Aspen Hall from the west side Jan. 29.
Resident assistant dies in Aspen Hall

A resident assistant died in Aspen Hall the afternoon of Jan. 24. Spokespeople for the university have...

Arrest made in string of Fort Collins arson cases
Arrest made in string of Fort Collins arson cases

Fort Collins Police Services has made an arrest relating to a string of arson reports plaguing Fort Collins...

food, nutrition, dining hall, sorority, frat
Nutrition department to undergo transformation

Jumping back into the start of a new year, students can expect to notice some changes as the semesters...

This week in ASCSU: Housing Caucus, BSOF

Sam Hutton, Staff Reporter
January 31, 2024
%28Graphic+Illustration+by+Christine+Moore-Bonbright+%7C+The+Collegian%29
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Jan. 24 for the 16th session of the 53rd senate.

The session began with executive reports, with members of the executive branch updating senate on matters such as ongoing lobbying efforts in the Colorado General Assembly, the upcoming Day at the Capitol event in Denver Feb. 8, the ASCSU blood drive Jan. 31, planned Rams Against Hunger initiatives and the State of the Association Address Jan. 31.

Judicial reports followed, with members updating senate on elections committee processes ahead of the 2024 election cycle.  

Senate then moved to ratify Jakye Nunley as the next deputy director of health.

The deputy director of health is responsible for the oversight of ASCSU health initiatives, advocating for students facing health concerns and ensuring the needs of the CSU student body are met.

Nunley, a first-year business administration major, said he believes he can use his new position to strengthen ties with campus organizations and improve the CSU student experience.

“I want to make sure I’m keeping students in mind and the quality of the student experience in mind,” Nunley said. “There’s so much that I can do, will do and have already started to do.”

Nunley was approved with unanimous consent. 

Senate also confirmed an additional member of the Board for Student Organization Funding, which works in conjunction with ASCSU to allocate over $57 million in funds generated from student fees. 

Senator Abdu Tabib was nominated for the position and approved with unanimous consent.

Bill #5311, “Establishing a Housing Caucus,” was then discussed.

The legislation intends to create a new legislative caucus focused on collaboration with CSU Housing & Dining Services, allowing ASCSU to have a more direct impact on university housing planning and initiatives.

The legislative authors believe more student input in university housing decisions is necessary and hope positive changes will be made to residence and dining halls based on student feedback. 

“ASCSU has focused a lot on off-campus issues like U+2, but we haven’t yet focused on issues with on-campus housing,” Internal Affairs Committee Chair Hayden Taylor said Nov. 15, when the legislation was first introduced. 

The bill passed with unanimous consent.

The legislative body also considered Resolution #5305, “Rams United Against Housing Insecurity.”

The legislation intends to create a new university-sponsored board in order to help address off-campus housing security issues amongst the CSU student body. 

The resolution will be sent to the University Affairs and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Affairs committees. 

ASCSU senate will resume Jan. 31.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.
