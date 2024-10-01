The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Gallery: A night at the Chef’s Table with Ginger and Baker

Garrett Mogel, Photo Director
October 2, 2024
Chef Drew Shylock prepares seared scallops for the Chef’s Table event at Ginger and Baker in Fort Collins Sept. 22. “I heard a quote one time that, ‘When you go out to eat, you can tell who got their heart broken and who got laid by how that food comes out and how it tastes,’” Shylock said. “I think that holds true. You can tell if there is some heart and soul that has gone into it — there is some inspiration that is in it. It’s a focused dish. It’s a composed dish as compared to someone that doesn’t have as much cohesion or well roundedness.”

  • A finished plate of duck confit placed on a table during the Chef’s Table event at Ginger and Baker in Fort Collins Sept. 22. The dish consisted of duck demi-glace, herbed whipped potatoes, roasted carrots and braised kale.

  • Chef Deborrah “Deb” Traylor helps plate a dish during the Chef’s Table event at Ginger and Baker in Fort Collins Sept. 22. The dish was a duck confit with a duck demi-glace, herbed whipped potatoes, roasted carrots and braised kale. “We find that when two and three chefs are together, they are actually more creative,” Traylor said. “Someone will throw out an idea that is really simple; then the other other chefs will come along and say, ‘What about (this)?’ So we push each other a little more.”

  • Chef Drew Shylock and Chef Daniel Schossow plate a dish during the Chef’s Table event at Ginger and Baker in Fort Collins Sept. 22. The dish was a port-poached Bartlett pear with mixed greens, goat cheese, toasted pecans and raspberry vinaigrette. “I love the chaos, the craziness, the loudness of the kitchen — I’m just totally drawn to it,” Shyrock said.

  • Chef Daniel Schossow tends to seared scallops during the Chef’s Table event at Ginger and Baker in Fort Collins Sept. 22. The idea of a chef’s table is to allow chefs to demonstrate their various skills, be creative, build a menu and challenge themselves. “I love cooking, so I found this and have been doing every weekend teaching culinary classes and helping out with Chef’s Table,” Schossow said.

  • Chef Drew Shyrock prepares Curried Carrot Bisque during the Chef’s Table event at Ginger and Baker in Fort Collins Colorado Sept. 22. “I was a chef for many years (and) worked my way up,” Shyrock said. “I was a sous chef at the Greeley Country Club for about six years; then I went on to various different restaurants.”

  • Chef Daniel Schossow tends to seared scallops during the Chef’s Table event at Ginger and Baker in Fort Collins Sept. 22. The idea of Chef’s Table is to allow chefs to demonstrate their various skills, be creative, build a menu and challenge themselves. “Whenever I am setting the menu, we always want to be aware of what is in season here in Fort Collins, then regionally, what kinds of dishes people use and eat,” Schossow said. “And then use that all and put kind of a Ginger and Baker style to it.”

  • Chef Drew Shylock prepares curried carrot bisque during the Chef’s Table event at Ginger and Baker in Fort Collins Sept. 22. Shylock built the five-course menu for the evening with the fall season in mind. The menu consisted of curried carrot bisque, seared sea scallop, port-poached Bartlett pear, lemon sorbet, duck confit and Palisade peach cobbler. “You’re going through a progression of flavors, and you are taking someone on a journey,” Shylock said.

  • Chef Drew Shylock prepares curried carrot bisque during the Chef’s Table event at Ginger and Baker in Fort Collins Sept. 22. Shylock designed the menu for the evening with the fall season and flavors in mind, revising some classics and adding a creative spin to them. “(Food) brings people together, it causes conversation and it can stir up memories,” Shylock said. “I think if you have a great dish one time at a specific time in your life, … you could go 20 years, and if you had that same dish again, you could be transported right back to that memory. … You can taste those memories.”

  • Chef Deborrah “Deb” Traylor prepares curried carrot bisque during the Chef’s Table event at Ginger and Baker in Fort Collins Sept. 22. Traylor is the culinary director at Ginger and Baker and helped start the business with owner Ginger Graham. “I started out as Ginger’s private chef, and she at one point wanted a little pie shop,” Traylor said. “After many years of her saying, ‘Deb, it would be so fun if we had a little pie shop,’ I finally asked her if I could help her if she wanted to do it. And she said, ‘If you are going to help, then we are going to do this.’”

About the Contributor
Garrett Mogel
Garrett Mogel, Photo Director
Garrett Mogel is a fourth-year journalism student with a second field of study in philosophy. He is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Growing up in Colorado and surrounded by dreamlike landscapes and adventure sports, it was only a matter of time before Mogel picked up a camera. For over a decade, he explored Colorado, ported rivers, postholed through several feet of snow, rappelled over cliffs and skinned up mountains, all with a camera in hand. Through his adventures, Mogel began attaching stories to images and engaging viewers in conversation about their favorite areas. Eventually, Mogel’s passion for photography and storytelling drew him to pursue a degree and career in photojournalism. In his time at Colorado State University, Mogel has worked with The Collegian every year. In progressing through the publication, Mogel has seen all the ways student media fosters growth, both individually and through collaboration. Additionally, the opportunity to witness how impactful a story can be on a personal, organizational and community level is his greatest lesson thus far.  Beyond The Collegian, Mogel still finds time to appreciate his Colorado upbringing. When not on assignment, he can usually be found mountain biking, skiing, camping, river surfing or at home planning his next adventure.