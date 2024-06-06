Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking news: Delayed hearing decision for protesters at city council meeting

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of Hania Sakkal's name. A...

Roll call: Rolling paper reviews
Roll call: Rolling paper reviews

Doobie, roach, cone or jay are all terms for the cannabis delivery mechanism known most commonly as a...

A strand of mini pride flags hangs from the edge of a pop-up canopy.
LGBTQIA+ students discuss queer CSU experience, campus culture

Editor's Note: To protect the privacy of individuals interviewed in this article, some names have been...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
A football player in a white and gold uniform prepares to throw a football. In the foreground is another player dashing past, and in the blurry background is a crowd of spectators.
How Can Colorado Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Improve For the 2025 NFL Draft?
June 6, 2024

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders stands out as a prime prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft, and it’s no surprise he's the current favorite...

Expert Advice on Financial Literacy for First-Generation College Students
June 3, 2024
When Should You Start Writing Your College Essay? 
May 28, 2024
Best College Baseball Camps: Your Ultimate Guide to Navigating the Path from High School to Collegiate Baseball
May 28, 2024

LGBTQIA+ students discuss queer CSU experience, campus culture

Caden Proulx, Print Editor
June 30, 2024
A+strand+of+mini+pride+flags+hangs+from+the+edge+of+a+pop-up+canopy.
Collegian | Julia Percy
The Colorado State University Pride Resource Center hosts a booth for National Coming into Queerness Day Oct 11. They had many resources for LGBTQIA+ education and a photo booth with pride flags.

Editor’s Note: To protect the privacy of individuals interviewed in this article, some names have been changed to provide anonymity.

Junior Kathryn Carlos was not always a Ram. In fact, her experiences with homophobia are exactly what led her to Colorado State University from St. Louis.

Ad

I actually had a big issue with one of my roommates my first semester in college,” Carlos said. “She found out I was queer, and like, that was fine, but then I invited her to a drag show that was hosted on campus, and she got really mad at me.”

Carlos described her roommate not speaking to her, and she dealt with anxiety all the time because of her living situation.

I did have to move out because I did feel unsafe living with her,” Carlos said. “More emotionally than physically but still unsafe.”

So is the LGBTQIA+ experience any better here at CSU?

In 2021, the Pride Resource Center participated in the National College Health Assessment conducted by the American College Health Association, a recognized data collection organization. The survey found some concerning statistics: One out of three LGBTQIA+ students feel they do not belong at CSU with only about 6% reporting feeling safe at night in the surrounding community.

Erin Fuller described their experience being queer at CSU.

I get weird looks from people who are associated with religious groups, but otherwise, I feel pretty safe on campus and very accepted,” Fuller said. “Even with preachers, like, they don’t even talk to me; they don’t really, like, call me out or anything. It’s only if I wanted (to talk).”

College is often the first time in a queer person’s life that they start fully expressing their identity, and the campus environment deeply shapes that experience.

“My freshman year, I was in the girls’ hall — I just had come out and started using they/them pronouns that summer before freshman year,” Fuller said. “And I felt very validated — like, I would feel more comfortable living with girls anyway just because I was born a woman.”

Ad

Fuller said it was important to them to freely express their queerness on campus as a role model for younger LGBTQIA+ students who might not feel as comfortable doing so.

For junior Caleb Cripe, only a small minority of people associated with religious groups are a problem, but otherwise, CSU is a safe place.

“I’ve never really felt unsafe or threatened because of my identity being a part of the LGBTQIA community,” Cripe said. “I know campus is a free speech zone, and especially in The Plaza, people are allowed to come and table and express their ideas and opinions. But I don’t know — sometimes just walking around like in between classes and seeing protesters holding up signs that say being gay is a sin or being part of the LGBTQIA community is a sin just kind of — I don’t know — kind of ruins my day a little bit.”

Lila Hartley, a junior participating in Greek life who wished to use a fake name, acknowledged answering from a straight-passing perspective but still said she feels very comfortable sharing her identity at CSU. She also described her sorority as being a place where she feels affirmed, accepted and understood for her queer identity.

“The friends I made in my sorority was like kind of my first time having other either gay or bi friends (with whom) I could talk about these things … that I felt not comfortable talking to my straight friends about just because I feel like they wouldn’t relate,” Hartley said.

Hartley was not always sure the sororities on campus would be so affirming. As a first-year, she was hesitant to join Greek life because of her identity, but she said couldn’t be happier now.

While many LGBTQIA+ students would describe a positive experience at CSU and the university prides itself for being a safe and accepting campus for all, queer students say there’s a difference between feeling safe and feeling seen.

“CSU could do a lot better job of supporting and creating an environment where queer people feel safe and seen,” Carlos said. “While I don’t necessarily feel unsafe, I don’t feel seen in CSU’s environment at all. I don’t see a lot of queer professors being propped up; honestly, I feel like they are often not taken seriously, especially women queer people.”

Queer students suggest CSU could do more to incorporate celebration of their existence and individuality in the campus culture.

“I truly can’t actually think of a time that my identity has been a part of an experience at CSU,” sophomore Phoebe Williams said.

Reach Caden Proulx at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
An illustration of a hallway, viewed from behind the head of a child on a bike looking at two people standing farther down the hallway. The two people both wear a suit and top hat, one set in orange and the other light blue.
These 3 iconic movies are Coloradans
The Colorado flag with an symbol of a pyramid and an eye on top of the letter C.
These famous cults got their start — or end — in Colorado
An illustration of two mugs of beer, overfilled with bubbles, clinking against each other.
Colorado breweries are home to cult of specialty beer lovers
More in Homepage
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking news: Man with stab wounds found at CSU Health Center
Three protesters holding signs walk down a street. The left sign reads, FoCo says Free Palestine. The middle sign reads, The blood of children on your hands. The right sign reads, Woodward manufactures genocide.
Demonstrators denounce Woodward, Israel after Rafah bombings
A man in a white jacket stands in front of some grass and trees with his hands in his pant pockets.
John Weber to take over as CSU athletic director
More in Life and Culture
The words Asian Pacific American Cultural Center in silver lettering are attached to the wall above the entrance to a room.
El Centro Cultural Asiático-Pacifico Americano Celebra Sus 40 Años de Aniversario
A rock climber clings to the edge of a small cliff with a view of trees, mountains and a lake in the background.
Colorado outdoor culture romanticizes slumming it while signifying privilege
Forest Congress inspires future natural resources leaders
Forest Congress inspires future natural resources leaders
About the Contributor
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is a human development and family studies student at Colorado State University pursuing his passion for graphic design at The Collegian. Originally from Austin, Texas, Caden's journalistic journey began in the high school yearbook department, where his passion for design grew. This led to him to seek out student media when he got to Colorado State University. Starting as a page designer in his first year, Caden found a home at The Collegian. This led him to the position of print director his sophomore year. Despite majoring in HDFS, Caden seamlessly integrates his hobby of graphic design with his academic pursuits. The Collegian has become an integral part of his success at CSU. Now firmly rooted in Colorado, Caden is eager to contribute to the student media landscape, The Collegian and its success. He loves working alongside other excited students who are talented and have a lot to teach and push him to continue to grow as a visual journalist.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *