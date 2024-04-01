Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Taylor swifts commands campus from her God-like position in the sky April 1.
April Fools': Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to CSU, funds diverted from Clark renovation

Colorado State University students celebrate Niko Medveds 100 wins at CSU at the mens basketball game against Denver University Dec. 6, 2023. CSU won 90-80.
2024 CSU men's basketball transfer portal tracker

Colorado State University snowboarder Evan Borman hits a rail during the CSU RailJam Revival on the Lory Student Center West Lawn March 21.
CSU community experiences RailJam for 1st time in 15 years

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
April 1, 2024

Windows are not just functional components of a building; they also contribute significantly to its aesthetic appeal and energy efficiency. With...

Crypto Exchange Listing: Types of Exchanges and Compliance Requirements
March 25, 2024
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
March 7, 2024
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024

Starry Night in Old Town serves coffee with rich history

Gwendolynn Riddoch, Staff Reporter
April 3, 2024
A+barista+sets+a+drink+down+on+the+bar.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
Barista Faith Gill sets a prepared drink on the counter and calls out the order inside Starry Night Espresso Cafe, located on South College Avenue in downtown Fort Collins March 27.

“What is done in love is done well,” Vincent Van Gogh said. This is the quote written on the wall of the Starry Night Espresso Cafe in Old Town Fort Collins. 

The Starry Night Espresso Cafe opened in 1992. Its current owners, sister and brother Chelsi and Justin Wells, said it is one of the longest standing coffee shops in the Fort Collins area. The duo has been running the coffee shop for eight years as of April 1.

Ad

The Van Gogh concept began long before the Wells got their hands on the place, but each set of owners has put their own unique spin on it. 

“It’s been a big heartbeat behind what we do. We bring some of our friends with disabilities in and provide some employment education and job experience. We are partnered with the state’s Division (of) Vocational Rehabilitation to help our friends transition into the world and find jobs. We say all ships rise, so when we rise, everyone rises.” -Chelsi Wells, Starry Night Espresso Cafe co-owner

“It’s fun to play a part of the legacy,” Chelsi Wells said. “It’s been a long journey — Starry Night’s existence — and we get to be a little piece of its legacy.” 

As the third set of owners of the establishment, the Wells have started roasting and sourcing their own coffee.

“We brought in our own coffee,” Justin Wells said. “We are the first owners to start importing our own beans, and we have different partners in all different parts of the world that we have gone and spent time with personally. It’s our touch on the painting. It’s our brush stroke on ‘(The) Starry Night.’”

The Wells look to honor and represent well the sources they import from.

“We tell anybody who is hired here to leave it better than you found it,” Justin Wells said. “That’s kind of our motto here because there are so many hands that have the coffee before we do that their livelihood relies on us doing something awesome with it.”

Chelsi and Justin Wells both come from backgrounds working with and teaching people with disabilities, and they have carried that into the cafe. 

“It’s been a big heartbeat behind what we do,” Chelsi Wells said. “We bring some of our friends with disabilities in and provide some employment education and job experience. We are partnered with the state’s Division (of) Vocational Rehabilitation to help our friends transition into the world and find jobs. We say all ships rise, so when we rise, everyone rises.”

Despite Starry Night going through three sets of owners, they have still maintained regulars who have been coming in since 1992. 

Ad

“I feel like we got lucky when we got to buy into this place because I don’t think we realized how long lasting it was going to be,” Justin Wells said. “We have people who have been coming here since ’92. We have people who come in all the time and say, ‘I was a barista here in the ’90s,’ and you would be shocked by the amount of people that say, ‘I got engaged here,’ or, ‘We had our first date here,’ or, ‘We have been married for 10-15 years, and it started here.’ It’s bonkers the amount of people that have a story surrounding this place.”

Mia Boudreau is a barista who has been working at Starry Night for almost a year. 

“Just getting to make people smile while I make their drink or, like, making the kids smile and talking to them about their favorite things makes me so excited,” Boudreau said. 

Boudreau is originally from Durango, Colorado.

“I’m from a super small town, so coming here feels like more of a city,” Boudreau said. “I really like that sense of community.”

The aspect of relationships and happy customers is highly valued at the Starry Night Espresso Cafe.

Barista Emma Mendelssohn is a new Starry Night hire as of about a month and a half ago. 

“Oh, my God, I absolutely love it here,” Mendelssohn said. 

Mendelssohn opens every Monday and enjoys people-watching while she works.  

“It’s always fun to see Old Town pick up and kind of just see everyone wake up,” Mendelssohn said. “I love the environment of a coffee shop. Everyone comes in here to do different stuff like school, hang out, work, study, dates — you really see it all.”

Reach Gwendolynn Riddoch at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
April Fools: CSU’s Ram’s Horn Dining Center to expand overseas in Europe
April Fools': CSU’s Ram’s Horn Dining Center to expand overseas in Europe
April Fools: New anti-squirrel store opens in response to CSU state of emergency
April Fools': New anti-squirrel store opens in response to CSU state of emergency
Ryan Sallans presents Scouting the Unknown on March 20, 2024.
Ryan Sallans speaks on journey as transgender man
Attendants of the Ramadan Iftar Dinner Event begin getting food in the Lory Student Center Ballroom.
SWANA celebrates Ramadan with iftar meal
Three runners cross the International 5K Color Run finish line at The Oval March 23. The annual race is held at Colorado State University to raise money for international scholarship funds.
International 5K Color Run celebrates Indian heritage
Colorado State University snowboarder Evan Borman hits a rail during the CSU RailJam Revival on the Lory Student Center West Lawn March 21.
CSU community experiences RailJam for 1st time in 15 years
More in Fort Collins Life
CSU faculty lead innovative Spanish program
CSU faculty lead innovative Spanish program
Colorado State Universitys Office of International Programs.
CSU offers new opportunities for 1st-year study abroad students 
Lane-O performs during the Black History Month Closing Open Mic Night on February 29, 2024.
Open Mic Night concludes Black History Month with connection
The entrance to the Colorado State University Black/African American Cultural Center office is located on the third floor of the Lory Student Center Nov. 18, 2019.
Reviewing B/AACC's history as source of strength for students, community
Colorado State University first-year Cameron Turner plays The Legend of Zelda theme song on the ocarina in The Lory Student Center Plaza Feb. 20.
Meet 'the ocarina guy' behind LSC Plaza's magical music
Esther Basch, a Holocaust survivor, shares about her last day in school at the Evening with a Holocaust Survivor event.
Holocaust survivor highlights importance of fostering positivity
More in Homepage
A man kneels while playing guitar in front of a man playing drums.
3rd annual Fools Fest is ready to rock
Courtesy of CSU Athletics
Mya Lesnar's journey to national title started with belief
Horoscopes April 2-7
Horoscopes April 2-7
King Carlo and Brother Josh pose after receiving their reward for taking third place in a 2v2 dance battle bracket during Vision:Provoke Imagination March 30.
Hip-hop at CSU bounces back with Vision Dance Expo
Pavelko: Campus is better when its warm outside
Pavelko: Campus is better when it's warm outside
April Fools: Horoscopes April 1
April Fools': Horoscopes April 1


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *