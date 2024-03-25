International 5k Color Run celebrates Indian heritage

At the sound of a resounding pop, vivid colors from throughout the rainbow burst into the air as families, students and Colorado State University staff ran across the CSU campus. The vibrant Fort Collins community eagerly filled The Oval for a 5K run, celebrating the beauty and joy of color and embracing the cultural identities of Indian students.

On March 23, the Office of International Programs collaborated with the CSU Indian Students Association to organize an International 5K Color Run to honor the celebration of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, which marks the joyous arrival of spring. The event cultivated the importance of showcasing Indian identities as well as diversifying the culture on campus.

Nick Jurney is the international marketing and communications manager at the Office of International Programs and one of the primary organizers for the Color Run, helping with logistics and handling registrations. Jurney said the event fit into the mission of the International Enrollment Center to provide international students with more opportunities for success and accomplishments in their stories.

All of the proceeds from registration fees are going to fund international enrollment scholarships for international students to study at Colorado State University.

“I think it’s going to bring together community members — everybody affiliated with CSU, from students to faculty, staff and even people outside the community as well,” Jurney said.

Jurney said this year’s registration far exceeded that of last year, with over 550 participants coming from different backgrounds and holding different identities to take part in an exciting, colorful race. Jurney said he believes it is a fulfilling opportunity to bring more awareness of the many cultures on campus to the Fort Collins community.

“(We can) showcase that diversity, showcase those cultures and really celebrate them as well while also raising funds to bring more international students to CSU, ” Jurney said. “We want to make (CSU) a place where all cultures are welcome to come and collaborate.”

Vaishnavi Sonarikar is the president of both the Indian Students Association and the Global Ambassadors Student Program. She said this Color Run is very important for the Fort Collins community to fortify its value of connecting people from multiple communities, international and local.

“Participating in this Color Run with people from multiple nationalities and cultures and backgrounds is very beneficial,” Sonarikar said. “I think it is very beneficial for people to break their inhibitions and just run together for a common goal of completing the 5K while celebrating the beauty and the joy that colors will bring to us.”

Stene Verhulst is the director of the International Enrollment Center in the Office of International Programs and developed this collaborative idea after personally speaking with Sonarikar. From the moment the race started, Verhulst proudly cheered on the large crowd of white shirts splashed with color. He said it warmed his heart to see how running can bring such a varied group of individuals to embrace adventure together and diversify the student body as well.

“We have students from over 100 different countries, and that is an opportunity for people like this to engage and meet with people they otherwise wouldn’t,” Verhulst said. “I think it creates an intersection for people that otherwise wouldn’t meet each other. … (Our purpose) is to engage people across cultural dynamics.”

At the end of the 5K, everyone danced along to Bollywood music, excitedly tossing the colors at each other and enjoying one another’s company. Throwing the colors is more than just an action; it highlights the unity between individuals regardless of nationality or ethnicity.

