The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Gallery: CSU football takes home Ram-Falcon Trophy

Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
October 21, 2024

  • Colorado State University tight end Vince Brown II (10) runs down the field past a U.S. Air Force Academy player in Falcon Stadium Oct. 19. CSU won 21-13.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Colorado State University offensive lineman Tanner Morley (74) celebrates a play against the U.S. Air Force Academy Oct. 19. CSU won 21-13.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Colorado State University running back Avery Morrow (25) stands on the sidelines watching CSU play the U.S. Air Force Academy Oct. 19. CSU won 21-13.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell looks at the photos taken by CSU Athletics after their game against the U.S. Air Force Academy Oct. 19. CSU won 21-13.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell poses for a picture with his players after winning against the U.S. Air Force Academy Oct. 19. CSU won 21-13.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Colorado State University football players hoist the Ram-Falcon Trophy and celebrate after winning their game against the U.S. Air Force Academy for the first time since 2015 Oct. 19. CSU won 21-13.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Colorado State University offensive lineman Tanner Morley (74) walks onto the field to celebrate CSU’s win against the U.S. Air Force Academy Oct. 19. CSU won 21-13.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Colorado State University fans cheer on the Rams during the fourth quarter of their game against the U.S. Air Force Academy Oct. 19. CSU won 21-13.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Colorado State University defensive back Elias Larry (3) tackles a U.S. Air Force Academy player Oct. 19. CSU won 21-13.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell rallies his team against the U.S. Air Force Academy Oct. 19. CSU won 21-13.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Colorado State University defensive back Dylan Phelps (27) celebrates an interception with defensive back Henry Blackburn (11) and linebacker Chase Wilson (30) during their game against the U.S. Air Force Academy Oct. 19. CSU won 21-13.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Colorado State University defensive back Dylan Phelps (27) celebrates an interception with his team during their game against the U.S. Air Force Academy Oct. 19. CSU won 21-13.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Colorado State University linebacker Buom Jock (8) celebrates intercepting a U.S. Air Force Academy field goal attempt Oct. 19. CSU won 21-13.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Colorado State University football players hold the Ram-Falcon Trophy and celebrate their win against the U.S. Air Force Academy for the first time since 2015 Oct. 19. CSU won 21-13.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '

  • Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell taps wide receiver Caleb Goodie (2) on the helmet as he leaves the field during CSU’s game against the U.S. Air Force Academy Oct. 19. CSU won 21-13.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    '
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Football
A crowd of smiling football players in white and green holding a trophy.
CSU football writes new narrative in win over Air Force
Football players line up, head to head, waiting for the start of play.
CSU football aims to keep momentum in week 8 rivalry against Air Force
Colorado State University No.14, Tory Horton walks across the field after a play at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University, CSU won 22-19.
CSU football star wide receiver Tory Horton to miss rest of season
More in Galleries
Three Corgi dogs sit on the ground. The left most dog is wearing a referee costume. The center one is wearing Olympic sunglasses and an athlete costume. The right-most dog is wearing sunglasses and a red white and blue costume.
Gallery: Annual Tour de Corgi celebrates 10 years
A man with glasses in a white chef's coat and black apron slices scallops.
Gallery: A night at the Chef's Table with Ginger and Baker
A crowd of people wearing green and yellow cheer.
Gallery: Rocky Mountain Showdown fills Canvas Stadium
More in Homepage
A person places a ballot into the local voting box, and behind her stands a newborn baby and a bear both waiting to also place their ballot in the box.
Seymour: Voting in local elections is as important as federal elections
A door with quotes of affirmations on it rests on a tent with people under it. The tent has pride flags lining it.
Proposed same-sex marriage amendment spurs conversations on equality
An illustration of a piece of paper with "voting requirements" written across the top and a list written underneath.
Souza: Voting process is highly inaccessible
About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.