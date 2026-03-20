Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU women’s basketball takes on Michigan State in NCAA Tournament

Devin Imsirpasic, Staff Reporter
March 20, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
The Colorado State University women’s basketball team hoists the Mountain West tournament trophy in the air after winning the final game against Air Force Academy March 10.

A once-a-decade opportunity is here.

The last time that Colorado State women’s basketball laced up for the NCAA Tournament was March 19, 2016 — a season where the team had an astonishing record of 31-1 entering the tournament.

Now, almost 10 years later to the day, the Rams will have another opportunity to earn an NCAA win under coach Ryun Williams in his 14th season at the helm.

No. 12 CSU will take on No. 5 Michigan State in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament in Norman, OK — where No. 4 Oklahoma is hosting the region’s games.

The Rams secured their first Mountain West Tournament title since 2016, with a championship game win over Air Force, giving the team an automatic bid into the Big Dance.

In the Rams’ second tournament appearance under Williams, they aim to pull off an upset and keep their impressive season alive under some tough circumstances.

How CSU matches up

CSU finished its season with a 27-7 record, and ended as the No. 3 seed in the regular season MW standings. The Rams carry a nine-game winning streak into their matchup against MSU, coming in as one of the hotter lower seeds in the entire tournament.

However, the Rams have one big obstacle — the loss of guard Lexus Bargesser.

Bargesser exited the MW semifinal against UNLV with a knee injury and did not return for the remainder of the conference tournament. The Rams have since announced that her knee injury is season-ending.

Bargesser — the senior guard who transferred from Indiana — is the team’s leading scorer averaging 15.2 points per game on the year, and was named this year’s MW Newcomer of the Year.

Without their go-to scorer, the contributions will have to come from all around, as they did in the Rams wins over UNLV and AFA.

Senior guard Marta Leimane entered the starting lineup in the MW championship following her 16-point performance against UNLV, and the fourth-year Ram will need to replace a large part of that scoring for the Rams in Norman.

The team’s second-leading scorer and next guard up is Brooke Carlson, who finished with 19 points in the semifinal and 17 points in the championship. The sophomore guard has only gotten better in her two years with the program, and the speedy slasher may have an opportunity here to turn in a big performance for a team in need of scoring help.

Kloe Froebe, the guard who had double-digit rebounds against both UNLV and the Falcons, will likely see heavy minutes and be expected to use her bruiser playstyle to help CSU rack up points in the paint.

Seniors Madelyn Bragg and Hannah Ronsiek are the two remaining starters who want to keep their collegiate careers going further and have the ability to have big scoring nights.

Colorado State University women’s basketball head coach Ryun Williams expresses gratitude for the team and the plays made during the Mountain West tournament after CSU’s win against Air Force Academy March 10. (Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

Williams has one of his best-ever defensive teams this season, as the Rams only allow 54.9 points per game to opponents, which is No. 7 in the entire country. The defensive end will prove key in a matchup against an explosive Spartan offense.

CSU barely used its bench following Bargesser’s injury, and a six or seven-player rotation seems likely as the Rams will need the best that they have for 40 minutes in March Madness.

What to know about MSU

MSU’s season has been a tale of two halves.

The Spartans began their 2025-26 campaign as one of the strongest teams in the entire nation, starting the season 17-1 and going 11-0 in nonconference play — looking like a definite lock for a top 4 seed in the tournament to host their first and second round games.

However, the Big 10 team struggled in comparison throughout conference play with an 11-7 record, including multiple blowout losses to ranked teams. Finishing the regular season with an overall record of 22-8, the second half of the season struggles led the Spartans to not earn an overall top-16 seed, pushing them to a No. 5 seed selection in their region.

The Spartans present a rare case to the Rams: a team that has been below expectations as of recently, but is known to be able to play at an elite level.

Led by former five-star prospect Grace VanSlooten, MSU’s matchup against the Rams is a battle between two contrasting styles. While the Rams have prided themselves on the defensive end, the Spartans play at a high pace and score a lot — averaging 83 points per game compared to the Rams’ 66.5 points.

MSU is led by third-year head coach Robyn Fralick, who likes to use the star power of her roster to push the tempo and build early leads. On top of VanSlooten — a 15 point per game scorer on the season — the Spartans have four other players averaging double digit points per game this year.

The primary name of these other four  is Kennedy Blair, a do-it-all redshirt sophomore guard, who averages 14.4 points on the season. The duo of her and the 6-foot-3 forward VanSlooten has proved to be a problem for plenty of opposing defenses they’ve faced, and will likely be the toughest task of the season for a primed CSU defense.

MSU’s No. 5 seed is the Spartans highest ranking since 2016, and despite some unforeseen struggles late in the season, the team has all the necessary tools to make a tournament run.

How to watch

The Rams will tip off against the Spartans at 5:30 p.m. MT (6:30 p.m. CDT), with the game being televised on ESPNews, as well as streaming on ESPN+ and Fubo.

The road ahead

If CSU were to pull off the upset against MSU, the Rams would take on the winner of No. 4 OU and No. 13 Idaho, Sunday March 22.

The Sooners carry a 24-7 record into the tournament, and will have two home games ahead of them at their home arena if they were to move on to the Round of 32.

Meanwhile, the Vandals earned an automatic bid by winning the Big Sky Championship, and will be making their fifth tournament appearance in program history.

Reach Devin Imsirpasic at sports@collegian.com or on social media @DImsirpasic.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

More to Discover
More in Articles
Tyler Marr, deputy city manager of the City of Fort Collins, discusses his everyday career experience as a panelist in Careers with Impact: an Alumni Roundtable on Local Politics &amp; Public Service, a Democracy Summit event in the Lory Student Center March 11. “I continue to get different challenges and opportunities and feel like I'm still able to make a difference in the areas that I'm focused on in the city,” said Marr.
'Find Your Front Line': CSU alumni panel highlights paths into public service
Colorado State University men's basketball guard Jojo McIver (8) looks for a teammate to pass to while facing pressure from Saint Joseph's University defenders during CSU's game against SJU in the National Invitation Tournament March 18.
CSU men's basketball never finds control in NIT loss to Saint Joseph's
Colorado State University men's basketball forward Kyle Jorgensen (35) high fives guard Jase Butler (4) after scoring against Fresno State University in the Mountain West tournament March 11.
CSU men’s basketball hosts Saint Joseph’s in NIT opener
More in Basketball
Colorado State University men's basketball forward Carey Booth (0) looks for a way around San Diego State University forward Magoon Gwath (0) during CSU's game against SDSU in the Mountain West tournament March 12.
CSU men's basketball secures NIT spot, faces Saint Joseph's in round 1
Colorado State University women's basketball forward Lexi Deden (6) reacts to the announcement that the Rams have been selected as a No. 12 seed in Region 4 for the NCAA Tournament during a watch parter event in Canvas Stadium March 15. The Rams will face No. 5 seed Michigan State in the first round of the tournament.
CSU women’s basketball earns No. 12 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Michigan State
Colorado State University men's basketball forward Carey Booth (0) pushes through a San Diego State University defender during CSU's Mountain West tournament game against SDSU March 12. Booth scored seven points for the Rams.
Gallery: CSU men's basketball gets knocked out of its final Mountain West tournament by San Diego State
More in Homepage
Jason Hanson, chief creative officer at History Colorado, speaks to the crowd as a moderator for the Democracy Summit’s Historical Perspectives from the Colorado History Panel, garnering a laugh from Claire Oberon Garcia, a Colorado College English professor and the Colorado State Historian from 2023 to 2024 March 9. The panel discussed Colorado’s historical relationship with democracy, highlighting moments we can learn from and precedents we should acknowledge. “One thing I think historians are particularly good at, and why I am glad to have such esteemed historians as part of our discussions of democracy today, … is bringing the perspective of a long view of what is going on in our world today,” Hanson said.
Colorado history panel offers insights on today's democracy
Two men and a woman sit in chairs speaking to each other.
Messaging a movement: Andrew Bard Epstein closes Democracy Summit discussing Mamdani campaign strategy
Panel moderator Matthew Hitt and panelists Seth Masket and Kristin Olofsson listen to the response Anand Edward Sokhey gives to a question March 10. The question from Hitt asked what the panelists hope the state of democracy is in five years. “I would hope that in five years I’m not asking these questions about threats to the First Amendment and holding my breath, trying to see if people are responding to the political developments.”
CSU Democracy Summit explores civic engagement, polarization, future of democracy in Colorado
About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.