers attack the zone and they’re smart about who they’re throwing (to) and who they’re not,” coach Jen Fisher  said.

Fielding was a liability in the second game. The Rams couldn’t make the necessary catches in order to stay competitive toward the end of the game. 

There was a lack of communication, leading to players not knowing who was going after the ball. 

“We had a miscommunication between (the third baseman) and (the shortstop) and that happens,” Fisher said. “It happens every day in baseball and those guys play 170 games together. It’s disappointing, and I know nobody feels worse about it than the two people (it) had happened to, we had a little miscommunication there and just a little mental lapse. Typically we shouldn’t have to be quite (so) perfect.”

The first game of the series was a pitcher’s duel between the two teams. Only 11 hits were shared between the two. CSU only had five hits, and the four runs from Nevada came from great base running, setting themselves up in scoring position.  

Danielle Serna was the starting pitcher and finished on the mound for the Rams. She finished the game with nine strikeouts, six hits given up, four walks and an ERA of 3.02 over her seven innings pitched.  

Game two against Nevada was an interesting matchup, with the Rams going down by five in the first three innings. The only run for Colorado State up to that point was due to a Maya Matsubara solo home run in the first inning.  

The Rams’ pitching was able to shut down the Wolf Pack over the next three innings, holding Nevada scoreless. At-bats for CSU were able to wake up in the fourth inning when they scored two points off of a home run from Brooke Bohlender. This was quickly followed up by a four-run fifth inning to go up by one point against Nevada. 

After a scoreless sixth inning for both teams, the Rams would head into the seventh inning up by one. The error bug would then hit CSU when a miscommunication between Matsubara and Serna occurred.

A fly ball was dropped due to the pair running into each other while trying to make a play. This mistake would then lead off the Wolf Pack’s comeback.  

Nevada would get three runners on base, leading to a score tying the game up 7-7. A three-run home run would put the game out of reach for CSU who had gone down 10-7 heading into the final frame. CSU’s offense had gone cold which resulted in only a single base hit to finish off the game. 

Reach Alex Graser at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @AlexGraser5354.

