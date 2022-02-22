With the onset of evening, life in Dubai does not freeze; the situation is rather the opposite – it is gaining momentum. Moreover, it is at this time of day that the city is transformed beyond recognition, so even those who have been here before will hardly recognize the city they know. But how to spend an evening in Dubai? Where to go, and what to do?

Places for a Walk

It is better to start your acquaintance with the evening Dubai with the Burj Khalifa and musical fountains. This is the main sight of the city. The jets of the local fountain are considered the largest in the world (reaching a height of 150 m). The action itself is accompanied by famous world hits and unusual lighting. This light and music show takes place every half hour from 6 to 11 pm.

Al Fahidi is considered an equally interesting place for a walk in Dubai at night. You can come here at any time, but only in the evening, the buildings in this area are illuminated by spotlights that create a special atmosphere. In addition, on the territory of Al-Fahidi, there is a bastion, several museums, art galleries, and restaurants.

After walking through the historic streets, you can lead to the Dubai Marina area located between Sheikh Zayed Avenue and Palm Island. Dubai Marina is a real cluster of high-rise buildings featuring different styles in architecture. In the evening, you will see a beautiful lighting show illuminating everything – from the facades of skyscrapers to the windows of cafes, hotels, boutiques, and restaurants.

You can also head to Zabil Park, a large green area located in the heart of the city. In case you feel tired, you can always get a VAN for rent in Dubai and spend less time on the road. The entrance to the park is paid for, and you can enter the area until 10-11 pm. On the territory of Zabeel Park, there are many unusual fountains, sculptures, and equipped recreation areas. The main pride of this place is the large-scale installation Dubai Garden Glow, created from recycled materials in 2015. The territory of the garden is divided into several thematic zones, whose locations are changed annually.

Restaurants

Not a single evening program is complete without visiting restaurants. There are a lot of them in Dubai. Here are some of the dining venues that are worth visiting at night.

#1 – Billionaire Mansion Dubai

In this restaurant, everything is imbued with luxury: a modern interior, fashionable furniture, delicious cuisine with an unusual presentation. There are not many people in Billionaire Mansion during the day, but after 9 pm, you will hardly find a free seat at the restaurant. It is at this time that you can watch show programs, performances of aerial gymnasts, jazz performers, and famous DJs. The menu of Billionaire Mansion Dubai is fully consistent with its status – it serves Italian and Japanese cuisine.

#2 – Cavalli Club Dubai

It is a popular restaurant designed by the legendary designer Roberto Cavalli. The main interior feature of Cavalli Club Dubai is the chandeliers made of Swarovski crystals hanging right in the main hall. The cosmic atmosphere of the hall, illuminated in blue and purple tones, is emphasized by a large screen broadcasting fashion shows. The menu at Cavalli Club Dubai will fit everyone’s liking; it covers delicious seafood and Italian cuisine.

#3 – At’Mosphere Burj Khalifa

The restaurant is located on the tallest tower in the world and is included in the list of the best establishments in Dubai. Thanks to the large panoramic windows that occupy the entire wall, you can enjoy not only a delicious dinner but also a magnificent sunset under the city lights. On the menu of the restaurant, you will find Australian beef, wasabi, lobster, caviar, and other gourmet food.

Final Say!

There is a lot that you can do and see in Dubai. To make the maximum out of your trip, we recommend that you prepare a checklist. Make sure that it covers different museums, exhibitions, parks, and restaurants. Do not forget to include the “evening program” in your to-do tourist list.