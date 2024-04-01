Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Taylor swifts commands campus from her God-like position in the sky April 1.
April Fools': Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to CSU, funds diverted from Clark renovation

Editor’s Note: This is a satire for April Fools’ Day. Real names and the events surrounding them...

Colorado State University students celebrate Niko Medveds 100 wins at CSU at the mens basketball game against Denver University Dec. 6, 2023. CSU won 90-80.
2024 CSU men's basketball transfer portal tracker

Editors Note: This post will continue to be updated as new players announce where they will be playing...

Colorado State University snowboarder Evan Borman hits a rail during the CSU RailJam Revival on the Lory Student Center West Lawn March 21.
CSU community experiences RailJam for 1st time in 15 years

Music thundered across the Lory Student Center West Lawn, now covered in snow, as students danced, chatted...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
April 1, 2024

Windows are not just functional components of a building; they also contribute significantly to its aesthetic appeal and energy efficiency. With...

Crypto Exchange Listing: Types of Exchanges and Compliance Requirements
March 25, 2024
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
March 7, 2024
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024

Keynote speaker Julia Ioffe visits CSU to discuss democracy

Aubree Miller, Staff Reporter
April 4, 2024
Special+guest+Julia+Ioffe+speaks+during+the+2024+Colorado+State+University+International+Symposium+in+the+Lory+Student+Center+April+2.
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
Special guest Julia Ioffe speaks during the 2024 Colorado State University International Symposium in the Lory Student Center April 2.

An audience of eager listeners awaited the arrival of acclaimed journalist Julia Ioffe to hear her discuss democracy and journalism.

Democracy is Colorado State University’s theme for the 2023-24 school year, and this is reflected in numerous places across campus. One is the fifth annual International Symposium that kicked off April 2. Ioffe is a Russian-born American journalist who made her second visit to CSU April 2 to discuss the current state of democracy throughout the world.

Ad

Ioffe spoke to a crowd during a keynote event in the Lory Student Center Ballroom D, and Lucas Brady Woods mediated the event and asked questions. Ioffe’s work has been published in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Politico and more.

The first topic discussed was an assessment of global democracy right now.

“It’s hard not to look at what’s happening,” Ioffe said. “Democracy is very passe, including both the left and the right.”

“Democracy is not a natural state. It is a state that requires constant work. … It requires a high level of media literacy among its population to be able to sort out fact from fiction. It requires, in America, voting very, very frequently.” -Julia Ioffe, Russian American journalist

Ioffe reflected on her upbringing in both America and Russia and how it has impacted her work and her perception of democracy in different places. 

“(There were Russian) independent journalists and democracy activists, people who were putting our lives and our freedom on the line every single day for a concept they had never experienced,” Ioffe said. 

Ioffe listed questions many Russian journalists ask when they look at the United States.

“’Who do we look to if you guys can’t even do it right?'” Ioffe said. “‘Why are we fighting so hard for this if you guys can’t maintain this gift that you have?’”

Another topic discussed was the reason democracy is backpedaling and, in some areas, failing.

“Democracy is not a natural state,” Ioffe said. “It is a state that requires constant work. … It requires a high level of media literacy among its population to be able to sort out fact from fiction. It requires, in America, voting very, very frequently.”

Ad

Ioffe’s keynote wasn’t the only event; there were numerous other presentations throughout the entire symposium, including those given by professors in political science and communication studies. The symposium spanned two days from April 2-3. 

CSU has made a push to bring democracy-minded voices to campus, fitting with the thematic Year of Democracy.

Ioffe’s previous visit to CSU was in late November 2017, when she utilized her Soviet history knowledge, which she studied at Princeton University. During the visit, she discussed the United States’ relationship with Russia and its impact on the 2016 election. With another election year coming up, this second visit is also timely.

Ioffe also touched on how democracy is seen by the right and left sides of the political spectrum and how it is discussed, as well as how the United States is seen as “the world’s policeman” and what would happen if America were not in that position.

“China would love to be the world’s policeman; Russia would love to be the world’s policeman,” Ioffe said. “They’ve been very open about that fact. They don’t even pay lip service to the idea of human rights, democracy, to individual freedoms. … I think Americans, understandably, are very critical of their country. … We should hold our country to a very, very, very high standard and always (push) to be better, better, better, better, and we have a long way to go. But when you go abroad — I mean, there’s a reason that people want to immigrate to the U.S.”

Reach Aubree Miller at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
A barista sets a drink down on the bar.
Starry Night in Old Town serves coffee with rich history
ASCSU Women and Social Justice Caucus hosts book drive
ASCSU Women and Social Justice Caucus hosts book drive
April Fools: CSU’s Ram’s Horn Dining Center to expand overseas in Europe
April Fools': CSU’s Ram’s Horn Dining Center to expand overseas in Europe
April Fools: New anti-squirrel store opens in response to CSU state of emergency
April Fools': New anti-squirrel store opens in response to CSU state of emergency
Ryan Sallans presents Scouting the Unknown on March 20, 2024.
Ryan Sallans speaks on journey as transgender man
Attendants of the Ramadan Iftar Dinner Event begin getting food in the Lory Student Center Ballroom.
SWANA celebrates Ramadan with iftar meal
More in Fort Collins Life
Three runners cross the International 5K Color Run finish line at The Oval March 23. The annual race is held at Colorado State University to raise money for international scholarship funds.
International 5K Color Run celebrates Indian heritage
Colorado State University snowboarder Evan Borman hits a rail during the CSU RailJam Revival on the Lory Student Center West Lawn March 21.
CSU community experiences RailJam for 1st time in 15 years
CSU faculty lead innovative Spanish program
CSU faculty lead innovative Spanish program
Colorado State Universitys Office of International Programs.
CSU offers new opportunities for 1st-year study abroad students 
Lane-O performs during the Black History Month Closing Open Mic Night on February 29, 2024.
Open Mic Night concludes Black History Month with connection
The entrance to the Colorado State University Black/African American Cultural Center office is located on the third floor of the Lory Student Center Nov. 18, 2019.
Reviewing B/AACC's history as source of strength for students, community
More in Homepage
Nick DeSalvo, Braxton Dietz win ASCSU president, VP
Nick DeSalvo, Braxton Dietz win ASCSU president, VP
Lopez: AI is more of a resource than something to be penalized for
Lopez: AI is more of a resource than something to be penalized for
Climbing gear sits on a rock.
CSU climbing wall creates culture of acceptance
Colorado Blues Society Vice President Mark Schleiger and Treasurer Joe Menke stand in front of Maxline Brewing, one of their favorite places meet in Fort Collins April 2.
Colorado Blues Society keeps the blues alive
What is a highly sensitive person?
What is a highly sensitive person?
The Colorado State volleyball team cheers for each other after scoring a point against the US Air Force Academy Nov. 18.
CSU volleyball kicks off preseason in paradise


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *