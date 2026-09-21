Friends of the Library hosts used book sale to support Poudre Libraries

On Friday, Sept. 18, a weekend of used book sales kicked off, one of the many organized and run by the Poudre River Friends of the Library. The organization, made entirely of volunteers, is dedicated to funding and advocating for the library while engaging with the Fort Collins community.

Just a few minutes after the event began at 9 a.m., the library was full of people meandering through the various rooms set up for the sale. Within these rooms, there were cardboard boxes filled to the brim with books; there were dozens of sci-fi books, gardening books, vegan cookbooks, cross-stitch pattern books, picture books and more.

Once participants had too many books to carry, the volunteers would let them store their books at the check-out table so they could continue wandering around. Then, when attendees were certain they were done, the price was tallied up and were sent to pay.

“In the last 15 years, we’ve given the library almost a million and a half dollars,” said Robin Gard, a PRFOL board member and one of the book sale’s coordinators.

The money goes to multiple avenues of library funding, including the summer reading program designed to get people of all ages reading and engaging with their community through planned events and prizes. The funds also go toward the new Southeast Community Center, according to board member Emmalee Severson.

“This event benefits our community in so many ways,” Severson said. “We recently just committed $100,000 to the new Southeast Community Center, which will have a new library in it, which is really exciting. So that’s, like, the most direct impact is we’re able to provide community events through our library giving.”

While raising money, the sale also encourages a more financially accessible form of engaging with literature. The most expensive book one could purchase was $4. Additionally, teachers could get 50% off of their purchases for their classrooms if they brought their school badge. The final day of the sale was Sunday and was half-price for everyone.

“I am trying to raise my children to be readers,” said Kristin Carlton, an attendee. “Reading books is very important.”

Additionally, Severson said these sales are a way to keep waste out of Fort Collins, since the books are used.

“There’s a lot of books in print,” Severson said. “So being able to take old books out of circulation from the library, books that community members have donated, give them a way to give them a second life instead of just going to a landfill.”

The book sale brings people with a love of books from all over Fort Collins together. Friends of the Library doesn’t just show up in the library but across town to promote reading.

“We were at the farmers market last weekend,” Severson said. The organization has even gone to a book-swapping event hosted at New Belgium Brewing Company.

Those interested in supporting the local library can join PRFOL either as a volunteer or as a member. Severson said events such as this one can take around 120-125 volunteers to make a reality. Members pay a small fee to get many perks, such as early entry to these sales, discounts and free swag. The fees contribute to all of the funding that Friends of the Library does.

“Everybody is happy to be here because they’re all fellow readers and they’re excited when they find books and everybody’s smiling on their way out with their bag of books,” said Robyn Potter, a book sale coordinator.

Though this sale has come to close, there will be another holiday sale Nov. 21 that will provide new opportunities to lend a hand and a new catalog of books for sale. As Severson said, “There is a book for you.”

Reach Audrey Weishaar at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.