The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Gallery: Volleyball kicks off new season with back-to-back matches in Moby

Lauren Mascardo and Cait Mckinzie
September 3, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Maria Brun (26) and Brenna Rowland (10) high five after a point against the University of Washington Aug. 30. Colorado State University lost 2-3.

  • Middle blocker Eve Wilson (27) tips the ball over the net beside middle blocker Brenna Rowland (10) during Colorado State University’s match against the University of Washington Aug. 30. CSU lost 2-3.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Middle blocker Kekua Richards (33) and setter Erin Debiec (23) stop players from the University of Washington from spiking the ball over the net Aug. 30. Colorado State University lost 2-3.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Middle blocker Eve Wilson (27) spikes the ball over the net during Colorado State University’s game against the University of Washington Aug. 30. CSU lost 2-3.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Libero Sydney Black (2) serves the ball to the University of Washington Aug. 30. Colorado State University lost 2-3.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Outside hitter Maria Brun (26) bumps the ball over the net during Colorado State University’s game against the University of Washington Aug. 30. CSU lost 2-3.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Maria Brun (26) and Brenna Rowland (10) high five after a point against the University of Washington Aug. 30. Colorado State University lost 2-3.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Outside hitter Maria Brun (26) celebrates a point with her teammates during Colorado State University’s game against the University of Washington Aug. 30. CSU lost 2-3.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Middle blocker Kekua Richards (33) hits the ball over the net to during Colorado State University’s game against the University of Washington Aug. 30. CSU lost 2-3.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Middle blocker Eve Wilson (27) jumps to spike the ball over the net during Colorado State University’s game against the University of Washington Aug. 30. CSU lost 2-3.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University volleyball team cheers and jumps after their win against Colgate University in Moby Arena Aug. 29. CSU won 3-0.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo

  • Colorado State University Spirit Squad and students root for the volleyball team at game point Aug. 29. CSU won against Colgate in Moby Arena 3-0.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo

  • The Colorado State University volleyball team cheers after scoring against Colgate University in Moby Arena Aug. 29. CSU won 3-0.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo

  • Colorado State University volleyball player Zosia Szczotkiewicz (20) sets the ball to Kekua Richards (33) during their game against Colgate University in Moby Arena Aug. 29. CSU won 3-0.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo

  • A Colorado State University Spirit Squad member cheers on the CSU volleyball team at their game against Colgate University in Moby Arena Aug. 29. CSU won 3-0.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo

  • Colorado State University volleyball player Kekua Richards (33) sets the ball at the game against Colgate University in Moby Arena Aug. 29. CSU won 3-0.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo

  • Colorado State University volleyball players Sofia Zabjek (5) and Brenna Rowland (10) block the ball at the game against Colgate University in Moby Arena Aug. 29. CSU won 3-0.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo

  • Colorado State University students Kate Bennett and Grace Gordon cheer for the volleyball team in Moby Arena Aug. 29. CSU won against Colgate University 3-0.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo

  • Colorado State University students shimmy their fingers, sending good luck and good vibes to the CSU volleyball team before a serve Aug. 29. CSU played Colgate University in Moby Arena and won 3-0.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo

  • Colorado State University volleyball player Kekua Richards (33) tips the ball over the net at the game against Colgate University in Moby Arena Aug. 29. CSU won 3-0.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo

  • Colorado State University volleyball player Erin Debiec (23) sets the ball to a teammate in a play against Colgate University in Moby Arena Aug. 29. CSU won 3-0.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo

  • Kekua Richards (33) jumps and hits the ball over the net during the Colorado State University volleyball game against Colgate University in Moby Arena Aug. 29. CSU won 3-0.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo

  • Colorado State University students Mabel Martinez, Jesus Marquez, Nigel Jones and Sherlyn Casillas pose at the CSU volleyball game against Colgate University in Moby Arena Aug. 29. CSU won 3-0.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo

  • Sofia Zabjek (5) jumps to tip the ball over Colgate University’s defensive block attempt Aug. 29. Colorado State University volleyball played its first game of the season in Moby Arena and won 3-0.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo

  • Maria Brun (26) jumps and serves the ball at the Colorado State University volleyball game against Colgate University in Moby Arena Aug. 29. CSU won 3-0.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo

  • Colorado State University volleyball player Maria Brun (26) jumps and hits the ball over the net at the game against Colgate University Aug. 29. CSU won 3-0.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo

  • Colorado State University Rams cheer on the volleyball team with the help of the CSU Spirit Squad at their game against Colgate University Aug. 29. CSU won 3-0.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo

  • Colorado State University fans fill the student section and create Moby Madness while cheering for the volleyball team Aug. 29. CSU won against Colgate University 3-0.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.