Gallery: Rocky Mountain Showdown fills Canvas Stadium

Cait Mckinzie and Ava Puglisi
September 19, 2024

  • Quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi throws the ball to an open player during the Rocky Mountain Showdown Sept. 14. Colorado State University lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • Wide receiver Jamari Person shakes hands with a teammate after making a good play during the Rocky Mountain Showdown football game Sept. 14. Colorado State University lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • Quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi waits for the snap of the ball during the Rocky Mountain Showdown Sept. 14. Colorado State University lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • The Colorado State University football team takes a timeout during the second half of the Rocky Mountain Showdown Sept. 14. CSU lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • The Colorado State University football team celebrates a tackle made during the second half of the Rocky Mountain Showdown football game Sept. 14. CSU lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • University of Colorado Boulder quarterback Shedeur Sanders walks into the locker room with the Centennial Cup after winning the Rocky Mountain Showdown Sept. 14. The University of Colorado Boulder beat Colorado State University 28-9.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell waves for his team to join him after the Rocky Mountain Showdown Sept. 14. CSU lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
  • Colorado State University defensive back Isaiah Essissima questions a call from the referee during the Rocky Mountain Showdown football game Sept. 14. CSU lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
  • Colorado State University cheerleaders are hoisted into the air to hype up the crowd in the final quarter of the Rocky Mountain Showdown Sept. 14. CSU lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
  • A sideline official watches over a play during the Rocky Mountain Showdown Sept. 14. Colorado State University lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
  • Colorado State University running back Justin Marshall celebrates after a sucessful play in the third quarter of the Rocky Mountain Showdown Sept. 14. CSU lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
  • Colorado State University students continue to cheer on their football players in the fourth quarter of the Rocky Mountain Showdown Sept. 14. CSU lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
  • A section of Canvas Stadium packed with Colorado State University students looks out at the field as the University of Colorado takes the lead Sept. 14. CU Boulder won the Rocky Mountain Showdown 28-9.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
  • Colorado State University defensive lineman Mukendi Wa-Kalonji (92) hypes up the crowd during the Rocky Mountain Showdown football game Sept. 14. Colorado State University lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
  • Colorado State University students cheer for their football players as the Rocky Mountain Showdown begins Sept. 14. CSU lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
  • An hour before the start of the Rocky Mountain Showdown football game, three paragliders come down with different flags to entertain a packed Canvas Stadium Sept. 14.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
  • Colorado State University quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) speaks to a coach on the sidelines before the Rocky Mountain Showdown football game Sept. 14. The University of Colorado Boulder won 28-9.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
  • Paddy Turner (41) kicks the ball toward the end zone during the first half of the Rocky Mountain Showdown Sept. 14. Colorado State University lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • CAM the Ram signals a finger heart at the camera during the Rocky Mountain Showdown football game Sept. 14. Colorado State University lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • Quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) throws the ball to an open player during the Rocky Mountain Showdown Sept. 14. Colorado State University lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • Defensive back Chris Johnson (0) runs the ball toward the end zone during the Rocky Mountain Showdown Sept. 14. Colorado State University lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • Univeristy of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders walks off of the field after the first half of the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 14. Colorado State University lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
  • Colorado State University starting quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) runs down the field with the ball during the Rocky Mountain Showdown football game Sept. 14. Colorado State University lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
  • Colorado State University defensive back Henry Blackburn (11) runs after University of Colorado Boulder wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) during the Rocky Mountain Showdown football game Sept. 14. Colorado State University lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.