Friday’s Fool’s Fest, Full of Fun!

Blast N Scrap and KCSU are partnering to bring you Fools’ Fest, a concert presenting six local bands on April Fools’ Day. Fools’ Fest will be held on the Lory Student Center West Lawn at Colorado State University on Friday, April 1 from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. The bands performing are Wolfblitzer, Hospital Socks, Spliff Tank, Cosmic Problems, King Crawdad and Sludgebroker.

Blast N Scrap and KCSU are happy to provide talented local bands with an opportunity to play their music and increase their following. KCSU Station Manager Ben Krueger said, “I’m excited to hear all the bands play and to showcase them to the CSU student body. We at KCSU have been working hard to make sure this DIY show will be an enjoyable experience where students can kick back and listen to some live music on a Friday.”

All are welcome to attend Fools’ Fest. Attendees can bring chairs and/or blankets to get comfortable on the Lory Student Center West Lawn while they enjoy the live music. Fools’ Fest is sponsored by Aggie Theater, The Lyric and New Belgium Old Aggie Superior Lager. Be sure to check out our sponsor’s tables. Food will not be served at Fools’ Fest, but attendees can head down to the Ramskeller Pub and Grub in the Lory Student Center basement for food and beverages, like a New Belgium Old Aggie Superior Lager. Do not miss out on this great opportunity to watch live performances and support local bands!