Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
A collection of Buc-ee the Beaver stuffed animals in a display inside the brand-new Buc-ees in Johnstown, Colorado, March 18.
Buc-ee's travel center brings Texas-sized joy to Johnstown

Colorado State University forward Joel Scott goes for a layup in a Mountain West mens basketball championship semifinal March 15. CSU lost to the University of New Mexico 74-61.
Rams men's basketball loses semifinals heartbreaker to New Mexico

Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change
Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Crypto Exchange Listing: Types of Exchanges and Compliance Requirements
March 25, 2024

The crypto industry continues to evolve, fueled by the increasing institutional adoption of crypto. Today, numerous companies are entering the...

Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
March 7, 2024
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024

International 5k Color Run celebrates Indian heritage

Sananda Chandy, Staff Reporter
March 26, 2024
Three+runners+cross+the+5k+Color+Run+finish+line+at+The+Oval+March+23.
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
Three runners cross the 5k Color Run finish line at The Oval March 23.

At the sound of a resounding pop, vivid colors from throughout the rainbow burst into the air as families, students and Colorado State University staff ran across the CSU campus. The vibrant Fort Collins community eagerly filled The Oval for a 5K run, celebrating the beauty and joy of color and embracing the cultural identities of Indian students.

On March 23, the Office of International Programs collaborated with the CSU Indian Students Association to organize an International 5K Color Run to honor the celebration of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, which marks the joyous arrival of spring. The event cultivated the importance of showcasing Indian identities as well as diversifying the culture on campus.

Ad

Nick Jurney is the international marketing and communications manager at the Office of International Programs and one of the primary organizers for the Color Run, helping with logistics and handling registrations. Jurney said the event fit into the mission of the International Enrollment Center to provide international students with more opportunities for success and accomplishments in their stories.

“Participating in this Color Run with people from multiple nationalities and cultures and backgrounds is very beneficial. I think it is very beneficial for people to break their inhibitions and just run together for a common goal of completing the 5K while celebrating the beauty and the joy that colors will bring to us.” -Vaishnavi Sonarikar, Indian Student Association president

All of the proceeds from registration fees are going to fund international enrollment scholarships for international students to study at Colorado State University.

“I think it’s going to bring together community members — everybody affiliated with CSU, from students to faculty, staff and even people outside the community as well,” Jurney said.

Jurney said this year’s registration far exceeded that of last year, with over 550 participants coming from different backgrounds and holding different identities to take part in an exciting, colorful race. Jurney said he believes it is a fulfilling opportunity to bring more awareness of the many cultures on campus to the Fort Collins community.

“(We can) showcase that diversity, showcase those cultures and really celebrate them as well while also raising funds to bring more international students to CSU, ” Jurney said. “We want to make (CSU) a place where all cultures are welcome to come and collaborate.”

Vaishnavi Sonarikar is the president of both the Indian Students Association and the Global Ambassadors Student Program. She said this Color Run is very important for the Fort Collins community to fortify its value of connecting people from multiple communities, international and local.

“Participating in this Color Run with people from multiple nationalities and cultures and backgrounds is very beneficial,” Sonarikar said. “I think it is very beneficial for people to break their inhibitions and just run together for a common goal of completing the 5K while celebrating the beauty and the joy that colors will bring to us.”

Stene Verhulst is the director of the International Enrollment Center in the Office of International Programs and developed this collaborative idea after personally speaking with Sonarikar. From the moment the race started, Verhulst proudly cheered on the large crowd of white shirts splashed with color. He said it warmed his heart to see how running can bring such a varied group of individuals to embrace adventure together and diversify the student body as well.

“We have students from over 100 different countries, and that is an opportunity for people like this to engage and meet with people they otherwise wouldn’t,” Verhulst said. “I think it creates an intersection for people that otherwise wouldn’t meet each other. … (Our purpose) is to engage people across cultural dynamics.”

Ad

At the end of the 5K, everyone danced along to Bollywood music, excitedly tossing the colors at each other and enjoying one another’s company. Throwing the colors is more than just an action; it highlights the unity between individuals regardless of nationality or ethnicity.

Reach Sananda Chandy at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
Colorado State University snowboarder Evan Borman hits a rail during the CSU RailJam revival on the Lory Student Center West Lawn March 21.
CSU community experiences RailJam for first time in 15 years
CSU faculty lead innovative Spanish program
CSU faculty lead innovative Spanish program
Colorado State Universitys Office of International Programs.
CSU offers new opportunities for 1st-year study abroad students 
Political science professor Courtenay Daum participates in a panel on Gender and Democracy focusing on women in democratic institutions, March 4.
Panel explores gender, democracy for Women’s History Month
Members of the Womens Outdoor Leadership Initiative pose for a group photo in the Colorado State University Warner College of Natural Resources Feb. 27.
WOLI to create confident outdoor leaders in women, nonbinary individuals
Lane-O performs during the Black History Month Closing Open Mic Night on February 29, 2024.
Open Mic Night concludes Black History Month with connection
More in Fort Collins Life
The entrance to the Colorado State University Black/African American Cultural Center office is located on the third floor of the Lory Student Center Nov. 18, 2019.
Reviewing B/AACC's history as source of strength for students, community
Colorado State University first-year Cameron Turner plays The Legend of Zelda theme song on the ocarina in The Lory Student Center Plaza Feb. 20.
Meet 'the ocarina guy' behind LSC Plaza's magical music
Esther Basch, a Holocaust survivor, shares about her last day in school at the Evening with a Holocaust Survivor event.
Holocaust survivor highlights importance of fostering positivity
Silver Spruce 1918 scan
Founders Day: CSU historians reflect on land-grant origins
Tower of Love: Westfall Hall hosts matchmaking event
Tower of Love: Westfall Hall hosts matchmaking event
File photo
Insights from Fort Collins restaurants during CSU winter break
More in Life and Culture
The exterior entrance to the Women and Gender Advocacy Center in the Lory Student Center March 12.
Empowering survivors: WGAC to increase advocacy amid name change
Colorado State University students and staff unload the SkiSU bus in front of a ski resort and prepare for a full day on the mountain.
SkiSU bus ships students to slopes miles from school
Photo courtesy of Cynthia Brown
CSU SEEDS cultivates diversity in fields of ecology, sustainability
Right Horse Program horse Sylt sticks her tongue out while standing beside her trainer, Sierra Moore, during a class session at the Temple Grandin Equine Center Oct. 11, 2023. Horses are rewarded with treats when they correctly complete a behavior asked of them.
Gallery: CSU Right Horse Program
Colorado State University students of various majors and grades gather for Real Talk Tuesday, an event hosted by the Black/African American Cultural Center Feb. 20.
Embracing intersectionality: B/AACC Real Talk discussion covers race, gender
The Korean Hansori Drum and Dance group performs onstage at the World Unity Fair in the Lory Student Center Feb. 17. “This is my first time at a fair here,” said Jeongyun Choi, a representative of the Korean Student Association at Colorado State University. “I was impressed that I could see so many diversities here because I didn’t think Colorado had that much.”
CSU celebrates 68th annual World Unity Fair


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *