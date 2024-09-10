Gallery: Aggies triumph over UNC in 1st home game of 2024 season
Samantha Nordstrom, Staff Photographer
September 12, 2024
Colorado State University defensive back Isaiah Essissima jumps and waves his arms to hype up the crowd during the football team’s first home game of the season against the University of Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium Sept. 7.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
'
Colorado State University cheerleaders Bridget Hauger and Natalia Rodriguez support Avery Echols during the football team’s first home game of the season against the University of Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins Sept. 7.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
'
Colorado State University linebacker Chase Wilson signals to a teammate during the football team’s first home game of the season against the University of Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins Sept. 7.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
'
Colorado State University first-year cheerleader Evelyn Waage flips in the air during the football team’s first home game of the season against the University of Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins Sept. 7.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
'
Colorado State University students wearing bright orange fill the student section and cheer on the football team during the first home game of the season against the University of Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins Sept. 7.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
'
Colorado State University wide receiver Tory Horton prepares to catch the football during the football team’s first home game of the season against the University of Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins Sept. 7.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
'
The Colorado State University football team faces off against the University of Northern Colorado for CSU’s first football game of the season at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins Sept. 7.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
'
Colorado State University graduate Jasmine Retland sings the national anthem in front of a sold-out stadium at the start of the CSU football team’s first home game of the season against the University of Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins Sept. 7.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
'
Colorado State University defensive back Isaiah Essissima jumps and waves his arms to hype up the crowd during the football team’s first home game of the season against the University of Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins Sept. 7.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
'
The student section celebrates after the Colorado State University football team scores a touchdown during their first home game of the season against the University of Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins Sept. 7.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
'
Colorado State University wide receiver Jamari Person watches the ball during the CSU football team’s first home game of the season against the University of Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins Sept. 7.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
'
The Colorado State University Marching Band performs during halftime at the CSU football team’s first home game of the season against the University of Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins Sept. 7.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
'
Colorado State University tight end Vince Brown II and offensive lineman Saveyon Henderson play defensively during the football team’s first home game of the season against the University of Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins Sept. 7.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
'
Colorado State University quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Saveyon Henderson during the football team’s first home game of the season against the University of Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins Sept. 7.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
'
Colorado State University wide receiver Caleb Goodie protects the football against opposing players during the football team’s first home game of the season against the University of Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins Sept. 7.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
'
Colorado State University wide receiver Tory Horton runs with the football to score a touchdown during the football team’s first home game of the season against the University of Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins Sept. 7.
When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted.
1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality.
2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data.
3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters.
4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people.
5. No links.