W. Kamau Bell sparks conversation on race, culture, democracy

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Taylor swifts commands campus from her God-like position in the sky April 1.
April Fools': Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to CSU, funds diverted from Clark renovation

Editor’s Note: This is a satire for April Fools’ Day. Real names and the events surrounding them...

Colorado State University students celebrate Niko Medveds 100 wins at CSU at the mens basketball game against Denver University Dec. 6, 2023. CSU won 90-80.
2024 CSU men's basketball transfer portal tracker

Editors Note: This post will continue to be updated as new players announce where they will be playing...

Sophomore Caleb Goodie (86) reaches to catch the ball before being tackled at a spring football practice.
Spring camp: Continuity, depth have Rams in unfamiliar position

With so many familiar faces attending spring ball, Colorado State football is in a position different...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
African American female student studying from home during lockdown
Pediatric NP Online Programs: Alleviating Gaps in Colorado's Healthcare System
April 10, 2024

In Colorado's intricate healthcare sector, the provision of specialized care to its pediatric population remains a challenge. Pediatric Nurse...

Rocky Mountain Success: Online RN to MSN Programs Making Strides in Colorado
April 10, 2024
Innovations in Virtual Education: Advancing MSN PMHNP Training in Colorado's Online Programs
April 10, 2024
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
April 1, 2024

W. Kamau Bell sparks conversation on race, culture, democracy

McKenna Van Voris, Staff Reporter
April 11, 2024
W.+Kamau+Bell+sparks+conversation+on+race%2C+culture%2C+democracy
Collegian | Courtesy of Colorado State University

The laughter of over five hundred members of the Colorado State University and Fort Collins communities spilled from the Lory Student Center ballrooms Monday evening. The cause of such ruckus, a tall Black man adorned in yellow, was comedian, producer and director W. Kamau Bell. 

Bell was chosen to be the opening keynote speaker of CSU’s Democracy Summit week. Bell’s ability to discuss race, culture and democracy while simultaneously entertaining audience members is likely the reason 500 people RSVP’d for this opening event. 

Ad

“We started talking about, ‘Who is a cultural icon who touches the topic of democracy?’” said Beth Etter, director of communications for the College of Liberal Arts. “Someone that might be well known that both campus folks and community folks would be interested in hearing from.”

“It really gives all students and faculty a look at how the College of Liberal Arts is helping to sustain democracy and then also showcases the work that our students and faculty in the college are already doing.” –Karrin Anderson, communications studies professor

Designed as a conversation between Bell, President Amy Parsons and four liberal arts students, this event achieved the Democracy Summit’s goal of involving students. 

“It was really important to President Parsons that our students be engaged in this particular conversation,” Etter said. “We’re excited about the opportunity for our campus to engage with Kamau Bell in maybe a slightly different way than just hearing a lecture.”

In his conversation with students and Parsons, one thing Bell emphasized was how CSU can improve. Specifically, he explained that CSU should do more to show gratitude to the Native Americans whose land the university resides on. Bell said that while having a land acknowledgment statement is good, paying a land tax to Native Americans or even returning some of the land would be better.

“I think we should really seriously look into it and the option of a land tax that goes to the Native Americans that lived here,” said Luke George, an instructor in the department of fish, wildlife and conservation biology who attended the event. 

Bell also touched on several other serious topics, such as diversifying one’s media diet, the definition of free speech, the importance of surrounding oneself with smart people and that voting is really the bare minimum one can do to help democracy. 

“I just really enjoy the work he does,” George said. “He’s funny, but he hits really hard-hitting questions, and he isn’t afraid to walk into really difficult situations and learn about them.”

The remainder of the week features discussions from academic experts within the College of Liberal Arts as well as film documentaries and the opportunity for students to win prizes in RamCash and get free food at certain events. 

“It really gives all students and faculty a look at how the College of Liberal Arts is helping to sustain democracy and then also showcases the work that our students and faculty in the college are already doing,” said Karrin Anderson, a professor of communication studies at CSU.

Ad

The goal of the Democracy Summit week is to shed a light on democracy that is different from what people normally associate political conversations with.

“I am looking forward to helping our community get engaged and excited about democracy in a way that hopefully is positive and not just negative or stressful or polarizing,” Anderson said. 

Reach McKenna Van Voris at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @mckenna_vv.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
CSU sued over CORA obstruction in animal mistreatment investigation
CSU sued over CORA obstruction in animal mistreatment investigation
SNAP, Rams Against Hunger continue to provide for students
SNAP, Rams Against Hunger continue to provide for students
Cornfield grasshopper (Sphenarium purpurascens) product.
CSU researchers, Entomology Club explore entomophagy — eating bugs
Chef Su Wong demonstrates how to prepare dough for pork cha siu bao during a Cantonese Dim Sum class at the Cooking Studio located in downtown Fort Collins, April 4.
Gallery: The culinary masterminds of Old Town’s The Cooking Studio
Learn to make simple Japanese curry
Learn to make simple Japanese curry
Rhoads: Working in a restaurant is more than a job; its a community
Rhoads: Working in a restaurant is more than a job; it's a community
More in Life and Culture
The outside of Ginger and Baker April 8.
Ginger and Baker partners with local purveyors for sustainability
Arboretum Coffee, a newly opened nonprofit cafe, sits on the south side of the Colorado State University campus on Prospect Road April 7.
Arboretum Coffee assists local immigrants, refugees through barista apprenticeship
Just Love Coffee Cafe on the corner of W. Elizabeth Street and City Park Avenue in Ft. Collins April 3.
Just Love Coffee Cafe builds community through charity
Students mingle around tables on a sunny plaza.
Live, Laugh, Languages festival brings linguistic knowledge to Plaza
Special guest Julia Ioffe speaks during the 2024 Colorado State University International Symposium in the Lory Student Center April 2.
Keynote speaker Julia Ioffe visits CSU to discuss democracy
A barista sets a drink down on the bar.
Starry Night in Old Town serves coffee with rich history


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *