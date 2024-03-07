Top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Rams softball wins in doubleheader against Maine, Drake

Emma Askren, Sports Editor
March 9, 2024
Two+CSU+players+give+each+other+a+handshake+after+a+well-made+play+during+the+CSU+vs.+University+of+Maine+softball+game+on+March+9.+%28CSU+won+6-2%29
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
Two CSU players give each other a handshake after a well-made play during the CSU vs. University of Maine softball game on March 9. (CSU won 6-2)

Foul weather doesn’t always mean foul play.

For the Colorado State’s second home series of the season, games were postponed by one day due to classic Colorado weather. Play finally began for the Rams on March 9 where they faced off against the University of Maine.

A doubleheader was in store for Colorado State on Saturday, with their second game of the day immediately following their 6-2 win over the Black Bears. Coming off the win, the Rams wanted to continue that success to get a win over the Drake University.

Colorado State was able to do just that, shutting out Drake 10-0 in five innings.

“A great day of competition,” coach Jen Fisher said. “Everyone played really well, especially in that last game.”

The first game against Maine proved to be a surprising challenge for the first several innings. Scoreless through the top of the third, Colorado State needed to get some momentum going in order to get some points on the board.

It wasn’t in the cards for either team to pull anything out in the third. With the top of the fourth inning on the horizon and a runner on third for the Black Bears, Maine was unable to get anyone home. 

The top of the fifth was when things started to pick up, with the Black Bears gaining momentum. An incredible defensive play from the Rams catcher Brooke Bohlender and pitcher Danielle Serna kept Maine off the score sheet, but with confidence from that play, the Black Bears were able to put runners on second and third.

“The first couple of innings we needed to get a feel for the game,” Fisher said. “We knew what we needed to do, we just needed to figure out how they would respond.”

A line drive from Maine allowed those two runners to score, but at the bottom of the fifth the Rams were able to bring things back. Two hits from Bohlender and Sydney Hornbuckle put the Rams in the same position Maine was in.

It was deja vu for the Rams, as they tied it up after a line drive down the third base line from first-year Jailey Wilson drove in two runs. On the very next hit, Hailey Smith gave Wilson the perfect play off a sacrifice hit, giving the Rams the lead.

It seemed all the Rams needed was points on the board, as the Rams scored two more runs off a near home run hit from Maya Matsubara.

Confidence was all the Rams needed as they ended the game 6-2.

After a 30 minute break, the Rams were ready to go again, this time against Drake.

The Rams were clearly fired up, scoring four runs in the first inning after back-to-back two-run doubles from Smith and Molly Gates. The second inning was all too familiar for the Rams, with a home run from Peyton Allen adding two runs to the Colorado State score.

For the Bulldogs, it seemed like an impossible effort to get through the pitching and defensive talent of the Rams. Hornbuckle was having a solid game, pitching five straight scoreless innings.

After a scoreless third inning, the Rams were back in the swing of things, with a steal from Matsubara and a double from Allen to give the Rams two points in the fourth inning. The Rams ended up scoring three runs.

“We played really well against Drake,” Fisher said. “Maine was pretty solid, but with that home run from Peyton and our solid defense, we got a really good win.”

The Rams were able to shut out the Bulldogs in five straight innings, ending the game early for Colorado State, sending them into Sunday’s matches with momentum.

Reach Emma Askren at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @emma_askren.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for The Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!
Emma Askren, Sports Editor
Emma Askren, alongside Damon Cook, is the fall 2023 sports editor for The Collegian. She began working at The Collegian during her first year in the fall of 2022, when she covered the swim and dive team as well as anything sports-related. She is currently a sophomore at Colorado State University, where she is majoring in journalism and media communication and double minoring in Spanish and sports management. During her first year, she joined the rowing team, began working as a reporter for The Collegian and working at the Student Recreation Center. Askren applied to CSU as a journalism major, knowing she wanted to combine her passion for sports and writing to create a fulfilling career. Upon realizing that Rocky Mountain Student Media was hiring for first-years, she jumped at the opportunity to become a writer for The Collegian. While working for the sports desk, Askren has had the opportunity to write about hockey, logging, whitewater rafting and the importance of women in sports. As a woman in a male-dominated industry, she seeks to break the status quo and become a successful sports journalist following graduation. Following a year as a sports reporter, Askren became a co-editor for the sports desk alongside Cook. Together the duo seeks to create a new and improved sports desk that caters to all readers of The Collegian and beyond.


Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
