Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Roughstock: Raised For The Job

Milo Gladstein, Photo DirectorJanuary 25, 2024
Taggart+Moses+rides+during+X2D+Broncs+riding+practice+at+Double+Check+Arena+in+Eaton%2C+Colorado%2C+April+3%2C+2023.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Taggart Moses rides during X2D Broncs riding practice at Double Check Arena in Eaton, Colorado, April 3, 2023.

The images in Roughstock are the result of a yearlong project following a community of rodeo riders in Northern Colorado. Right alongside the horses and bulls raised as “roughstock” for rodeo work, the generations of cowboys depicted here were born into the arena. Their love of rodeo and their close-knit community represent what it means to be true cowboys and cowgirls, whose work with livestock is still defining the mythos and the reality of the American West. The discipline and danger of rodeo require complete commitment and teach these young people a way of life both in and out of the area, keeping a tough work ethic, faith and family at its core. Cowboy and rancher J.D. Ford, referring to the signal given by a rider ready to come out of the chute, said, “You’re playing with life and death every time you nod your head.”

Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • A bull fighter awaits the next rider during the Richie Tavenner Memorial Bull Blast in Brighton, Colorado, June 17, 2023.

    Roughstock%3A+Raised+For+The+Job

  • A father and son take a moment of prayer before the Richie Tavenner Memorial Bull Blast in Brighton, Colorado, June 17, 2023.

    Roughstock%3A+Raised+For+The+Job

  • Gary Leffew coaches bull riders at J.D. Ford’s ranch in Brighton, Colorado, June 2, 2023.

    Roughstock%3A+Raised+For+The+Job

  • Parker Gilbert prepares to get on a bull at J.D. Ford’s bull riding practice in Brighton, Colorado, June 2, 2023. Ford has been holding practice at his house every Sunday for the past 29 years.

    Roughstock%3A+Raised+For+The+Job

  • A bull rider competes during the Richie Tavenner Memorial Bull Blast in Brighton, Colorado, June 17, 2023. The winner receives a scholarship to the Gary Leffew Bull Riding School.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein
    Roughstock%3A+Raised+For+The+Job

  • Patrick Sisneros smiles after being covered in mud during the Richie Tavenner Memorial Bull Blast in Brighton, Colorado, June 17, 2023.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein
    Roughstock%3A+Raised+For+The+Job

  • Chayse Edmiston drinks water after getting a bloody nose during the Richie Tavenner Memorial Bull Blast in Brighton, Colorado, June 17, 2023.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein
    Roughstock%3A+Raised+For+The+Job

  • Andrew Garey smiles after being covered in mud during the Richie Tavenner Memorial Bull Blast in Brighton, Colorado, June 17, 2023.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein
    Roughstock%3A+Raised+For+The+Job

  • Parker Gilbert rides a bull at J.D. Ford’s bull riding practice in Brighton, Colorado, June 2, 2023. Ford has been holding practice at his house every Sunday for the past 29 years.

    Roughstock%3A+Raised+For+The+Job

  • Taggart Moses rides during X2D Broncs riding practice at Double Check Arena in Eaton, Colorado, April 3, 2023.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein
    Roughstock%3A+Raised+For+The+Job
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Articles
Pavelko: Taylor Swift spoiled her fans to her own downfall
Pavelko: Taylor Swift spoiled her fans to her own downfall
Jesper Tjader practices for the X Games Aspen Chipotle Ski Knuckle Huck Jan. 26, 2023. Tjader achieved gold during the competition with a switch double backflip, backside butter and a trick coined the worm turn into a 900.
Carving history: Colorado athletes compete in Winter X Games
Arrest made in string of Fort Collins arson cases
Arrest made in string of Fort Collins arson cases
Horoscopes Jan. 22-28
Horoscopes Jan. 22-28
Digital renditions of the Andrew G. Clark Building remodel are hung on fencing surrounding the building Jan. 23. The Clark remodel started in December 2023 and is projected to finish summer 2027.
Construction set to begin on Clark revitalization project
A Colorado State University student looks through a booklet containing different identity flags and information about them Oct 11.
CSU's Lavender Cabinet is saving lives
More in Galleries
A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag at the Die-In at Woodward protest.
Gallery: Woodward Protest
A protester in support of Palestine with their face covered by a shemagh holds a Palestinian flag behind their head during a protest outside the Colorado State Capitol building in Denver Colorado Nov.9.
Gallery: Free Palestine protest at Denver Capitol
Krista Gonna improvises a routine during Drag Roulette at the Lyric.
Gallery: Halloween drag show
Colorado State University community members watch a fireworks show on the Intramural Fields during Friday Night Lights Oct. 13
Gallery: Hoco Bonfire
Shelby Davis poses in the photo booth with a Colorado State University pride flag Oct 11.
Gallery: National Coming Out Day
A corgi is carted through parade route Oct. 7. The Tour de Corgi parade showed off corgis and their owners in their annual Fort Collins event.
Gallery: Tour de Corgi
More in Homepage
CSU presents semester of events for thematic Year of Democracy
CSU presents semester of events for thematic Year of Democracy
Pangaea Kaan holds one of her newly propagated seedlings in her Fort Collins apartment April 8, 2023.
Coloradans share perspectives on sustainable living
Seriously: Ram-cademy awards: Heres what CSU won
Seriously: Ram-cademy awards: Here's what CSU won
Wonka brings nostalgia through bright, whimsical musical
'Wonka' brings nostalgia through bright, whimsical musical
Avery House docent Grace Poat gives a tour to Fort Collins residents Dec. 2, 2023. Poat has been volunteering with the Avery House since October and enjoys explaining the history of the house to guests. The Avery House, located on Mountain Avenue, was constructed in 1879 and now serves as a local history museum. The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972.
Local history comes to life at Avery House
food, nutrition, dining hall, sorority, frat
Nutrition department to undergo transformation
About the Contributor
Milo Gladstein, Photo Director
Milo Gladstein is a fifth-year senior majoring in journalism and media communications. He is currently serving as one of the two photo directors for the 2o23-24 school year. Gladstein's work focuses on long-form stories diving deep into what it means to be human and sharing people's passion and story with the community. He did not begin as a journalism major and has worn many hats while at CSU. He began as a conservation biology major, moving to undeclared and then horticulture therapy before finally landing in the journalism department. He seeks stories about community members who are impacting the world around them in positive ways and shares those stories. Working at The Collegian has taught Gladstein about working on a team, how to develop a story and the best ways to present said stories. Most importantly, he has grown from a photographer into a photojournalist. As co-photo director, he hopes to pass that knowledge on to the next group of journalists rising through The Collegian. When not working at The Collegian or in class, Gladstein can be found reading a book or in the outdoors climbing, camping, exploring and getting lost in the mountains.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *