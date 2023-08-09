In just a few days, music enthusiasts and artists alike will gather for a highly anticipated psychedelic art and music festival. This is the third year Endless Fest returns to Fort Collins with both new and familiar talent.

From Aug. 24-26, Endless Fest will become a hallmark event for local alternative bands. Similar events are only for people 21 years of age and older; however, Endless Fest has plenty of underage-friendly activities such as Happy Hour at Pinball Jones and musical performances at The Lyric. Presale tickets are available on their website with multiple options all under $60.

“We are fairly new to the scene, so getting an opportunity to play for this event has us very excited,” said Sidney Gilford, a member of Ducki, who will be playing Endless Fest Aug. 26 at The Lyric.

Over the course of three mesmerizing days, festivalgoers will be transported to a world where reality and imagination merge, fueled by the power of music and art at The Atrium At The Alley Cat, The Lyric and Surfside 7 in Fort Collins.

The festival’s lineup boasts an eclectic mix of musical acts spanning over various genres, each selected to enhance the overall psychedelic experience. From trippy electronic “final boss” music, such as DR3AM CA$T, to transcendent rock melodies like The Crooked Rugs, there’s something for every musical palate.

This year’s musical headliners include acclaimed DJs, experimental bands and visionary solo artists whose goal is to take attendees on the sonic journey of a lifetime.

“We are stoked to be playing the festival with so many great bands,” said Miles Stevenson, guitarist for hospital socks. “We’re most looking forward to playing in Fort Collins for the first time in a while.”

The Crooked Rugs is one of the bands who have played at Endless Fest all three years.

“The inspiration behind Endless Fest was festivals curated to the northern psychedelic rock scene,” Brumbach said. “This is our attempt to put Fort Collins and Northern Colorado on the map when it comes to where great music is happening.”

The festival is important to the Northern Colorado music scene not only for exposure but for culture.

“Endless Fest is not only about musical acts but also visual acts (and) local vendors and artists that constantly surround and inspire us,” Brumbach said. “It is really a dream to be a part of, and there is something truly special that we need to celebrate and recognize here while it is happening.”

Endless Fest inspires local art and music lovers to explore their own creative depths. Attendees are encouraged to embrace their inner artists by experiencing music, art, sculpture and other immersive art forms that await them at every turn.

So mark your calendars for Aug. 24-26 and prepare to be enchanted by the Endless Fest, where music, art and consciousness converge in a psychedelic celebration of creativity and connection. This is an experience you won’t want to miss.