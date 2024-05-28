When Should You Start Writing Your College Essay? 

Top stories
Letter to the editor submissions

Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
May 28, 2024

Let's be frank: there's never an ideal moment to craft college essays. At best, there are times that are somewhat less unfavorable. Why is...

Let’s be frank: there’s never an ideal moment to craft college essays. At best, there are times that are somewhat less unfavorable.

Why is that? Simply put, there’s constantly going to be something else that requires your attention right now. A more captivating event, a task that eats up more time, a thrilling experience, pressure-filled situations — you get what I mean.

Nevertheless, it’s important to tackle the task of writing your college essays, and it’s best to do so well in advance of submission dates. My extensive experience with a diverse range of students has taught me that composing an essay becomes much more manageable when divided into more digestible segments. Thus, beginning the process early, approaching it gradually, and allowing ample time for introspection and idea generation are crucial steps. 

For those seeking additional support or guidance throughout the essay writing process, considering the assistance of professional essay writing services can provide valuable expertise and assistance in crafting compelling and polished essays.

When should I start writing my college essay?

For every student, it’s best to begin thinking about essay topics early, for example, around winter during your junior year. The most challenging aspect of essay writing for college applications is identifying what to write about, as it requires extensive self-examination and time. Consequently, if your school assigns the task of composing the personal statement (also recognized as the Common App essay) in the spring, you’ll be well-prepared to tackle it.

In most cases, the best time to write my college essay is the summer following the junior year. You should aim to complete it before the senior year kicks off. By doing so, you can remove the burden of essay writing from your to-do list and concentrate on finalizing your application submissions, as well as dedicating attention to your final-year courses and extracurricular engagements.

Students planning to attend summer camp should aim to complete their personal statements before going there. Additionally, they should have all additional essays finished by October 31st.

Students aiming for Early Action or Early Decision should aim to have their essays completed by the end of September, which is a month prior to the typical ED/EA application deadlines. Doing this will ensure you have ample opportunity to review your essay and refine it if necessary before sending in your application in early to mid-October.

Students who have numerous supplement essays should aim to complete them by October 31st. It will allow you to concentrate on your senior year, where maintaining high grades is crucial, and also have ample time to respond to any potential deferrals or waitlist decisions.

When to write college essay depends on your goals and commitments other than applying for college. Yet, it is best for all students to complete their essays at least a month prior to the due date. Doing so allows ample opportunity to carefully review them, make adjustments, and refine the work without the stress of an approaching deadline.

Who can help me in crafting college application essays?

Your mentors, teachers, tutors, and professional admission essay writers can all help you maximize your chances for success. They can oversee your writing process and ensure you meet your deadlines, removing that burden from parents. Additionally, they motivate you to engage in self-reflection about your personal narratives and offer constructive criticism for every version of every essay and application. Essay writers can help you with the entire writing process, ensuring you get a well-crafted and polished essay to submit. 

Reach out for help early, during your junior year in November, with the winter months being the preferable period to initiate the writing process. This gives you the necessary time to brainstorm ideas and approach the task in a thoughtful and organized manner. 

Final Thoughts 

Starting your college essay early is key to creating a compelling and thoughtful piece. By beginning the process during the junior year and aiming to finish by the start of senior year, students can alleviate the pressure of deadlines and dedicate the necessary time to refine their essays. Remember, the support of mentors and professional essay writers can be invaluable in navigating this crucial step towards your college journey, ensuring your essays are both profound and polished.



