Religious+groups+you+can+join+on+campus

When students think of getting involved on campus, organizations such as intramural teams, the Associated Students of Colorado State University or volunteer groups come to mind. What students often forget is the various religious groups on CSU’s campus.

Joining a religious community on campus can help create a more understanding community among CSU students. Not only that, but spirituality can be beneficial to your daily life by reducing stress and overall improving your well-being. And while spirituality looks different for everyone, it is worth trying to join a group, even if you don’t necessarily identify with their religion. Doing so can allow you to connect with new individuals and learn about a religion you may not otherwise have known nothing about.

The Multi-Faith and Belief Student Council at CSU is a great starting point if you are looking to establish connections with a diverse group of students. Anna Saathoff, the council’s treasurer, said it is a place for “open dialogue between faiths and no faith.” In other words, there are no religious prerequisites you must meet in order to be a part of this organization. She said there is a lot of hate between some religions, and the Multi-Faith and Belief Student Council promotes cooperation between those. It is a place that encourages healthy conversation with students, regardless of their identity.

Hillel

Hillel at CSU is one of the organizations on campus that serves the Jewish community and all others interested in joining. It hosts Shabbat services and dinners at 6 p.m. every Friday in the Hillel Center located at 720 W. Laurel St. Apart from Shabbat dinners, they host a variety of opportunities to get involved, including game nights, craft nights, interfaith events and more.

“We care that you have a place where you can be comfortable and meet new people and explore more aspects of Judaism — whatever you want that to be,” said Sarah Daniel, a member of Hillel.

Hillel is a community to join if you are looking to learn more about Judaism, its holidays and its culture.

Ram Catholic

Ram Catholic is committed to creating a space where students can grow together. They are put into smaller groups of students with similar interests to promote a connection between their members. If you’re interested in joining, they have a weekly student mass at 5 p.m. Sundays and a candlelight mass at 8 p.m. Thursdays.

You do not need to be Catholic or of any religion to join this group.

“Ram Catholic is genuinely for everyone,” said Brendan Mulheran, a first-year CSU student. “It doesn’t matter who you are or what you believe in — we are here to help you and guide you to the next step if you so wish to do so.”

The Saint John XXIII Catholic Church is located at 1220 University Ave. Inside you will find a board of their upcoming events and daily services.

The Lutheran Campus Ministry at CSU, also known as LuMin, welcomes all individuals. They provide many opportunities for students to gather, with worship service and dinner at 5:15 p.m. Sundays, support groups, Bible study, service projects and more.

“Though we are Lutheran/Christian, anyone can participate,” said Paul Judson, LuMin campus pastor. “Questioning the existence of God is welcomed and not judged.” He understands this is a hard transitional period for students, and he wants LuMin to be a place where students can find community and a safe space.

Muslim Student Association

The Muslim Student Association at CSU strives to help students in all aspects of their lives — not just spiritually. They are a group that uses speeches, seminars and similar methods to educate student members about local Muslim communities. The MSA is a place to go to if you are interested in learning more about Islam and its culture.

Connecting with yourself and others spiritually is important, especially at such a busy point in our lives. Marissa Cribar, student leadership board president of Hillel, said it’s important to join a spiritual group because it becomes a home away from home.

When joining a religious organization, you are able to become part of a community with many students who are also seeking a connection. Even if you do not want to become a member of any religious group, attending even one session can expose you to the different cultures that exist on the CSU campus.

Reach Andrea Donlucas at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @csucollegian.