Top 10 trending technologies for business in 2025. Soft2Bet Perspective

Let’s imagine: you open an app and it instantly gets you. The app engages, adapts to us and simply delights us! This is exactly the kind of experience the digital world is moving towards.

It used to be all about functionality, but now it’s all about feeling, motivation and engagement. Increasingly, it is the game mechanics that keep users hooked. This is the new norm that businesses need to reckon with.

Together with the Soft2Bet team, which does turnkey gamification for businesses, we have gathered the top 10 digital trends that will shape user experience in 2025. Let's go!

1. Markets are shifting

Ten years ago, “winning” meant taking over Europe or the US. But in 2025, Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia are at the centre of the digital boom.

Why them specifically? Because:

smartphones are in every pocket;

the internet is becoming more accessible;

users are super-active.

Adaptation to local languages, integration of local payment solutions, cultural sensitivity—it’s all a must. Brands that realise this first are already one step ahead.

2. Gamification is moving into the category of basic functions

In the past, gamified elements were like condiments to the main course (nice, but not necessary). Now they are the cuisine itself.

Businesses have new tools—badges, levels, challenges, points—that can’t be ignored. With their help the platform holds attention and creates narratives very natively.

Soft2Bet have long moved from theory to practice: they turn even the most boring processes into a game with clear goals, routes and progress. It works in banks, training services, even B2B platforms. The key is balance. The game shouldn’t get in the way of action. It should motivate and lead, not distract from the point.

3. AI is no longer a joke

Universal interfaces that are the same for everyone? That’s it, forget it. In 2025, they’re going to go the same place as button phones. Personalisation in its purest form is taking over, and artificial intelligence, of course, is driving it.

You just came in, and the system already knows what you’re stuck on, what format is closer to you and when you usually get distracted. The content adjusts, the complexity adapts, and you feel, “It’s like it was made for me.”

But! It shouldn't feel like digital stalking. That's why AI should be approached without fanaticism: point by point, carefully and strictly within the bounds of privacy. Because respecting personal boundaries is also part of the user experience—and arguably one of the most important

4. Marketing without pressure

The advertising market is changing. Targeting has gone into the shadows, cookies are no longer king, and the “promote” button works every once in a while. In 2025, brands will have to earn attention honestly.

Content instead of banners. Podcasts instead of pop-ups. Influencers instead of robots. People don’t want to be sold something. they want to be talked to.

That's exactly what modern platforms are focusing on. They create platforms where marketing works as an element of trust rather than a digital funnel navigator. The less pressure the higher the engagement.

5. TV is making a comeback

Who would have thought TV would become relevant again? But it’s making a comeback! Only now in the form of Connected TV. That screen in the corner of the room becomes an interactive platform where you can watch and participate.

How does it work? For example, instead of boring contextual adverts, you can play a mini-game. You don’t have to click the “skip adverts” button, but get a bonus for participating. It’s a whole other level.

Companies that invest in CTV content are actually creating the groundwork for the future of digital marketing. And gamification is again in the role of MVP here. Many companies are already adapting their gaming solutions to this format, turning an advertising contact into a real mini-experience. And it works.

6. Security is the foundation

When the world becomes more and more digital, security is no longer a boring topic from a lawyer’s presentation. It’s the foundation on which trust is built.

Every second, someone somewhere receives a phishing email, someone loses access to an account, and somewhere personal data leaks out of the system. That’s why advanced platforms put on protection not as a low priority, but on the maximum: two-factor authentication, AI monitoring, transparency policy, which you can be proud of.

Advanced platforms put on protection not as a low priority, but on the maximum: two-factor authentication, AI monitoring, transparency policy, which you can be proud of.

Today the user clicks not where it's brighter, but where it's more reliable.

7. Content delivered like your favorite TV series

What do Netflix and today’s digital platforms have in common? Seasonality. People like to come back for a new “series”. Whether it’s a series, a mission, or a challenge.

The “drip content” model is where you don’t get everything at once, but come back for new challenges, like a fresh series. It’s addictive (in a good way), creates anticipation and makes the platform a familiar part of everyday life.

The "drip content" model is where you don't get everything at once, but come back for new challenges, like a fresh series. It's addictive (in a good way), creates anticipation and makes the platform a familiar part of everyday life.

Advanced gamification implements this through systems of game mechanics: from personalized challenges to collections and a bonus store. Everything works as a single mechanism that adapts to players' interests and makes each interaction more meaningful.

8. Compliance, but without pain

Major platforms have one common pain: endless legal requirements. Europe demands one thing, Asia another, the US a third. Adjust to all of them at once? Sounds like a nightmare for a development team.

That’s where Compliance-as-a-Service comes in. A smart assistant that automates routines, monitors compliance, and keeps the product from being slowed down by legal complexities. Companies that plug in such solutions save resources and launch in new markets many times faster.

9. Engage with respect

Being “just a user” is no fun. People expect to be treated humanely: no pressure, transparent settings, the ability to say “stop”.

Responsible engagement is when the platform gives you the tools. You are not controlled, but loved and respected. Companies that go this route don’t get huge loyalty. And with it, more time spent in the product, less churn and higher average satisfaction.

10. Experience is currency

The modern user wants sensations, challenges, achievements. Money? That’s cool. But the experience is even better.

Gamification is becoming the main driving force: leaderboards, ranking, in-game events, unique tasks. All this creates the feeling that you are in the game, in motion, in the process. And this, believe me, hooks you more than any cashback.

The generation that grew up on Twitch and Discord wants to participate, to compete, to feel that they are noticed. Modern platforms know just how to deliver that experience: they create solutions where experience is the centrepiece.

So, let's summarise. Gamification is an engine driving it all. Not just for fun, but for engagement, growth and real value.