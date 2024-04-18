Top stories
CSU Women’s Golf to play in NCAA Regionals

Emma Askren, Sports Editor
April 24, 2024
Colorado+State+womens+golf+player+Kara+Kaneshiro+looks+at+her+ball+in+the+air+at+the+Ptarmigan+Country+Club+Sept+25.
Collegian | Will Brent Inzana
Colorado State women’s golf player Kara Kaneshiro looks at her ball in the air at the Ptarmigan Country Club Sept. 25. The Rams placed first in the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic tournament out of 11 teams.

For the first time in over a decade, Colorado State is heading to the NCAA D1 Women’s Golf Regionals tournament.

The Rams will play at the Spanish Trail Country Club for the Las Vegas regional competition from May 6-8. Colorado State is seeded ninth in the tournament, ranked above Kent State, Xavier and Dartmouth.

While some schools only had individual athletes qualify for the tournament, Colorado State’s entire women’s team qualified. The Rams received this news coming off the back of their second consecutive top-three finish in the Mountain West tournament.

CSU was able to place as well as it did thanks to Sofia Torres and Panchalika Arphamongkol. Torres shot one under the par of 72 to tie for 18th overall in the tournament, and Arphamongkol shot an even par and tied for ninth overall.

The success of those two athletes will be key to creating good performances for the Rams going into the NCAA Regional tournament. This is the first time any players on the roster will have the experience of competing at this national level.

The last time Colorado State appeared in an NCAA tournament was in 2010, 14 years ago. The Rams had a sub-par performance, placing 14th out of 24 teams.

Games will be streamed on the NCAA Network, with the final three days of competition being broadcasted on the GOLF Channel.

Reach Emma Askren at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @emma_askren.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!
Emma Askren
Emma Askren, Sports Editor
Emma Askren, alongside Damon Cook, is the fall 2023 sports editor for The Collegian. She began working at The Collegian during her first year in the fall of 2022, when she covered the swim and dive team as well as anything sports-related. She is currently a sophomore at Colorado State University, where she is majoring in journalism and media communication and double minoring in Spanish and sports management.


