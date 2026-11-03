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The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
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CSU women’s basketball pushes past Lindenwoood in season-opening win

Abigail Wood, Staff Reporter
November 2, 2026
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Kloe Froebe (5) drives the ball down the court during the Rams’ first game of the season against Lindenwood University in Moby Arena Nov. 2.

Minutes into Colorado State women’s basketball’s season, the Rams were already learning how to stay in motion.

With a roster full of new faces, the team was learning how to keep moving when your opponent forces you back. 

Newton’s first law says an object in motion stays in motion unless an outside force acts on it. Lindenwood was that force, and for the rest of the night, CSU had to prove they could keep moving anyways.

The green and gold opened the season with a 63-46 win over LU in the team’s season opener. But the game didn’t start smoothly — instead it was slowed by the Lady Lions starting ahead 8-4 early in the first quarter.

“I thought Lindenwood really, really battled and competed,” head coach Ryun Williams said. “They put us on our heels early, and it took us a while to kind of get some traction tonight. I thought from the latter third of the second quarter to the third and fourth, we just started to find some footing and were obviously good enough.”

Neither team knew much about the other, but sometimes the surprise helps keep the game fun. 

“It’s kind of fun when you don’t know what to expect, and it’s the same for them,” guard Kloe Froebe said. “They don’t have film on us, so you can kind of just go out there and play.” 

For CSU, the start was slow and the unexpected Lady Lions crept up on them. Two returning players exposed what greatness could be in store for the Rams, as Caitlin Kramer and Froebe each played 39 of the 40 minutes. 

Kramer hit the Rams first 3-pointer of the night, putting the Rams in front. Her dominance on the court showed how she could grow into a key player for this new squad. 

“Last year was a good learning opportunity for me,” Kramer said. “Watching the girls in front of me and above me, I learned a lot from that. In the off-season, I feel I was able to carry (what) I learned and get stronger.” 

Kramer led the team all night, hitting four of her six 3-pointers, along with pulling down 11 defensive rebounds — walking off the court in the lead for 14 points. Froebe finished with 13 points, five assists and eight rebounds, finding perfection at the free throw line. 

Both players executed, and it’s what CSU needed to keep moving forward through the game. 

“I thought Kramer — if anybody was going to kind of be a little bit anxious and a little bit first game-jitter type,” Williams said. “But it was Kramer that was our calm. I’m proud of her.” 

By the time LU found another lead in the second quarter, 14-13, CSU swiped it away, leading 26-22 by halftime. 

“We just seemed a little bit slow tonight,” Williams said. “That’s because our brain was really active tonight. A lot of thinking going on … not freed up, so that sometimes happens in early games. But we’ll surely be better moving forward.” 

A fix was needed: stop thinking and instead just play ball. 

“We just calmed down, talked about it in the locker room,” Froebe said. “We guard each other every day, so we know what we’re capable of. We just encourage ourselves to go out there, relax and play the game we know how to play.” 

Once the team found their calm, they held onto it. Through those motions, the Rams found a rhythm, with McKenna Murphy and Camryn Runner both adding 3-pointers to their statline.

“We were adjusting, we had a lot of different lineups out there,” Williams said. “So we switched a fair amount as the game went on, and that proved to be pretty effective.” 

LU attempted to take their lead back in the third quarter, but the Rams didn’t slow from the pushback. CSU took an 11-point lead in the fourth, showcasing that even with a bumpy start they could learn how to mesh.

CSU’s fast pace in the second half kept down some of LU’s deepest players, Saniah Tyler and Candace Dykstra — both players known for their 3-point shooting. By the end of the game, Dyksatra had only one of her six 3-point attempts fall. 

“You know (Dykstra) is their best player,” Williams said. “I think she’s a really good player, transferred from Toledo. We really made her night difficult.” 

While the team kept their lead, minimizing Lindenwood’s offense, it also taught them about their holes. 

“They picked on us inside a little bit, we gave them a lot of angles,” Williams said. “We don’t do that, but it’s an opener, and we played worse openers for sure. It’s a good one to have under our belt because there’s a lot of good stuff we can take off of that film and get better from.” 

An opener isn’t meant to be clean; it needs push back and to show what’s holding a team up. LU helped with that, and with the new faces plus a few nerves, CSU learned how to stay in motion. 

Now they just have to keep moving. 

Reach Abigail Wood at sports@collegian.com or on social media @Abigaiil_Wood.

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About the Contributor
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 