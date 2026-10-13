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CSU football takes streak of troubling losses into road matchup against Texas State

Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
October 13, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University head football coach Jim Mora looks at the scoreboard in Canvas Stadium during CSU’s game against Oregon State University Oct. 3. CSU lost 56-26 against the largest crowd in Canvas Stadium’s history.

A bye week seemed to have arrived at just the right time.

Following a 56-26 blowout loss against Oregon State prior to the bye week, Colorado State football is currently riding a three-game losing streak. After the game, the team made national headlines for an unexpected reason as former defensive coordinator Tyson Summers left the field mid-game and relieved of his position by head coach Jim Mora.

Despite a rough losing streak in which the team has allowed an average of 52 points per game, the team can’t afford to dwell on the negatives while looking to bounce back.

It’s all about moving ahead.

“These extra days have been really good for us,” Mora said. “Gave us a chance to get (the players) away from football for a couple days — at least the physical aspects of football. These guys really don’t stray too far from football very often, so it gets them off their feet, gets them reset, refocused and they’ve come out with really good energy the last three days.”

The Rams are on a short week as they prepare to take on Texas State at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, in San Marcos, Texas.

TXST and CSU are in very similar situations, with both coming in off of a bye week and holding a 2-3 record. The Bobcats fell 31-29 to San Diego State on the road just before their bye week. 

In that matchup, Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns along with two interceptions. Adding in his 80 rushing yards, Jackson and a TXST offense full of playmakers pose a big threat to what’s been an extremely vulnerable CSU defense so far.

“They’re balanced, and they score points and get a lot of yards,” Mora said. “It’s not unusual to see these 500-, 550-, 600-yard games anymore. … I think that GJ (Kinne) does a great job with them. He’s developing a really good program down there. … He’s just a very impressive coach.”

CSU’s Week 7 matchup will be the first full game of the season with the defense will have plays called by Kenny McClendon, who took over for Summers in the first quarter of the OSU game. McClendon was initially hired as assistant head coach after spending four seasons with Mora at UConn, and now will assume the role of defensive play caller moving forward.

“The biggest change really is Kenny calling the shots,” Mora said. “But everyone else is kind of in their role. There’ll be some things different operationally, but it’s really just adding some people to help with some things that we didn’t do.”

There isn’t one specific issue that has been holding CSU’s defense back, and whether the firing of Summers will be enough to remedy the egregious scoring allowances remains to be seen. However, taking an area of the game that needs improvement step-by-step is exactly what the Rams hope to focus on in their upcoming game.

“I just want to see us improve (defensively) in all aspects, really,” Mora said. “Everything from just lining up correctly to pre-snap communication, during the snap communication — just being more assignment-perfect. You see the cutbacks and stuff and the missed tackles, and oftentimes that’s just a result of taking the wrong angle and not knowing where your help is or trusting your help.”

With the defense looking to improve expeditiously, the lingering question from the past three weeks remains: Will CSU’s starting quarterback Hauss Hejny be back to lead the green and gold offense?

After missing two games from a hamstring injury, the Rams may have their primary signal caller back Thursday.

“(Hauss) is doing very well,” Mora said. “He’s practicing, not in a full role yet, but he’ll be on the trip with us. … He’ll be listed as questionable, which is 50-50, and we’ll take that right now. That could turn into 75-25 tomorrow, and that can turn into 100% on game day. So we’re very hopeful, but we’re also confident in what K’saan (Farrar) has been able to do.”

Additionally, the Rams will likely be without their main playmaker RJ Vick, whose presence Mora said is “quite doubtful” for the coming game. Vick currently leads the team with 367 receiving yards and four touchdowns on the season. 

On the bright side, Mora pointed toward CSU’s running game as a potential key to success on Thursday.

“I think we’ve really been well; I believe we’re ranked 14th in the country in yards per carry,” Mora said. “Our rush yards aren’t necessarily at the top of the list, but when you’re 14th in yards per carry, that shows that we’re getting more consistency in our running. … I think we all get a little impatient at times because we want every run to be a touchdown or big gainer. But the reality of it is, we’re running the ball efficiently right now.”

CSU will now prepare to pull all the stops this week in order to end their three-game skid and bring back hope for returning to the promising start fans witnessed in the first two weeks of the season.

Reach Devin Imsirpasic at sports@collegian.com or on social media @DImsirpasic.

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About the Contributors
Devin Imsirpasic
Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
Devin Imsirpasic is a third-year journalism student entering his third year with The Collegian, now starting his new role as sports editor. He is excited to use what he has learned as a reporter on staff for two years to elevate The Collegian’s sports desk and enter a new leadership role to help others. Born in Walnut Creek, California, Imsirpasic developed a relentless passion for sports at a very young age through both playing and watching sports, specifically basketball. As the years went by, he realized his lifelong passion for sports could be turned into a career, and began working in sports journalism in high school as a broadcaster. Gaining experience in the field early on, he has delved deep into the multimedia sports scene in order to acquire as much knowledge as possible, while also getting to experience the different aspects of sports writing, broadcasting and radio. Imsirpasic has been a member of Rocky Mountain Student Media since his first days on campus as a first-year, and now holds positions with various branches outside of The Collegian, including KCSU and CTV. He strives to continue growing as a sports journalist with an eagerness to learn, while also building relationships throughout Colorado State Athletics and Rocky Mountain Student Media to help put out the best products for sports fans — just as he would want himself. When not working on a new story, you can find Imsirpasic watching and criticizing his favorite Bay Area sports teams, playing basketball anywhere or spending quality time outdoors with friends and family.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Managing Editor
Cait Mckinzie is a fourth-year double major in art and journalism and media communication. She is the managing editor for the 2026-27 school year. The Collegian has been an integral part of Mckinzie’s experience at Colorado State University. She came in as a lost out-of-state student from Renton, Washington and found her footing in the Lory Student Center’s basement. In her first year, she found mentors and friends as a freelance photographer for photo directors Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel. In her second and third years, she took on the role of photo director, a position that taught her the inner workings of The Collegian. Now in her last year at CSU, she will be using that knowledge to help run the paper she hasn’t spent a day without since fall 2023. Both of the previous managing editors Mckinzie has had the pleasure of working under taught her through example how to handle the load of work ahead of her. Ivy Secrest and Hannah Parcells, each award-winning journalists as writers for The Collegian, worked relentlessly to keep the paper to the high standards expected of a reputable, 135-year-old source of local news. Both were confident and strong leaders that left their mark on campus with their skills at getting even the most menial of tasks done in the name of keeping the paper running. Mckinzie is honored to take on the role of managing editor at The Collegian and is looking forward to working alongside Editor in Chief Sophie Webb and Executive Editor Willow Engle to make the paper the best it can be.