Gallery: Annual Tour de Corgi celebrates 10 years

Dolly portrays the princess in “The Princess and the Pea” at the corgi costume contest during Tour de Corgi at Civic Center Park Oct. 5.
Collegian | Jace Carlton
Dressed as Beetlejuice, Walter is fed treats at Tour de Corgi Oct. 5. “Don’t say his name three times,” corgi costume contest presenter Thomas Bacon said.
Collegian | Jace Carlton
Competing in the Completely Creative category as a limousine, Winston trots past the judges at the 10th annual Tour de Corgi costume contest held at Civic Center Park Oct. 5. Contest presenter Thomas Bacon described Winston as “a sleek corgi.”
Collegian | Julia Percy
Wusuowei attends their first costume contest at Tour de Corgi as a Ram in a Colorado State University shirt Oct. 5. This is the 10th annual Tour de Corgi parade and costume contest held in Civic Center Park.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Corgi Peanut in a USA costume holds an Olympic torch and lines up to participate in Tour de Corgi’s 10th annual costume contest Oct. 5.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Corgis Zoey and Taz compete in Tour de Corgi’s costume contest as horses with jockeys Oct. 5. This was the 10th annual Tour de Corgi parade and costume contest.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Christy Cooper sits with her corgis Daisy and Rosie, who are dressed up as butterflies for Tour de Corgi’s costume contest Oct. 5. This is their fifth year competing in the costume contest.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Cecilia Styles and her corgi Potato, who is dressed in a biker outfit, at the 10th annual Tour de Corgi Oct. 5. This is Potato and Styles’ fourth year participating in the parade. “Fort Collins is always fun,” Styles said.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Corgi Kirby lines up to participate in the 10th annual Tour de Corgi parade Oct. 5. The proceeds of the event will support 4 Paws Pet Pantry, Colorado Corgi and Friends Rescue, Wyoming Dachshund and Corgi Rescue and Bandits K9Care.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
The flag for the 10th annual Tour de Corgi parade ripples in the wind Oct. 5. The even was held in Civic Center Park, and proceeds of the event will support 4 Paws Pet Pantry, Colorado Corgi and Friends Rescue, Wyoming Dachshund and Corgi Rescue and Bandits K9Care.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Pam Rogge and corgi Tanner rest and talk to people complimenting their costumes before the costume contest commences Oct. 5. Tanner was dressed as a donut-sniffing specialist at Tour de Corgi’s 10th annual parade and costume contest held at Civic Center Park.
Collegian | Julia Percy
Corgi Bentley rests after competing in the individual Olympian category as “Surf’s Up” at the 10th annual Tour de Corgi parade and costume contest held at Civic Center Park Oct. 5. Jessica Luedtke, Bentley’s owner, said her favorite part of Tour de Corgi is “seeing all the corgis and seeing the little baby ones to the big older ones.”
Collegian | Julia Percy
Corgis Thomas, Bacon and Mazi pose for a photo by the vendor stands before the Tour de Corgi parade, which begins in Civic Center Park Oct. 5. This is Tour de Corgi’s 10th annual parade and costume contest.
Collegian | Julia Percy
Winston, dressed as the pork sled, won silver in the Olympian category at the 10th annual Tour de Corgi parade and costume contest held at Civic Center Park Oct. 5.
Collegian | Julia Percy
Pippi, who was dressed as a dog paddler, won the gold medal in the Olympian category at the 10th annual Tour de Corgi parade and costume contest held at Civic Center Park Oct. 5.
Collegian | Julia Percy
In the individual Olympian category, corgi Waffles is dressed as Simone Biles and competes in the 10th annual Tour de Corgi parade and costume contest held at Civic Center Park Oct. 5.
Collegian | Julia Percy
Jessica Luedtke and her corgi Bentley rest after competing in the individual Olympian category as “Surf’s Up” at the 10th annual Tour de Corgi parade and costume contest held at Civic Center Park Oct. 5. Luedtke said her favorite part of Tour de Corgi is “seeing all the corgis and seeing the little baby ones to the big older ones.”
Collegian | Julia Percy
Cassia Johnson walks her corgi Juno past the judges at Tour de Corgi’s 10th annual parade and costume contest Oct. 5. The proceeds from Tour de Corgi will go toward 4 Paws Pet Pantry, Colorado Corgi and Friends Rescue, Wyoming Dachshund and Corgi Rescue and Bandit’s K9Care.
Collegian | Julia Percy
Tara Robinson walks her corgi Cindy, who is dressed as the princess from “The Princess and the Pea,” past the judges in the purtiest category at Tour de Corgi’s 10th annual parade and costume contest Oct. 5. Cindy won gold in the category.
Collegian | Julia Percy
Liz Pruessner and her corgi Princess Nubbi compete in the Purdiest category in the Tour de Corgi costume contest Oct. 5. This was the 10th annual Tour de Corgi parade held at Civic Center Park. The proceeds from Tour de Corgi will go toward 4 Paws Pet Pantry, Colorado Corgi and Friends Rescue, Wyoming Dachshund and Corgi Rescue and Bandits K9Care.
Collegian | Julia Percy
Collegian | Julia Percy
Penelope competed in the Purdiest category of the Tour de Corgi costume contest and took the silver medal Oct. 5. This is the 10th annual Tour de Corgi parade held at Civic Center Park. The proceeds from Tour de Corgi will go toward 4 Paws Pet Pantry, Colorado Corgi and Friends Rescue, Wyoming Dachshund and Corgi Rescue and Bandits K9Care.
Collegian | Julia Percy
Alex Martin and Michelle McCulloch give their corgi Walter, dressed as Beetlejuice, treats to help make putting his wig on easier Oct. 5. They competed in the Baddest to the Bone category in Tour de Corgi’s 10th annual parade and costume contest.
Collegian | Julia Percy
Peggy Lyle, Rory Scovel and Elodie Vigneron are this year’s judges for the 10th annual corgi costume contest for Tour de Corgi held at Civic Center Park Oct. 5.
Collegian | Jace Carlton
Mozzie the yarn dog participates in the corgi costume contest for Tour de Corgi, which was held at Civic Center Park Oct. 5. “This is our first year,” said Tracey Blue, Mozzie’s owner. “We flew out from Arizona to escape the heat and enjoy some corgis.”
Collegian | Jace Carlton
A corgi dressed as a chia pet participates in Tour de Corgi’s corgi costume contest at Civic Center Park Oct. 5.
