Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

The masked faces of small children scuttle past houses lit up by the carved grins of jack-o'-lanterns...

[name not provided] A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag during a Freedom for Palestine Protest on College Avenue in Fort Collins.
Freedom for Palestine Protest follows airstrikes in Gaza

Colorado State University’s South West Asian North African Student Organization and Muslim Student...

Colorado State University students watch the fireworks set off to celebrate the start of Homecoming Weekend Oct. 8 (Avery Coates | The Collegian)
Your guide to Homecoming & Family Weekend festivities

Colorado State University is once again gearing up for its anticipated Homecoming and Family Weekend,...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023

The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably, monumental upsets. Last week’s...

Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

Giant pumpkin sets Wyoming state record in Fort Collins

Adam Carlson, Staff Reporter
October 18, 2023
Tim+Hanauers+giant+pumpkin+is+hauled+off+the+trailer+and+onto+the+judging+grounds+with+help+from+Tyler+Eversaul+and+a+forklift+at+the+Fort+Collins+Nurserys+Giant+Pumpkin+Weigh-Off+Oct.+14.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Tim Hanauer’s giant pumpkin is hauled off the trailer and onto the judging grounds with help from Tyler Eversaul and a forklift at the Fort Collins Nursery’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off Oct. 14.

When someone plants a seed, it’s unlikely to grow upward of 40 pounds a day, but Andy and Amy Corbin have worked hard to achieve a new Wyoming state pumpkin weight record. This 2,062-pound fruit was on display and competed in the Fort Collins Nursery’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off and Fall Jamboree Oct. 14.

This year is the 15th annual weigh-off, with a history starting as a small way of bringing a community of growers to the nursery. Since then they have partnered with the Rocky Mountain Giant Vegetable Growers Club in order to provide a highly competitive environment. This year’s grand prize was $3,000 for the heaviest pumpkin. 

Ad

Giant pumpkins are no light labor. The Corbins spent all summer tending to their pumpkins in order to ensure there was nothing slowing their growth — or worse, damaging the pumpkin. But this intensity creates a sense of community and respect between growers who are willing to take on the challenge.

“We’re a small but tight-knit community,” Andy Corbin said.

Jesse Eastman, the president of the Fort Collins Nursery, said this year is a new record for not only Wyoming, but it is also the largest pumpkin ever seen at the event over the duration of the competition. His goals align with building and progressing the community of giant vegetables.

“Events like this are really pivotal in sort of providing an opportunity for the community to come together,” Eastman said.

Before this year, the Corbins held the Wyoming pumpkin weight record but increased it by over 200 pounds this past competition. Many Wyoming growers attend the Fort Collins weigh-off despite being in a different state. One of their major pulls to the event is the cash prizes for the 10 heaviest pumpkins.

Andy Corbin said he finds the most pride in seeing the growth of his own pumpkins and abilities. He started at the age of 11 and has been passionate about growing ever since. These giant pumpkins can grow up to 40 pounds or more per day at the peak of their growth, thus producing astounding results.

“You just don’t expect to see some fruit like a pumpkin grow that quick,” Andy Corbin said.

The event did not exclusively showcase pumpkins, however. The competition featured weigh-offs for watermelons, sunflowers, squashes, gourds and tomatoes. This wide assortment of plants brings growers and their community together.

The winning pumpkin will be on display at the Pumpkins on Parade Halloween celebration Oct. 19-22. Afterward, the pumpkin will be utilized in feeding animals and composted accordingly. However, some of the other pumpkins will be turned into giant jack-o’-lanterns if the grower sees fit.

Ad

Giant pumpkin growing is not an activity for those who are not ready for the commitment. Many growers refer to their pumpkins as a part of the family due to the intense labor. But for those who are willing to take on the challenge, the Fort Collins Nursery has a brief guide on how to get started.

Reach Adam Carlson at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
Cleopatra Tatabele speaks about Two-Spirit identity at the Colorado State University Lory Student Center Oct. 12. “I am speaking about Two-Spirit identity in a Taino context,” Tatabele said. “The Taino people are the Indigenous people of the Caribbean. And it’s been very important to create LGBTQIA+ and Two-Spirit safe spaces for us.”
El Centro, Pride Resource Center host annual Borderlands Speaker
[name not provided] A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag during a Freedom for Palestine Protest on College Avenue in Fort Collins.
Freedom for Palestine Protest follows airstrikes in Gaza
Shelby Davis poses in the photo booth with a Colorado State University pride flag Oct 11.
Gallery: National Coming Out Day
Ram Band vs. BroBand: Thursday night bar hopping gets better
Ram Band vs. BroBand: Thursday night bar hopping gets better
Corgi carted through parade route Oct. 7. Tour de Corgi parade showed off corgis and their owners in their annual Fort Collins event.
Gallery: Tour de Corgi
Chef Sookie working the runway during the corgi costume contest with her owners Shelly and Jason at Tour de Corgi Oct 7.
A parade of fluff: Tour de Corgi celebrates 9 years
More in Fort Collins Life
A beer being poured at Salt Road Brewing during their Oktoberfest event Sept. 23. The brewery is located at 321 Old Firehouse Alley and opened in April 2023.
Gallery: Oktoberfest
Bizarre Bazaar, a local record and book store on College Avenue has thousands of records for customers to listen to and for purchase. (Matt Begeman | Collegian)
Bizarre Bazaar houses FoCo's hidden treasures
Participants watch a presentation put on during Disability Inclusion Week.
SDC educates CSU community through inclusive events
Courtesy of Kate Sherman
Growing Food Security Project supports student food needs
Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
CSU vs. CU: A history of our extensive rivalry
Nate Haas, owner of Krazy Karls Pizza and Colorado State University graduate, poses for a portrait at the Krazy Karls location off of Timberline Road Sept. 12.
CSU alumnus, owner of Krazy Karl's bleeds green, gold
More in Homepage
Vintage video game convention sparks fun for all ages
Lopez: More can be done for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Lopez: More can be done for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Sofia Torres strikes the ball, starting off the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic tournament at hole one for the Colorado State University womens golf team on Sept. 25.
Sofia Torres continues to create lasting legacy for CSU golf
Offensive lineman Oliver Jervis (73) points at a Boise State player.
Rams aim to spoil red-hot Rebels' homecoming
Agar art from a microbe painting event displayed in petri dishes Oct. 10.
Microbiology Student Association paints with microbes
Newly popular cannabinoid CBN shows treatment potential
Newly popular cannabinoid CBN shows treatment potential


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *