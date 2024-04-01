Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Taylor swifts commands campus from her God-like position in the sky April 1.
April Fools': Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to CSU, funds diverted from Clark renovation

Editor’s Note: This is a satire for April Fools’ Day. Real names and the events surrounding them...

Colorado State University students celebrate Niko Medveds 100 wins at CSU at the mens basketball game against Denver University Dec. 6, 2023. CSU won 90-80.
2024 CSU men's basketball transfer portal tracker

Editors Note: This post will continue to be updated as new players announce where they will be playing...

Courtesy of CSU Athletics
Mya Lesnar's journey to national title started with belief

Six years ago, Mya Lesnar didn’t believe she could throw shot put at the collegiate level. Now, she’s...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
April 1, 2024

Windows are not just functional components of a building; they also contribute significantly to its aesthetic appeal and energy efficiency. With...

Crypto Exchange Listing: Types of Exchanges and Compliance Requirements
March 25, 2024
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
March 7, 2024
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024

Ginger and Baker partners with local purveyors for sustainability

Kloe Brill, Student Reporter
April 10, 2024
The+outside+of+Ginger+and+Baker+April+8.
Collegian | Julia Percy
The outside of Ginger and Baker April 8. Ginger and Baker is a restaurant, cafe, market, bakery and event venue located in Old Town Fort Collins.

Ginger and Baker stands as more than just a local culinary hotspot — it’s a testament to Northern Colorado’s tapestry of local purveyors.

From beer brewed by Horse & Dragon Brewing Company to the microgreens nurtured at Forevergreen Farm, each ingredient tells a story of sustainability and community resilience.

Ad

“Selling and sourcing locally lowers our overall carbon footprint, supports people we know personally and keeps dollars in our community,” said Tatum Cochran, general manager of Horse & Dragon Brewing Company. “And if you’re talking water, every drop we make and sell here in our watershed stays in our watershed.”

For Cochran and the Horse & Dragon team, partnering with establishments like Ginger and Baker isn’t just a business transaction; it’s a shared commitment to sustainable practices. 

“Selling and sourcing locally lowers our overall carbon footprint, supports people we know personally and keeps dollars in our community.  And if you’re talking water, every drop we make and sell here in our watershed stays in our watershed.” -Tatum Cochran, Horse & Dragon Brewing Company general manager

“Every time a company like Ginger and Baker buys our beer — for cooking classes or for their other patrons — they are supporting our sustainability efforts simply by helping to keep us in business,” Cochran said. 

Cochran said Horse & Dragon Brewing Company has also implemented many energy and water reduction strategies by “installing all LED lighting fixtures, increasing our building’s insulation (and) installing (electronically commutated) fan motors in our walk-in refrigerated spaces,” among others. 

Colorado State University alumnus Evan Mimier, alongside Kelly Mimier, also strives to use less water in growing microgreens. The Mimiers are the owners of Forevergreen Farms.

“We grow the living microgreens we sell hydroponically, which utilizes less water than traditionally grown vegetables,” Evan Mimier said. “They are grown organically on biodegradable plant fiber grow pads and distributed in reusable totes.”

Evan Mimier said Forevergreen Farms uses a vertical farming setup to grow more microgreens in less space.

Kate Cooper, director of events and community engagement at Ginger and Baker, highlighted the bond between the restaurant and its local partners. Cooper said by maintaining the original mission of the mill, they prioritize sustainability in every aspect of the operation.

Sustainability is spread through every facet of Ginger and Baker’s ethos, from sourcing ingredients to managing waste.

Ad

“Shamrock (Foods Distribution & Food Supply) and U.S. Foods are two large corporate vendors we use, but we even work with them in saying we want all our beef from Colorado (and) we want all of our freshwater fish from Colorado,” Cooper said. 

Hazel Dell Mushrooms is another local purveyor for Ginger and Baker.

“Chef picks those (mushrooms) up on his way into work once or twice a week, so he swings by Hazel Dell,” Cooper said. 

All eggs used at Ginger and Baker come from Wisdom’s Natural Poultry and are personally delivered by the owner. Morning Fresh Dairy Farm supplies all dairy products, which are delivered twice a week, ensuring freshness. The owner of Little Cranberry Ranch has also embraced hand deliveries, adding a personal touch to every order.

Cooper said Ginger and Baker showcases profiles of local vendors on their blog, menus and Instagram, offering customers an insight into the rich stories behind their ingredients. For a closer look at Forevergreen Farms, readers can dive into Ginger and Baker’s blog post dedicated to their partnership.

Reach Kloe Brill at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
Just Love Coffee Cafe on the corner of W. Elizabeth Street and City Park Avenue in Ft. Collins April 3.
Just Love Coffee Cafe builds community through charity
Students mingle around tables on a sunny plaza.
Live, Laugh, Languages festival brings linguistic knowledge to Plaza
Special guest Julia Ioffe speaks during the 2024 Colorado State University International Symposium in the Lory Student Center April 2.
Keynote speaker Julia Ioffe visits CSU to discuss democracy
A barista sets a drink down on the bar.
Starry Night in Old Town serves coffee with rich history
ASCSU Women and Social Justice Caucus hosts book drive
ASCSU Women and Social Justice Caucus hosts book drive
April Fools: CSU’s Ram’s Horn Dining Center to expand overseas in Europe
April Fools': CSU’s Ram’s Horn Dining Center to expand overseas in Europe
More in Fort Collins Life
April Fools: New anti-squirrel store opens in response to CSU state of emergency
April Fools': New anti-squirrel store opens in response to CSU state of emergency
Ryan Sallans presents Scouting the Unknown on March 20, 2024.
Ryan Sallans speaks on journey as transgender man
Attendants of the Ramadan Iftar Dinner Event begin getting food in the Lory Student Center Ballroom.
SWANA celebrates Ramadan with iftar meal
Three runners cross the International 5K Color Run finish line at The Oval March 23. The annual race is held at Colorado State University to raise money for international scholarship funds.
International 5K Color Run celebrates Indian heritage
Colorado State University snowboarder Evan Borman hits a rail during the CSU RailJam Revival on the Lory Student Center West Lawn March 21.
CSU community experiences RailJam for 1st time in 15 years
CSU faculty lead innovative Spanish program
CSU faculty lead innovative Spanish program
More in Homepage
Horoscopes April 8-14
Horoscopes April 8-14
Photo courtesy of Sugar Britches
RamFest is ready for country lovers of CSU
Pavelko: Asian fusion restaurants harm traditional Asian cuisine
Pavelko: Asian fusion restaurants harm traditional Asian cuisine
Solar eclipses kindled these 4 ancient myths worldwide
Solar eclipses kindled these 4 ancient myths worldwide
Souza: Picky eaters should at least try new foods
Souza: Picky eaters should at least try new foods
Chef Su Wong demonstrates how to prepare dough for pork cha siu bao during a Cantonese Dim Sum class at the Cooking Studio located in downtown Fort Collins, April 4.
The culinary masterminds of Old Town's The Cooking Studio


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *