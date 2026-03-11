Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU women’s basketball advances to the Big Dance after defeating Air Force

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
March 11, 2026
Colorado State University women’s basketball celebrates after winning the Mountain West Championship in the game against Air Force Academy March 11. The Rams earned an automatic NCAA bid.

LAS VEGAS — After 33 games, 26 wins, tournaments and injuries, Colorado State women’s basketball arrived at the moment it had been building toward all season: the Mountain West Championship.

The Rams were set to face Air Force, with both teams battling for very different stakes. CSU lost its biggest playmaker, Lexus Bargesser, just one game prior to the championship, raising the question of who would step up. Meanwhile, the Falcons defied the odds and became the Cinderella story of the MW Tournament.

They were one of the lowest-ranked teams going in as the ninth seed, but pulled several upsets and finally made their way to the final level before the NCAA Tournament. All that was left was to face the only in-state rival within the conference.

But not all Cinderellas get their happily ever after.

Purple and silver confetti poured out onto the Thomas and Mack Center court as CSU clinched an NCAA bid after a 56-42 win Tuesday. The Rams gathered together in the middle of the court, holding one another after battling for multiple days in a row to get where they were, chanting, “I’m proud to be a CSU Ram.”

And the win just gets sweeter as six CSU seniors get to have at least one more game as a Ram.

“We’ve won games a lot of different ways, but we always have confidence in our resolve and our toughness … all of that,” head coach Ryun Williams said. “We’ve always found a way to just be opportunistic. … These kids have delivered. Even on offensive nights where it hasn’t been maybe the most rhythmic or beautiful thing, they just find a way. That’s the sign of a champion.”

The Rams came into the game strong, hardly showing that this would be their third game in three days. But as the game progressed, exhaustion bled through. But — as Williams said — CSU finds a way.

Several players throughout the MW Tournament have had sparks of greatness, whether it was Madelyn Bragg making the winning layup in the Rams’ game against Grand Canyon or Marta Leimane being what Williams calls a “Latvian Bear”.

Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Brooke Carlson (2) pushes through Air Force Academy guard Alexis Cortez (1) during CSU’s Mountain West tournament game against AFA March 10. (Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

Alongside them is Brooke Carlson, who constantly hits the most minutes in every game while producing the highest number of points. Tuesday, Carlson hit the most points out of any player at 15. She notched four rebounds and two steals during her 40 minutes of action.

“I feel like I was pretty tired today, but at the end of the day, I’m going to do what I can do to get my team a win,” Carlson said. “I’m out there trying to get those loose balls still, so just fighting through even the toughest (battles).”

Bragg notched on 15, nine of which came from the second half, when the Rams needed it most. Around that same time, AFA was trying its hardest to fight back, but that only resulted in two players fouling out, with one other being in foul trouble.

Bragg ended the night shooting 87.5%, proving herself as a powerful tool in the tournament once again.

There was another fierce weapon on the court, but it wasn’t CSU’s.

Milahnie Perry notched a career-high of 33 points just a couple of nights before facing the Rams. Even when the two teams matched up early in the season, Perry was a force to be reckoned with. Although it took her a second to get started Tuesday, she was a hard player to contain, and she finished the game with 14 points.

Before Bargesser was injured, it was projected to be a battle between her and Perry, but in stepped Leimane to guard her instead. For Williams, there was no other player to put on Perry.

Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Marta Leimane (14) looks for a shot while facing pressure from Air Force Academy guard Bhret Clay (14) in the final game of the Mountain West tournament March 10. (Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

“There was no question, you need length, you need experience on Perry,” Williams said. “She is unbelievable. … There were a couple of times I looked at (Leimane), she couldn’t even see straight, she was so tired. We played her 40 minutes. … Marty is a very instinctive, smart defender. That’s what you need to have on Perry.”

Leimane finished the matchup with eight points, four rebounds and three assists, while holding Perry to two rebounds and two assists.

“I think she has a really great pull-up, and she has that little cross to her pull-up, and I think I kind of studied that before and just locked in on defense,” Leimane said.

The Rams only have a few days to reset before their NCAA bracket is announced and have to begin scouting the next star player.

But no matter what team they’re announced to play next, players like Carlson want them to know that CSU is ready for the challenge. The MW Tournament was just one step in the long game they’re wanting to play.

“(Teams shouldn’t) count us out,” Carlson said. “We’re the type of team that thrives in any situation, so we’re always going to come out, play hard, play that Ram grit.”

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on social media @sophgwebb.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

More to Discover
More in Basketball
Colorado State University women's basketball guard Brooke Carlson (2) dribbles into the basket during CSU's game against the University of Wyoming Feb. 7.
CSU women's basketball players livestream their own game
Colorado State University women's basketball guards Brooke Carlson (2) and Hannah Ronsiek (30) hold the Mountain West champion trophy after CSU's 56-42 win against Air Force Academy March 10.
Gallery: CSU women's basketball brings Mountain West trophy home, pushes on to NCAA
The Colorado State University women's basketball team celebrates winning the Mountain West tournament March 10. CSU faced the Air Force Academy to earn the trophy, winning 56-42. The team will move on to the NCAA tournament.
3 takeaways: CSU women's basketball claims Mountain West title over Air Force
More in Homepage
A page from "Yamatozakura: Kokushi Gacho" by Kokushi Meiga Kankokai displayed in a glass case at the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art March 8.
‘Printed Dreams' exhibition connects ancient, contemporary Japanese art
Bookcases inside Cherry On Top Bookstore hold various sub-genres of romance books in Downtown Fort Collins Mar. 5. The romance-only bookstore opened less than a month ago and is co-owned and run by local friends and neighbors Devon Beuret and Meredith Glover. “We’ve had lots of requests for book clubs, and authors want to come in and talk and sign, all the kinds of stuff,” Glover said.
Newly opened Cherry On Top Bookshop cultivates joy, love
Colorado State University women's basketball guard Hannah Ronsiek (30) shoots a 3-pointer in the Mountain West Championship game with CSU and Air Force Academy in the Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas March 10.
Live updates: CSU women's basketball fights for NCAA bid against Air Force
More in NCAA
The Colorado State University women's basketball team celebrates its win against the University of Nevada Las Vegas in the Mountain West semifinals March 9. The team will face Air Force Academy in the final round of the tournament.
CSU women's basketball to compete in Mountain West Championship against in-state rival
Colorado State University women's basketball guard Marta Leimane (14) dribbles down the court during CSU's game against the University of Nevada Las Vegas March 9.
Marta Leimane fills void as CSU women's basketball survives UNLV in semifinals
Colorado State University women's basketball guard Brooke Carlson (2) struggles to make a shot while facing pressure from University of Nevada Las Vegas defense during CSU's game against UNLV in the Mountain West tournament March 9. Carlson put 19 points on the board for the Rams, making her CSU's highest scorer of the game.
4 takeaways from CSU women's basketball's semifinal win over UNLV
About the Contributors
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
Sophie Webb is returning as the sports editor for The Collegian, expanding her love of journalism beyond the classroom.  Writing has always fascinated Webb, who has been writing short stories since third grade. In high school, she decided to try her hand at journalism. Soon after discovering her passion for journalism, she began working for The Collegian while in high school, and after her first semester of college, she was named sports editor.  This year, Webb aims to push herself out of her comfort zone and consistently expand the sports desk, whether that involves helping writers discover their place within the field or collaborating with other departments to increase the quality of content and level of engagement. The Collegian has not only allowed her the opportunity to further her writing and leadership skills but has also given her a second home in the newsroom. Walking in every day confirms she made the right choice in following her passion. Webb knows she can make an impact through her writing, which is why she plans on becoming a full-time journalist post-graduation and, for her next three years at Colorado State University, honing her craft. If not writing or taking photos, Webb can be found hiking, listening to music or traveling to her next country.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.