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The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
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Mora looks to salvage season ahead of CSU football’s must-win matchup against Washington State

Jack Randels, Sports Editor
November 10, 2026
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Colorado State University football’s Hauss Hejny (8) rushes up the field during CSU’s game against Boise State University at Canvas Stadium Nov. 7. Hejny rushed for a total of 69 yards during the game. CSU lost to the Broncos 62-38.

Time is running out for head coach Jim Mora to turn his team around.

With just three games remaining in Colorado State football’s season, many of the issues that have reared their ugly heads throughout the year continue to peek through every game day.

A defense that once led the nation in turnovers forced early on has continued to struggle, with the team allowing over 60 points on two occasions and over 50 on four.

“Defensively, we’re still struggling as everyone knows with some things,” Mora said. “The encouraging thing is the way these guys bounce back.”

The team’s ability to bounce back from seemingly rock bottom is what the remainder of the season is riding on. Currently sitting at 3-6, the Rams must win out in order to reach a bowl game.

“No. 1 (goal) is (to) do everything we can to try to go get a win on the road, which keeps the dream alive of going to a bowl game,” Mora said. “We don’t like the message to get too big and just focus on the long term.”

Mora’s primary focus since the departure of former defensive coordinator Tyson Summers has been shoring up the defense. Kenny McClendon stepped into the role of primary play caller midway through CSU’s homecoming matchup Oct. 3 against Oregon State and has remained in that role since.

McClendon’s new position has yet to be the band-aid on the bleeding wound that is the CSU defense. In spite of the lack of on-field results, Mora said he is confident in the team he assembled when he arrived at CSU in January.

“These guys lock back in quick,” Mora said. “I’ve said that to you over and over again. They have handled adversity with a lot of resolve. I really commend the players for the way they’ve stayed connected.”

When it comes to the consistent struggles throughout the season, Mora has continued to take accountability but remains adamant there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“The defensive struggles, they’re my fault,” Mora said. “I made a decision that didn’t work out, (and) I’ve been trying to fix it since. People don’t see the progress that’s being made. Sometimes you have to take a step back to take two steps forward, and we’re in that process right now.”

On the other side of the ball, the Ram offense continues to shine. Since starting quarterback Hauss Hejny returned from injury Oct. 24 to play against San Diego State, the offense has averaged 36 points per game.

When performances on either side of the ball sit at polar opposites, it can become easier to divide than unite. When it comes to the Rams, however, that’s not the case.

“You have seen times in sports where one side of the ball is playing exceptionally well, and one side is trying to find their way, and it creates a little division,” Mora said. “There has not been a whisper of that. I think that’s a credit to the offensive coaches, the defensive coaches but, more importantly, to the players.”

Most of the remaining hope for CSU’s season shines through on the offensive side of the ball. A lot of that hope comes from Hejny, but Mora said all the players on the field have bought into the team’s new culture.

“We’re singling out Hauss, and that’s great,” Mora said. “But it’s been something we’ve talked about all year. I think that’s the way our receivers block, although it goes unnoticed often because they’re not running into the end zone, that’s another indicator of guys that just (say), ‘Hey, I’m going to go after it as hard as I can, regardless of circumstance,’ and that’s the type of culture you want to build. We’ve got to continue to build that, and we are.”

Heading into CSU’s matchup against 1-8 conference foe Washington State, Mora said he hopes to turn the tide for the defense to in turn take pressure off the offense.

“We have to stop someone on defense,” Mora said. “We don’t know if we’re going to get the ball or not to start the game. If we get it, I’d love to see us make some plays and get the ball down the field and score, but if they get it, we need to get it back for our offense. This is an explosive, exciting offense to watch, and we need to get it back for them.”

The Rams will be coming off a week in which they scored 38 points against No. 17 Boise State. If the defense can get a stop on an additional handful of drives compared to last week, the team’s offense could be in position to carry the team to victory.

CSU will march into Pullman, Washington, Nov. 14 with the hope of gaining its first road win of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m., and Mora’s Rams will look to right the ship and keep their bowl hopes alive.

“What we have is a bunch of players (who) don’t blink,” Mora said. “They’re just so eager to keep learning. They know they’re on the right track. It’s just been a rocky road, and it’s unfortunate because we haven’t been able to capitalize on the great offensive team that we are.”

Reach Jack Randels at sports@collegian.com or on social media @jackrandelsmedia.

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About the Contributor
Jack Randels
Jack Randels, Sports Editor
Jack Randels hates writing. At least, that’s what his elementary school self would have said. Randels never would have guessed that he would end up pursuing a career in written media when he was just a tantrum-throwing 6-year-old kid who would turn his nose up at any writing assignment sent his way. Following his discovery of newswriting, Randels’ attitude toward writing completely shifted. The kid who once hated sitting down to write now welcomes any opportunity to do so, provided it’s about something he finds interesting. Randels is entering his first year as a sports editor for The Collegian and is excited to dive into the world of student media and gain more experience in the field of sports journalism. He also wants to continue to build on the work done by previous editors of the sports desk, build a lasting relationship between the student media and athletics programs and provide opportunities for both him and other writers to greater develop their skills. If Randels isn’t working on his next story, you can find him hiking, climbing fourteeners or watching his favorite Colorado sports teams.