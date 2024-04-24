Colorado+breweries+are+home+to+cult+of+specialty+beer+lovers

Colorado has been known to attract a variety of specific cult followings: the obvious winter sports fanatics, pothead transplants, outdoorsy mountain lovers and, of course, the elite craft beer drinkers.

“I’ve been to breweries all over America and outside the U.S.,” said Sarah Kelley, who celebrated her birthday at Equinox Brewing. “But since living in Colorado, I’ve hit every major brewery here, Loveland, Denver, Boulder and most up in the mountains.”

The difference between beer and craft beer is that the latter comes from a small, independent brewer. Colorado didn’t invent the concept of craft beer, but it is home to the fourth most breweries per capita in the U.S. with more than 400 established breweries.

This all began when gold was discovered in the Rocky Mountains, with brewers set up in Colorado mining communities making small batches of beer for the miners. These humble beginnings developed into the brewery scene we know today after companies like Coors Brewing Company got their start in Colorado.

“There’s something to be said about the experience of visiting a brewery,” said Becky Henryn, a longtime customer ofPeculier Ales. “(My partner and I) try to go on a weekly basis because we love the beer, love the people, love the dogs and love that it’s close by.”

Craft beer and breweries instill a sense of local pride because they’re not just a place to get fresh beer but also a place for community. Breweries allow people passionate about beer to meet with each other and socialize.

“I like to come hang out after work or on days when I work from home,” said Emily Wenack, a regular at Funkwerks. “It’s a chill environment, but it still gets (my dog) out of the house. He loves meeting people and gets all the attention.”

Intersect Brewing is a taproom that focuses on building the social sphere and experience of a brewery with food, games like cornhole and pinball and hundreds of vinyl records available for music lovers to buy or sell to the brewery.

“I’m not 21 yet, but I’ll be coming back here when I am because I’m not even into beer like that, but I think the vibes of this place are, like, chill and good even when you’re not drinking,” Jose Guerrero said.

Unlike bars, breweries are typically family friendly and allow in people under 21 as long as they’re accompanied by someone of legal drinking age. This contributes to the more relaxed environment breweries tend to have and encourages people to continue to frequent breweries.

“I chose Equinox (to celebrate my birthday at) because I do like to support Fort Collins’ local community,” Kelley said. “It’s close, so it’s easy for all of my friends to stop in after work on their way home. They can bring their kids to keep my son occupied while we catch up, and they’re always kind, and there’s just no place quite like it.”

These breweries with games, food, social spaces and events attract members of the community beyond the craft beer cult following. Breweries like Odell Brewing Co. and New Belgium Brewing have become popular Fort Collins staples, pushing true craft beer lovers to smaller businesses.

“I try to have our annual card writing event at Horse & Dragon (Brewing Company) every year,” said Laura Moritz, who uses local breweries for work meetings. “There’s lots of space, but it’s still informal enough that everyone can grab a beer if they want and have a good time while we work.”

For those who want to support the smaller local brewery scene in Fort Collins or are looking for new places to try, Mythmaker Brewing, Prost Biergarten, Maxline Brewing, Stodgy Brewing Co. and Rally King Brewing are places to begin in addition to all of the breweries mentioned above.

