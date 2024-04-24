Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Senator Michael Bennet and former Senator Cory Gardner speak at the Colorado State University event Building Bridges: Bipartisan Perspectives on Democracy, moderated by CSU President Amy Parsons April 22.
Sens. Bennet, Gardner discuss bipartisanship at CSU amid protests

Attendees at the Riley Gaines talk, hosted by Colorado State Universitys student chapter of Turning Point USA and The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, hold up posters and signs for a photo April 3. Defend your daughters; defend your kids, Gaines said.
Askren: Riley Gaines' presence at CSU violates Principles of Community

A crowd of protesters holds signs and shouts.
CSU student protest calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
From the Rockies to the Races: Why College Students Are Joining the Celebrity-Packed Kentucky Derby
From the Rockies to the Races: Why College Students Are Joining the Celebrity-Packed Kentucky Derby
April 24, 2024

The Kentucky Derby, often celebrated as “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” transcends mere horse racing to become a staple of American...

The Impact of Technological Innovations on Sports Betting in Colorado: A Primer
April 18, 2024
Cutting Edge Online Payment Technologies in 2024
April 16, 2024
How to Trade CS2 (CS:GO) Skins in 2024
April 16, 2024

Colorado breweries are home to cult of specialty beer lovers

Sophia Masia, Staff Reporter
April 29, 2024
Colorado+breweries+are+home+to+cult+of+specialty+beer+lovers
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Colorado has been known to attract a variety of specific cult followings: the obvious winter sports fanatics, pothead transplants, outdoorsy mountain lovers and, of course, the elite craft beer drinkers.

“I’ve been to breweries all over America and outside the U.S.,” said Sarah Kelley, who celebrated her birthday at Equinox Brewing. “But since living in Colorado, I’ve hit every major brewery here, Loveland, Denver, Boulder and most up in the mountains.”

Ad

“There’s something to be said about the experience of visiting a brewery, (my partner and I) try to go on a weekly basis because we love the beer, love the people, love the dogs and love that it’s close by,” –Becky Henryn, Peculier Ales customer

The difference between beer and craft beer is that the latter comes from a small, independent brewer. Colorado didn’t invent the concept of craft beer, but it is home to the fourth most breweries per capita in the U.S. with more than 400 established breweries.

This all began when gold was discovered in the Rocky Mountains, with brewers set up in Colorado mining communities making small batches of beer for the miners. These humble beginnings developed into the brewery scene we know today after companies like Coors Brewing Company got their start in Colorado.

“There’s something to be said about the experience of visiting a brewery,” said Becky Henryn, a longtime customer ofPeculier Ales. “(My partner and I) try to go on a weekly basis because we love the beer, love the people, love the dogs and love that it’s close by.”

Craft beer and breweries instill a sense of local pride because they’re not just a place to get fresh beer but also a place for community. Breweries allow people passionate about beer to meet with each other and socialize.

“I like to come hang out after work or on days when I work from home,” said Emily Wenack, a regular at Funkwerks. “It’s a chill environment, but it still gets (my dog) out of the house. He loves meeting people and gets all the attention.”

Intersect Brewing is a taproom that focuses on building the social sphere and experience of a brewery with food, games like cornhole and pinball and hundreds of vinyl records available for music lovers to buy or sell to the brewery.

“I’m not 21 yet, but I’ll be coming back here when I am because I’m not even into beer like that, but I think the vibes of this place are, like, chill and good even when you’re not drinking,” Jose Guerrero said.

Unlike bars, breweries are typically family friendly and allow in people under 21 as long as they’re accompanied by someone of legal drinking age. This contributes to the more relaxed environment breweries tend to have and encourages people to continue to frequent breweries.

“I chose Equinox (to celebrate my birthday at) because I do like to support Fort Collins’ local community,” Kelley said. “It’s close, so it’s easy for all of my friends to stop in after work on their way home. They can bring their kids to keep my son occupied while we catch up, and they’re always kind, and there’s just no place quite like it.”

Ad

These breweries with games, food, social spaces and events attract members of the community beyond the craft beer cult following. Breweries like Odell Brewing Co. and New Belgium Brewing have become popular Fort Collins staples, pushing true craft beer lovers to smaller businesses. 

“I try to have our annual card writing event at Horse & Dragon (Brewing Company) every year,” said Laura Moritz, who uses local breweries for work meetings. “There’s lots of space, but it’s still informal enough that everyone can grab a beer if they want and have a good time while we work.”

For those who want to support the smaller local brewery scene in Fort Collins or are looking for new places to try, Mythmaker Brewing, Prost Biergarten, Maxline Brewing, Stodgy Brewing Co. and Rally King Brewing are places to begin in addition to all of the breweries mentioned above. 

Reach Sophia Masia at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
Many organizations set up tables on the Lory Student Center West Lawn for the Earth Day Festival April 22.
Earth Day Festival unites in promoting sustainability, awareness
The Fort Collins Rescue Mission sign stands at its location and displays its mission statement, Changing Lives in the Name of Christ March 18.
Sheltered by compassion: Reviewing refuges for unhoused people in NoCo
Passover Seder sees holiday celebrations with friends, family
Passover Seder sees holiday celebrations with friends, family
Colorado State University students dance to Ulupalakua at the Asian Pacific American Cultural Centers 40th anniversary luau April 20.
APACC celebrates anniversary, Asian Pacific American heritage at luau
A participant swipes red and yellow paint across a screen onto a tote bag during the Love Women of Color: Celebrating Empowerment Through Art screen printing workshop April 18.
Silk screening workshop creates space for women of color through art
Ryan Sallans habla sobre su viaje como hombre transgénero
More in Fort Collins Life
Isabel Brown, Alice Lister, Lauren Levine, and Emil Jarza pose for a photo while setting up flags and signs before they march to the Fort Collins Museum of Art for Night of Noise April 12.
LGBTQIA+ community celebrates through Night of Noise
Abbey Amemiya and Julia Morrow take part in painting cowgirl hats April 11 during the Wild Ram Roundup, promoting the upcoming annual RamFest. “I think its awesome that they have all these people out on campus and are working so hard to promote such a sick event,” Amemiya said.
Wild Ram Roundup kicks off this year’s country-themed RamFest
The outside of Ginger and Baker April 8.
Ginger and Baker partners with local purveyors for sustainability
Arboretum Coffee, a newly opened nonprofit cafe, sits on the south side of the Colorado State University campus on Prospect Road April 7.
Arboretum Coffee assists local immigrants, refugees through barista apprenticeship
Just Love Coffee Cafe on the corner of W. Elizabeth Street and City Park Avenue in Ft. Collins April 3.
Just Love Coffee Cafe builds community through charity
Students mingle around tables on a sunny plaza.
Live, Laugh, Languages festival brings linguistic knowledge to Plaza
More in Homepage
Nini: College sports is more about representation than money
Nini: College sports is more about representation than money
Colorado State University defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara (8) runs for the Utah Tech quarterback.
Miami Dolphins select Mohamed Kamara in 5th round of NFL Draft
Quarterback Jackson Brousseau passes to a wide receiver in the first quarter of the Colorado State University football Green vs. Gold game at Canvas Stadium April 20.
Graser: It's time to believe in Rams football
Fort Collins band Clementine gives an alternative punk performance with hard guitar riffs and great stage presence at this years Fort Collins Music Experiment April 19.
Gallery: FoCoMX brings concert exposure to seasoned bands, newcomers
Study participant Jonna Patton gets ready to walk on a split-belt treadmill March 20. For a few moments, Patton was instructed to hold her arms out and stay still so the sensors could process her resting brain activity before she started to walk.
Patients with MS find help at Sensorimotor Neuroimaging Laboratory
Associated Students of Colorado State University Vice President Alex Silverhart and ASCSU intern Lauren Johnson pose with free emergency contraceptives on The Plaza April 24.
ASCSU reproductive health care initiative launches 1st phase on Plaza
About the Contributor
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration director for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her third year in this position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team at The Collegian. As the illustration director, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique illustrations every week for the readers. Bonner is a fourth-year at Colorado State University studying electronic arts. She loves illustrating and comic making and has recently found enjoyment in experimental video, pottery and graphic design. Outside of illustration and electronic art, Bonner spends her free time crocheting and bead making. She is usually working on a blanket or making jewelry when she is not drawing, illustrating or brainstorming.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *