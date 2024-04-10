Wild Ram Roundup kicks off this year’s country-themed RamFest

Move over, eclectic grandpa. Country is the aesthetic taking over everything this year, and RamEvents’ annual RamFest concert at Moby Arena later this month will be no exception.

On Thursday, April 11, RamEvents took to The Plaza to promote the concert with Wild Ram Roundup, a country-themed celebration with games, prizes and a chance to win free tickets to RamFest.

“We decided to do this event to hopefully bring attention to RamFest, and if people couldn’t come for whatever reason, they can still have a fun country experience out here on The Plaza today,” said Ashliee Treblik, president of RamEvents and head coordinator for Wild Ram Roundup and RamFest.

RamFest is RamEvents’ biggest event of the year and officially dates back to 2013 but has been happening under different names for even longer. The event has most commonly been concerts but also carnivals and even comedy shows in the past.

“We want people to learn about the event and RamEvents as well,” event coordinator Rafael Duarte said. “We are really just here to provide a service that you all pay into, and we want to make sure that we are being good stewards of student fees by putting on events that are in line with what the campus culture is.”

Every year, RamEvents sends out a survey to 3,000 randomly chosen students to gauge what genres, trends and themes students would most like to see brought to campus. After last year’s Dayglow RamFest, students began to show more interest in country themes.

“I’m part of the Ram Country Dance Club, and I have noticed a lot more students participating and taking an interest this year,” student Alondra Haro said. “I love that campus culture is starting to embrace more country themes, and I hope it keeps up.”

Wild Ram Roundup reflected just that. Students were able to play classic fair games for prizes, decorate their own cowboy hat, learn line dances with Ram Country Dance Club and even try their luck staying on a mechanical bull.

“This year, we’re bringing Midland, who’s a country artist, and so we decided to lean into the country theme a bit and do traditional fair games like ring toss and hammer throw (and) then also bring out the mechanical bull,” Treblik said.

This year, two-time Grammy-nominated country trio Midland will headline RamFest with alternative country band Sugar Britches opening.

RamFest 2024 will kick off at 7 p.m. April 25 at Moby Arena, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students and $26 for members of the community and can be purchased now through the CSU Athletics ticketing website.

“I am excited for the concert,” Haro said. “I didn’t even realize we were having it until I saw all of this, and I think it will be fun. This event was lots of fun, so I’m going to get tickets.”

RamEvents wants to hear from students. Feedback gathered affects future RamFest ticket pricing, event times and dates, theme ideas and more. Reach out to ramevents_president@colostate.edu with any questions, comments or opportunities to get involved with RamEvents.

“We have lots of different events coming up,” Treblik said. “We have the drag show, (Asian Pacific Islander Desi American) Heritage Month, so if you’re interested in RamFest or not, show up, show out (and) let us know if we’re doing a good job because it really helps if we get feedback about what people like.”

