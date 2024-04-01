Ginger and Baker partners with local purveyors for sustainability

Ginger and Baker stands as more than just a local culinary hotspot — it’s a testament to Northern Colorado’s tapestry of local purveyors.

From beer brewed by Horse & Dragon Brewing Company to the microgreens nurtured at Forevergreen Farm, each ingredient tells a story of sustainability and community resilience.

“Selling and sourcing locally lowers our overall carbon footprint, supports people we know personally and keeps dollars in our community,” said Tatum Cochran, general manager of Horse & Dragon Brewing Company. “And if you’re talking water, every drop we make and sell here in our watershed stays in our watershed.”

For Cochran and the Horse & Dragon team, partnering with establishments like Ginger and Baker isn’t just a business transaction; it’s a shared commitment to sustainable practices.

“Every time a company like Ginger and Baker buys our beer — for cooking classes or for their other patrons — they are supporting our sustainability efforts simply by helping to keep us in business,” Cochran said.

Cochran said Horse & Dragon Brewing Company has also implemented many energy and water reduction strategies by “installing all LED lighting fixtures, increasing our building’s insulation (and) installing (electronically commutated) fan motors in our walk-in refrigerated spaces,” among others.

Colorado State University alumnus Evan Mimier, alongside Kelly Mimier, also strives to use less water in growing microgreens. The Mimiers are the owners of Forevergreen Farms.

“We grow the living microgreens we sell hydroponically, which utilizes less water than traditionally grown vegetables,” Evan Mimier said. “They are grown organically on biodegradable plant fiber grow pads and distributed in reusable totes.”

Evan Mimier said Forevergreen Farms uses a vertical farming setup to grow more microgreens in less space.

Kate Cooper, director of events and community engagement at Ginger and Baker, highlighted the bond between the restaurant and its local partners. Cooper said by maintaining the original mission of the mill, they prioritize sustainability in every aspect of the operation.

Sustainability is spread through every facet of Ginger and Baker’s ethos, from sourcing ingredients to managing waste.

“Shamrock (Foods Distribution & Food Supply) and U.S. Foods are two large corporate vendors we use, but we even work with them in saying we want all our beef from Colorado (and) we want all of our freshwater fish from Colorado,” Cooper said.

Hazel Dell Mushrooms is another local purveyor for Ginger and Baker.

“Chef picks those (mushrooms) up on his way into work once or twice a week, so he swings by Hazel Dell,” Cooper said.

All eggs used at Ginger and Baker come from Wisdom’s Natural Poultry and are personally delivered by the owner. Morning Fresh Dairy Farm supplies all dairy products, which are delivered twice a week, ensuring freshness. The owner of Little Cranberry Ranch has also embraced hand deliveries, adding a personal touch to every order.

Cooper said Ginger and Baker showcases profiles of local vendors on their blog, menus and Instagram, offering customers an insight into the rich stories behind their ingredients. For a closer look at Forevergreen Farms, readers can dive into Ginger and Baker’s blog post dedicated to their partnership.

