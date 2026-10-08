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Breaking: CSU student arrested while protesting Engineering Career Fair, released on bail from Larimer County Jail

Claire VanDeventer, News Editor
October 8, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

A Colorado State University student, whose name has not been released at this time, was arrested while protesting at the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering Fall 2026 Career Fair in the Lory Student Center Ballrooms.

The arrest came during a demonstration by CSU’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, who were protesting against several companies present at the career fair, including Woodward Inc., Lockheed Martin, Hewlett Packard and Caterpillar. SJP argues that these corporations have played a significant role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and that they should not be allowed to be present on campus and recruit students for internships.

Ant Albrecht, an SJP member and chair of the Revolutionary Student Union, said police officers told them that the member was being detained for “an altercation” and that the member was transported to the Larimer County Jail. Albrecht confirmed to The Collegian at 4:42 p.m. Oct. 8 that the member had been released on personal recognizance bond, which is a written agreement to appear in court that requires no payment.

Albrecht also said that they and multiple members were physically removed after beginning a chant at the career fair.

“We were demonstrating against genocide profiteers on our campus, and I engaged in a chant against these genocide profiteers.” Albrecht said. “When we began chanting, they removed us by force from the ballroom. At this time, I was grabbed multiple times. I thought I was getting arrested because they did hold my hands behind my back as they were shoving me and my peers outside of the ballroom for, mind you, using our voices to oppose genocide.”

Albrecht said that while they and other members were not arrested by police officers, one member was escorted out of the LSC by officers from the CSU Police Department and taken to the CSU Police Department.

“I at first thought, like the rest of us that were being escorted out, that she would be left outside of the ballroom,” Albrecht said. “They got put in a cop car (and) driven to the police station.”

Isabelle Jezierski, another member of SJP present during the demonstration, said that she watched as police officers detained the student.

“I remember going in there and I hear her chanting and screaming loud, and I was watching police officers literally drag her out,” Jezierski said.

Albrecht said that police officers told them that the member was being detained for “an altercation” and that the member has since been transported to the Larimer County Jail.

Nik Olsen, CSU’s director for crisis communications and public information officer, provided a statement about the arrest to The Collegian at approximately 5:06 p.m.

“Colorado State University respects and protects First Amendment rights, and there are many places on campus where students and others can engage in free expression,” the statement reads. “A career fair is not one of them. It is a reserved event where students meet with prospective employers, and conduct that disrupts it or interferes with the rights and safety of others is not protected. One student was arrested after becoming aggressive toward prospective employers at the event and toward responding officers. The arrest was based on the individual’s conduct, not the content of their speech.”

Ben Gregg, the vice president of the Associated Students of CSU, provided a statement to The Collegian on behalf of ASCSU leadership at 6:13 p.m.

“ASCSU leadership is aware of the arrest that occurred Thursday afternoon during the career fair in the Lory Student Center,” the statement reads. “We, as a body, strongly support the right of all of our students to peacefully protest on our campus. ASCSU believes we should seek restorative methods and resolve matters peacefully when possible. We will not allow this issue to go unnoticed, and will follow up with all parties involved, just as we will with any of our students facing issues on campus. We want to hear from all of our students who feel impacted by these issues at this event. And, we will continue to gather more facts of what occurred today.”

Reach Claire VanDeventer at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributors
Claire VanDeventer
Claire VanDeventer, News Editor
Claire VanDeventer is a third-year student double majoring in political science and economics with a minor in Spanish. She is thrilled for the opportunity to step into the role of news editor for The Collegian in the 2026-27 academic year.  The Collegian was the first organization to welcome VanDeventer when she started her freshman year at Colorado State University. Since then, she has developed a passion for telling the stories that often go untold and bringing greater visibility to the people and communities behind the issues making headlines. She has primarily worked on the news desk, focusing on a people-centered approach to reporting, featuring individual experiences and perspectives to examine the broader issues affecting students and residents across campus and the Fort Collins community.  Her professional experiences outside of The Collegian include roles within nonprofit organizations, local government, the United States House of Representatives and more, all of which have shaped her academic interests and perspectives on the role of media. Outside of the newsroom, VanDeventer enjoys reading, fitness, spending time with friends and family and experimenting with new coffee recipes and brewing methods. Whether she’s trying new coffee grounds or chasing a story, she is always eager to explore new ideas and experiences.  Whether VanDeventer ultimately pursues a full-time career in journalism after CSU remains uncertain. What is certain, however, is the impact The Collegian has had on her collegiate experience. Her time in the newsroom has forever opened her eyes to the power of storytelling, the responsibility of reporting and the importance of giving people a platform for their voices to be heard.
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Design Director
Alli Adams is The Collegian’s first design director in several years, and she is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers, friends and family. In her third year at the paper and second year in charge of Collegian illustrations, she’s determined to carry on the tradition of keeping the paper organized and visually appealing, creating fun doodles and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the design director, Adams oversees both illustration and page design. In this role, she exchanges innovative ideas with her fellow editors and collaborates with a team of extremely talented artists and designers. In charge of the final print layout, weekly comics and creating some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over an Adobe product and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found brainstorming the next layout, playing her favorite games or working on her passion projects. As an electronic arts and graphic design major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs and pages. She couldn’t be prouder when watching the newest edition hit the stands, and nothing makes her smile more than people getting a good chuckle out of her jokes. She promises to keep at it until her hands give out.