Roughstock: Raised For The Job

The images in Roughstock are the result of a yearlong project following a community of rodeo riders in Northern Colorado. Right alongside the horses and bulls raised as “roughstock” for rodeo work, the generations of cowboys depicted here were born into the arena. Their love of rodeo and their close-knit community represent what it means to be true cowboys and cowgirls, whose work with livestock is still defining the mythos and the reality of the American West. The discipline and danger of rodeo require complete commitment and teach these young people a way of life both in and out of the area, keeping a tough work ethic, faith and family at its core. Cowboy and rancher J.D. Ford, referring to the signal given by a rider ready to come out of the chute, said, “You’re playing with life and death every time you nod your head.”