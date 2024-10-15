The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Turning shadows into spotlight: Avery Morrow’s redemption run fuels CSU football

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
October 22, 2024
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University running back Avery Morrow (25) stands on the sidelines watching CSU play the U.S. Air Force Academy Oct. 19. CSU won 21-13.

Athletes are often defined by a moment.

For Avery Morrow, that moment arrived on the field in the fourth week of Colorado State football’s 2024 season. Seventy yards of open grass stretched ahead of him, and with one decisive burst, he claimed it. It wasn’t just a touchdown — it was his reclamation.

But before Morrow could seize this second chance, he had to face the consequences of an earlier chapter in his life. Morrow was found guilty of misdemeanor assault months earlier, an incident that cast a shadow over his athletic career. He served time in work-release and missed spring training camp, leaving his future in green and gold up in the air.

“Life isn’t a cakewalk. You can’t just go through it doing what you want and expecting everything to be easy.” -Avery Morrow, CSU running back

Still, he returned — humbled, determined and unwilling to let that moment define him.

“You never get anything out of giving up,” Morrow said. “Stuff gets hard. Life is hard. You’ve got to get over those obstacles and work through them.”

For Morrow, the work began long before that first explosive play.

“He’s a fighter,” coach Jeremy Moses said. “We’ve been through a lot together, and I’ve seen him grow — not just as a player but as a person. He’s not the same kid who made that mistake. He’s learned from it, and that’s why he’s thriving.”

In just four games as the starter, Morrow has emerged as a cornerstone of the Rams’ offense, averaging 145 yards from scrimmage and more than one touchdown per game. His return wasn’t just about numbers, though; it was about showing the depth of his character.

His resilience shines through both on and off the field.

“I think the biggest motivation for me is not letting my coaches or teammates down,” Morrow said. “They’re the ones who look to me, and if I mess up, I let them down. I can’t let that happen.”

Morrow’s role in CSU’s backfield was initially limited, but Morrow has since stepped up, and there’s been no looking back since. In moments when other players might crumble under the weight of expectation, Morrow has thrived. His combination of speed, power and vision has turned what could have been a backup-caliber season into one defined by grit and perseverance.

“Avery is prepared for anything,” offensive lineman Drew Moss said. “He’s put in the work, and he’s ready. Every time he steps on the field, we know he’s going to give it everything.”

Morrow’s big performances have always come with a sense of gratitude. He often speaks about his appreciation for the offensive line, giving them credit for every big play, every open lane. He’s also made a point of giving back, handing out donuts to the linemen after every 100-yard game.

“Those guys are my brothers,” Morrow said. “I can’t do anything without them. Every yard I get is because they’re out there putting their bodies on the line.”

Beyond football, Morrow’s personal growth is evident to those around him. He’s become a mentor to the younger players, imparting lessons he’s learned the hard way — about discipline, accountability and resilience.

“I try to touch base with everyone,” Morrow said. “I want to make sure I’m giving everybody some love and showing them that I’m here for them, just like others were there for me.”

The Morrow of today is not defined by a single moment of success or failure. He’s defined by his response — by the work he’s put in to build relationships with his peers, gain his coach’s trust and claim his story, both on and off the field. In doing so, he’s shown those around him how to never give up.

“Life isn’t a cakewalk,” Morrow said. “You can’t just go through it doing what you want and expecting everything to be easy. I had to learn that the hard way, but I’m grateful for the lessons.”

As the season rolls on and the challenges inevitably mount, Morrow’s focus is clear. He’s not running from his past, nor is he trying to erase it. Instead, he’s embracing every moment — every opportunity — to write his future.

“God has a plan for me,” Morrow said. “I don’t know what’s coming next, but I’m ready for whatever it is. I’m prepared to make the most of it.”

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

