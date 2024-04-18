MW tennis preview: How CSU stacks up against rest of conference

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Attendees at the Riley Gaines talk, hosted by Colorado State Universitys student chapter of Turning Point USA and The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, hold up posters and signs for a photo April 3. Defend your daughters; defend your kids, Gaines said.
Askren: Riley Gaines' presence at CSU violates Principles of Community

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does...

Gov. Jared Polis signs HB24-1007 on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol building April 15. The opportunity for people to officially be on the lease gives them protections, Polis said during the signing ceremony.
U+2 ended as Gov. Polis signs bill banning occupancy limits

Those who have opposed the Fort Collins occupancy limit commonly known as U+2 can finally rejoice in...

LTTE: Bill HB24-1322 opens door for more Colorado Medicaid members
LTTE: Bill HB24-1322 opens door for more Colorado Medicaid members

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Impact of Technological Innovations on Sports Betting in Colorado: A Primer
The Impact of Technological Innovations on Sports Betting in Colorado: A Primer
April 18, 2024

In the sports betting domain, Colorado stands as a unique arena where technological advancements have significantly reshaped the landscape. As...

Cutting Edge Online Payment Technologies in 2024
April 16, 2024
How to Trade CS2 (CS:GO) Skins in 2024
April 16, 2024
Flower Power Botanicals in Fort Collins Celebrates ‘420’ all April with these amazing Deals & Promotions:
April 15, 2024

MW tennis preview: How CSU stacks up against rest of conference

Luke Hojnowski, Staff Reporter
April 23, 2024
Women+high+five+and+talk+with+one+another.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
Colorado State University graduate student Radka Buzkova high-fives and celebrates with her teammates after the CSU women’s tennis team defeats Utah State University 4-1 March 23.

Despite the No. 1 seed New Mexico Lobos (19-2, 8-1 MW) crushing the Mountain West Conference during the dual season, the remaining programs had to battle to the very end of the regular season for seeding. 

The first matches of the Mountain West women’s tennis championship will take place Wednesday, April 24, in Las Vegas. The top five seeds won’t play until 10 a.m. PST Thursday, April 25.

Ad

New Mexico (19-2, 8-1 MW)

Heading into the Mountain West championship ranked first, Lobos women’s tennis has the hot hand, only losing two matches during the spring set, making New Mexico the most feared team in the MW.

Kindled with success, UNM hasn’t had any issues during the dual season despite the single conference loss to the No. 2 San Diego State Aztecs and a nonconference loss to Montana State earlier in the spring.

Leading the charge for the Lobos is Leonie Hoppe, who has 22 wins throughout the season and a 7-0 conference singles record. 

Not too far behind Hoppe is Hsuan Huang with 17 singles wins in the year and 21 doubles victories.

Awarded the No. 1 seed, UNM will play the winner of the No. 8 San Jose State game against No. 9 Boise State

San Diego State (13-6, 7-2 MW)

Despite San Diego State losing their final match of the season to UNLV, the Aztecs still remain the No. 2 seed heading into the Mountain West championship.

The Aztecs finished with a 7-2 record in conference play, during the team had a six-match win streak until the loss to UNLV.

Andjela Skrobonja has been a force to reckon with throughout the year; Skrobonja ranks No. 88 in the NCAA top 100 and will look to continue her domination into the championship. 

The No. 2 seed Aztecs will play the winner between the No. 7 and No. 10 seeds.

Ad

Wyoming (16-9, 7-3 MW)

The Wyoming Cowgirls have fared well during conference play this dual season, finishing with a 7-3 record and picking up losses against Nevada, San Diego State and New Mexico.

Sneaking their way into the No. 3 spot with a win over the Colorado State Rams, the Cowgirls have put themselves in a comfortable position heading into the tournament.

Their 9-1 home record during the season is certainly impressive considering the competitiveness of the Mountain West, but their road record of 3-6 doesn’t show the same performances. 

Notable players for Wyoming are Noesjka Brink, who finished with a singles record of 17-5 on the dual season and with a 7-2 record in conference play, and Sophie Zehender, who battled for the No. 1 spot in the rotation for the Cowgirls, ending the dual season with a 17-7 singles record.

Zehender also dominated in the doubles portion of her matches, finishing with an 18-4 record partnered with teammate Violetta Borodina.

The No. 3 seed Cowgirls will face off against the winner between the No. 6 seed Colorado State and No. 11 seed Air Force

UNLV (14-7, 7-3 MW)

UNLV has a slight advantage over the rest of the teams in the Mountain West Conference; the tournament will be held in Las Vegas. 

The Rebels finished just inside the top three with conference losses coming to New Mexico, Wyoming and Colorado State, and that home-state advantage will certainly come in handy if they decide to make a run.

UNLV’s Salsa Aher has been a problem for opponents this season, as she picked up her 14th singles match victory, finishing with an dual record of 14-5 and 6-3 in conference.

Adding to UNLVs success is the No. 3 spot in the rotation, Cindy Hu, who performed well during the dual season, finishing 14-6 in her singles matches and 7-3 in conference play.

UNLV has also fared well in their doubles matches during the dual season, finishing 33-18, with duo Coco Zhao and Hu leading the way with a record of 13-5. 

The Rebels (No. 4 seed) will be playing the No. 5 seed Nevada Wolf Pack. 

Nevada (11-8, 5-4 MW)

The No. 5 spot in the Mountain West conference belongs to the Nevada Wolf Pack after they ended their season with a three-match win streak.

Similarly to Wyoming, Nevada has performed well at home this season, going 5-0, but did not live up to the same expectations on the road. Their four losses in the conference came from New Mexico, San Diego State, UNLV and San Jose State. 

Nevada’s No. 1, Wiem Boubaker, finished her dual season with a 14-4 singles record, including an undefeated showing in conference, going 4-0.

Boubaker was the spark plug the Wolf Pack needed in order to be in the position they are heading into the championship, considering her ability to win close matches.

No. 5 Nevada will match up against the No. 4 seed UNLV in Las Vegas. 

Colorado State (9-11, 5-5 MW)

The Colorado State Rams were certainly hoping for a better season than they’ve had, but with the Mountain West Conference championship approaching, now would be an ideal time for the Rams to flip the script and cash in big in Las Vegas.

The Rams have played tremendous tennis at home, pulling out a 7-4 record with only two of those home losses from conference play, but the road matches were the complete opposite, finishing 2-7 outside of Fort Collins. 

During conference play, the Rams lost to New Mexico, Nevada, San Jose State, San Diego State and Wyoming while picking up wins against Air Force, Utah State, Boise State, Fresno State and UNLV.

CSU’s Zara Lennon and Radka Buzkova matched up well against their opponents, both finishing with positive singles records. 

Lennon shifted into the No. 1 spot in the rotation early on in the dual season and has made a name for herself, finishing 15-9 in singles matches and 4-3 in conference.

Buzkova is considered one of the best tennis players this program has seen, posting back-to-back All-Mountain West player awards in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, and is tied for fifth in program history in career singles dual wins.

Buzkova finished her dual season with a split 12-13 record and a 6-3 record in conference.

Both graduate students for CSU, the championship will be Buzkova and Lennon’s final chance to play in green and gold as they look to close out their careers on a positive note.

The Rams will finish as the No. 6 seed and will play the No. 11 seed Air Force Falcons 10 a.m. PST Wednesday, April 24, in Las Vegas.

Reach Luke Hojnowski at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter at @Lukehojo.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Proulx: Im tired of having to vet TikTok influencers
Proulx: I'm tired of having to vet TikTok influencers
A full audience listens to Alison Kafer speak at a lecture about reproductive ableism in the Lory Student Center April 18. I want us to think about how we need to make disability valued (and) make disabled people feel valued, Kafer said. Recognize their lives — our lives — as having futures so that abortion is no longer seen as a necessity. ... That will make it impossible, or at least much more difficult, for anti-abortion movements to weaponize or co-opt language of eugenics to do their work.
Feminist scholar visits CSU to discuss disability, reproductive justice
Souza: Dont wish your life away with existentialism
Souza: Don't wish your life away with existentialism
A participant swipes red and yellow paint across a screen onto a tote bag during the Love Women of Color: Celebrating Empowerment Through Art screen printing workshop April 18.
Silk screening workshop creates space for women of color through art
Colorado State University outfielder Hailey Smith celebrates a home run with her team during the Rams doubleheader against San Jose State University at the CSU Softball Complex April 21. The Rams won both games, 16-0 and 14-0.
Rams softball dominates in shutout series against San Jose State
Colorado State University football players face off at the line of scrimmage during the second half of the CSU Green vs. Gold game at Canvas Stadium April 20.
Green, gold, white: CSU football springs into last preseason scrimmage
More in NCAA
Colorado State University 2006 Hall of Fame Inductee and volleyball player Angela Knopf poses for a portrait outside of Canvas Stadium, April 9.
Looking back on CSU hall of famers decorating Moby Arena walls
Colorado State University player Nique Clifford passes the ball to another player in the men’s basketball game vs. Utah State Feb 17.
Breaking: Colorado State guard Nique Clifford declares for NBA Draft
Coach Niko Medved expresses disappointment at a call by the referee at a University of Colorado Boulder away basketball game Dec. 8, 2022. Throughout the game, referees called a total of 31 fouls. Colorado State University lost with a final score of 93-65.
Update: Niko Medved extends contract to stay at Colorado State
Graduate student Avery Morrow (25) is lifted into the air by a teammate after a touchdown during a spring football scrimmage.
Spring camp: CSU football adjusts to changes on defense
Redshirt sophomore Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) runs down the field at a spring football scrimmage.
Spring camp: CSU football gears up for offensive explosion
Sophomore Caleb Goodie (86) reaches to catch the ball before being tackled at a spring football practice.
Spring camp: Continuity, depth have Rams in unfamiliar position
More in Sports
Redshirt freshman Damian Henderson II (34) is tackled during a spring football practice.
Spring camp: Returning Rams build foundation for continuous success
Guard Marta Leimane runs the ball past an opponent at the Colorado State University womens basketball Senior Night game at Moby Arena March 5.
Askren: NIL creates unequal opportunities for CSU athletes
Colorado State University Ultimate Frisbee player Char Bokhof throws the frisbee to a fellow teammate in the sectionals tournament against the University of Colorado Boulder April 13.
Hell's Belles level up in sectionals tournament despite inclement weather
Amanda Sellin of Chadron State College competes in team roping at Colorado State Universitys 73rd annual Skyline Stampede held at MAC Indoor Arena, April 6.
CSU rodeo puts on another successful Skyline Stampede
Cice Kim, a captain of the Colorado State University womens and nonbinary ultimate frisbee team Hells Belles, throws a frisbee during an indoor practice Feb. 14.
CSU Hell’s Belles develops community as well as nationals bid
Climbing gear sits on a rock.
CSU climbing wall creates culture of acceptance


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *